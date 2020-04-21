© 2020 New Atlas
Automotive

$1.5 million 6x6 motorhome roams off-grid with four people and an ATV

By C.C. Weiss
April 20, 2020
$1.5 million 6x6 motorhome roa...
The Unicat MD56c comes powered by a 532-hp diesel engine
The Unicat MD56c comes powered by a 532-hp diesel engine
View 33 Images
With its roof covered in panels, the Unicat MD56c offers nearly 2,000 watts of solar charging
1/33
With its roof covered in panels, the Unicat MD56c offers nearly 2,000 watts of solar charging
The new MD56c is based on the MAN TGS 26.540 6x6
2/33
The new MD56c is based on the MAN TGS 26.540 6x6
Unicat designs some of the world's largest, most extreme off-road expedition vehicles from its HQ in Dettenheim, Germany
3/33
Unicat designs some of the world's largest, most extreme off-road expedition vehicles from its HQ in Dettenheim, Germany
A flexible, waterproof coupling covers the pass-through between motorhome and cab
4/33
A flexible, waterproof coupling covers the pass-through between motorhome and cab
The push-button lift provides hassle-free on/off vehicle loading
5/33
The push-button lift provides hassle-free on/off vehicle loading
The 2019 MAN chassis was mated to the motorhome module this year and is available to buy now
6/33
The 2019 MAN chassis was mated to the motorhome module this year and is available to buy now
External controls
7/33
External controls
Controller for the ATV/bike lift
8/33
Controller for the ATV/bike lift
Lowering the ATV for unloading
9/33
Lowering the ATV for unloading
The included Honda generator provides backup power
10/33
The included Honda generator provides backup power
Opening up and stepping aboard
11/33
Opening up and stepping aboard
The MD56c has teak flooring and teak-veneered surfaces
12/33
The MD56c has teak flooring and teak-veneered surfaces
The MD56c isn't the largest expedition vehicle Unicat has built, but it's certainly not a compact design
13/33
The MD56c isn't the largest expedition vehicle Unicat has built, but it's certainly not a compact design
The Unicat MD56c comes powered by a 532-hp diesel engine
14/33
The Unicat MD56c comes powered by a 532-hp diesel engine
Unicat originally planned to bring the MD56c to this year's Adventure and Allwheel show in Bad Kissingen, Germany, but since that show was postponed, it's revealing it early
15/33
Unicat originally planned to bring the MD56c to this year's Adventure and Allwheel show in Bad Kissingen, Germany, but since that show was postponed, it's revealing it early
The Unicat MD56c is priced just under €1.4 million
16/33
The Unicat MD56c is priced just under €1.4 million
The cab includes a pair of jump seats and a pass-through to the cabin
17/33
The cab includes a pair of jump seats and a pass-through to the cabin
The MD56c includes a full camera system and GPS navigation
18/33
The MD56c includes a full camera system and GPS navigation
Unicat prevents broken dishes with carefully divided drawers
19/33
Unicat prevents broken dishes with carefully divided drawers
Another dish drawer
20/33
Another dish drawer
Kitchen drawers
21/33
Kitchen drawers
A far cry from the basic water-filled bucket that some use as a camping sink, the Unicat MD56c's dishwasher
22/33
A far cry from the basic water-filled bucket that some use as a camping sink, the Unicat MD56c's dishwasher
The microwave and refrigerator just across the aisle from the main kitchen block
23/33
The microwave and refrigerator just across the aisle from the main kitchen block
The master bedroom is at the very rear
24/33
The master bedroom is at the very rear
The toilet room with porcelain toilet and sink
25/33
The toilet room with porcelain toilet and sink
Separate shower with angled floor and towel heater
26/33
Separate shower with angled floor and towel heater
Extensive systems command center
27/33
Extensive systems command center
Induction cooktop and stainless steel kitchen sink
28/33
Induction cooktop and stainless steel kitchen sink
Closer look at the sink
29/33
Closer look at the sink
Countertop extension
30/33
Countertop extension
Unicat MD56c
31/33
Unicat MD56c
The dining area is designed to seat four to six people before compacting into a second bed
32/33
The dining area is designed to seat four to six people before compacting into a second bed
Step up to the rear bed
33/33
Step up to the rear bed
View gallery - 33 images

Unicat has a history of building some of the world's most impressive off-road motorhomes, and even the COVID-19 pandemic isn't keeping it from dropping jaws with new rugged-but-luxurious designs. Originally planned for a debut at the now-postponed June 2020 Adventure & Allwheel show, Unicat's latest MAN monstrosity is thoroughly optimized for social distancing from the grim realities of the "new normal." The 6x6 MD56c boasts a full two weeks of fully disconnected autonomy, and while it's way too large for many off-road tracks and trails, the side-by-side that it carries on its back is ready to continue the journey through the tightest, gnarliest squeezes.

As with past builds like the MD77h, the numbering of the MD56c comes from the 5,600-mm (220-in) length of the motorhome module secured to the brutish MAN TGS 26.540 6x6 chassis. That module is constructed from self-supporting fiberglass-composite sandwich panels, its floor a combination of composite and an integrated steel frame attached to the MAN chassis via a three-point kinematic mounting system. Total vehicle length specs in at 8,160 mm (321 in), and the truck's six wheels are spread by a 4,000 + 1,400-mm (157 + 55-in) wheelbase.

The MD56c has teak flooring and teak-veneered surfaces
The MD56c has teak flooring and teak-veneered surfaces

Access into Unicat's fiberglass living module is available via both a driver cab pass-through and a teak-topped staircase through the side door. To the side boarder's right, the roomy dinette fills out the front of the cabin, offering seating for up to six on its two benches. The power-adjustable center table drops down to create a 140 x 200-cm (55 x 79-in) bed.

On the other side of the entry door, the large kitchen area has a dual-zone induction cooktop, stainless steel sink, teak countertops, microwave oven, dishwasher and 130-liter fridge with 65-liter freezer. The drawers include tightly packed non-slip dish dividers to ensure you don't arrive at camp after a bumpy ride to find a pile of ceramic shards.

Countertop extension
Countertop extension

Keeping the induction cooktop, microwave and other electrical appliances firing is a large 1,200-Ah/24.6-kWh lithium battery bank hooked up to an 1,850-W solar panel array, dual inverters and a full monitoring system. A Honda portable generator provides a backup solution, but the battery-based electrical system itself is designed to keep things running off-grid for two weeks. The dual-tank 600-L fresh water supply is designed with that same timeframe in mind, and the 980-L diesel fuel reserve offers up to 3,300 km (2,000 mi) of driving range.

With its roof covered in panels, the Unicat MD56c offers nearly 2,000 watts of solar charging
With its roof covered in panels, the Unicat MD56c offers nearly 2,000 watts of solar charging

Unlike some expedition-grade motorhomes from Unicat, the MD56c doesn't try to mirror the entertainment options of a residential home. There's no mention in Unicat's rather comprehensive, 10-page build sheet of Apple TV, a huge HD display or even a sound system, leading us to believe this one was built for a buyer who prefers to enjoy a simpler overland traveling experience ... or at least as simple as you can get inside a huge motorhome with two-week off-grid power supply.

The MD56c floor plan is finished off with a central dry bathroom across from the kitchen and a rear 160 x 200-cm (63 x 79-in) heated queen master bed.

The master bedroom is at the very rear
The master bedroom is at the very rear

Unicat's poly foam-insulated living cabin remains comfortable in all types of climates thanks to a dual heating system and 2.3-kW air conditioner. The faucets are fed by a water heater and frost-proof plumbing system.

Unicat models often have motorbike carriers on the back, but the MD56c takes things a step further with a carrier large enough to hold a side-by-side or two motorbikes, plus spare tire. It's not quite the most impressive expedition vehicle-carry system we've seen, an honor that still goes to the Action Mobil Atacama 7900 and its Suzuki Jimny-swallowing rear garage, but it's certainly a boon to those looking to play or explore on a 4x4 vehicle shorter than a bus. A cab roof rack with built-in lightning rod and branch guard adds more on-vehicle storage, and side lockers provide additional storage accessed from the outside.

Unicat originally planned to bring the MD56c to this year's Adventure and Allwheel show in Bad Kissingen, Germany, but since that show was postponed, it's revealing it early
Unicat originally planned to bring the MD56c to this year's Adventure and Allwheel show in Bad Kissingen, Germany, but since that show was postponed, it's revealing it early

The MAN TGS comes powered by a 532-hp diesel engine with 12-speed transmission and all-wheel drive system with central, front and rear differential locks and gear reduction. Unicat's truck also includes rear-axle steering for enhanced maneuverability, tubeless beadlock tires and a central tire inflation system.

The driver's cab has two primary seats with air suspension, heating and ventilation, and an additional two jump seats that convert into a bed. As such, Unicat stresses that the truck is optimized for two people but can accommodate up to four or five. The cab also includes a GPS navigation system, rear-view and 360-degree camera feeds, and full climate control.

The MD56c isn't the largest expedition vehicle Unicat has built, but it's certainly not a compact design
The MD56c isn't the largest expedition vehicle Unicat has built, but it's certainly not a compact design

The MD56c weighs a staggering 19,800 kg (43,650 lb) when filled with fuel and water, offering a payload over 7,000 lb (3,175 kg). The motorhome body was built this year atop a 2019 MAN TGS chassis. It's available immediately for a cool price of €1,389,000 (approx. US$1.5 million), before tax.

Source: Unicat

View gallery - 33 images

Tags

AutomotiveMotorhomeMotorhomesMANOff-roadOff-gridCampingTravelOutdoors
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More