Self-driving bike camper provides limitless range on land and water

By C.C. Weiss
August 28, 2024
Self-driving bike camper provides limitless range on land and water
Over the years, Latvian innovator BeTriton has developed some of the most intriguing mobility transformers the world over, starting with its triple-function electric tricycle/motorhome/boat. It was a perfectly inspiring product at the perfect time – mid-2020. After moving that project forward, it introduced a trailer version late last year, reckoning that some dedicated pedalers might prefer to have a camper-boat they could tow with their own ebikes. Now it's back with yet another alternative: an electrified trailer that puts out its own motor power so the cyclist can tow it via a traditional bicycle, no need for an ebike.

BeTriton's nuclear-lime green eTrailer has a similar body/hull shape to its original non-powered trailer but adds a sharply slanted pop-up hard roof.

This serves to provide some sun and weather protection on the water and at camp while also housing a 200-W flexible solar panel to charge the onboard e-drive battery. The design replaces the rougher optional canopy we saw on the original BeTriton Trailer and uses a set of gas struts to lower down when being towed by bicycle, decreasing drag while still providing charging.

Roof lowered and ready for towing
Roof lowered and ready for towing

The biggest change from BeTriton's original 2023 trailer design is the addition of a 250-W electric motor drive that allows the eTrailer to make up for its own added weight so the cyclist can tow it by simply pedaling, without rolling back down slight hill climbs like a cartoon character. We'd imagine the system will be best for flat lakeside pathways, not elevation-soaring climbs to high-alpine lakes, but the electric boost is certain to be appreciated when tugging around 175 kilograms (386 lb, trailer not including batteries or payload).

The e-drive comes powered by a pair of 1,440-Wh LFP batteries that deliver up to an estimated 150 km (93 miles) of assisted range on land. With enough sun, BeTriton believes the eTrailer will be capable of charging continuously and providing unlimited range.

As for controlling the trailer's output, BeTriton is currently currently using a dual-throttle system that combines thumb and towbar hardware. The company tells us it has not yet finalized the design and is still exploring other possible setups, including a pull throttle integrated in the towbar, an option it describes as a long shot but on its mind.

On water, the eTrailer's batteries power a separate 2,150-W prop drive that's good for cruising around at speeds up to 8 km/h (5 mph). The side wheels swing upward 90 degrees and include attachable inflatable pontoons for better stability. The front wheel lifts out of the water but appears to ride partially in, while the bicycle itself stores up on a towbar rack system at the boat's stern, completely above the water's surface. BeTriton estimates on-water range at 25 km (15.5 miles) to unlimited, depending on weather conditions.

The eTrailer comes with one or two seats for boating
The eTrailer comes with one or two seats for boating

As novel as camping on the water sounds, we'll guess most people will opt for the safety and stability of land. The flat floor of the eTrailer offers a 97 x 210-cm (38 x 83-in) sleeping area upon which campers can lie directly or place a sleeping pad for better comfort. That's a bit narrower than the typical motor vehicle camper bed but not unheard of in efficiency mini-campers and not bad at all for a bicycle trailer. Still, it looks most comfortable for solos, smitten couples or an adult/child. With close to 2.1 meters (7 ft) of length, the dog can probably sleep on board too – just hope she's not a cuddler.

In terms of weather protection at camp, PVC side panels zip in to connect the front and rear windows, providing 360-degree weatherproofing with panoramic views and a hard roof overhead.

Getting late? Simply throw a camping mat down, curl into your sleeping bag and enjoy a level, sheltered night of sleep in you micro-camper
Getting late? Simply throw a camping mat down, curl into your sleeping bag and enjoy a level, sheltered night of sleep in you micro-camper

The eTrailer measures 4.5 m (14.8 ft) long by 1.4 m (4.6 ft) wide in trailer form, with height adjusting between 1.2 and 1.8 m (3.9 and 5.9 ft) via the lifting roof. It features carbon and fiberglass panels atop a frame constructed of aluminum and stainless steel, rolling on 24-in ebike wheels. The front disc brake includes a parking lock. The 175-kg eTrailer can handle a load of 75 kg (165 lb) as a trailer and 225 kg (496 lb) as a boat and camper.

We'd say BeTriton has done a nice job of both adapting its trailer concept for use with standard pedal bicycles and sharpening up its overall design for this second iteration.

The company estimates the eTrailer's base price at €11,900 (approx. US$13,225) before tax and shipping, and interested parties can preorder the eTrailer, standard trailer or original cycle-integrated BeTriton micro-RV now. Those who'd like to give it a go will currently find rentals at Lake Teper in Northern Latvia, and BeTriton is also working with Island on Wheels in Arbon, Switzerland as its first rental location outside its home country.

BeTriton recently closed out an equity investment campaign on CrowdCube, pulling in just over €80,000 of new funding. The money will be used as a bridge from its €385,000 pre-seed round to a future seed round and will be targeted at scaling up production and expanding BeTriton's presence across Europe.

BeTriton's vehicles are of the kind that get you immediately imagining the kinds of unique adventures upon which you could take them – cycling to your local lake for a leisurely afternoon float, connecting two shorelines' worth of trail via the intervening waterway, or multi-day point-to-point bike/boat-packing
BeTriton's vehicles are of the kind that get you immediately imagining the kinds of unique adventures upon which you could take them – cycling to your local lake for a leisurely afternoon float, connecting two shorelines' worth of trail via the intervening waterway, or multi-day point-to-point bike/boat-packing

Far beyond merely offering one of the quirkiest, little micro-campers the world over, BeTriton intends to position its products as a more sustainable alternative to traditional RV and boat touring. In addition to selling them, it hopes to expand its rental operations to hotels, campgrounds and other holiday destinations around Europe, offering vehicles for rate of €100 per day.

Its vessels seem like they'd be a natural for multi-day bike/boat tours, and BeTriton is also targeting tour operators, sightseeing destinations and adventure companies as potential customers and partners.

Source: BeTriton

