Offbeat micro-camper cycles on land, floats on water

What do you get when you cross a camping trailer, a tricycle, and a boat? Well, if you're Latvian design start-up Zeltini, you end up with the Z-Triton, which is currently in the prototype stage and sleeps two people ... and a small dog.

The Z-Triton measures 3.6 m (11.8 ft) in length, 1.2 m (3.93 ft) in width, and has a height of 1.55 m (5 ft). It's made from plywood and fiberglass, with a steel frame, and there are also some 3D-printed plastic parts too.

When used as a tricycle, it's powered by two 250-W electric motors, hooked up to a 36-V battery. According to Zeltini, it offers 40 km (25 miles) of cycling assistance, depending on terrain. Features include disc brakes, lighting, a horn, USB charging ports, seating, an umbrella, two water bottle cages, a fold-up passenger seat, coffee cup holder, and a pet seat (which can be replaced with a child seat). Additionally, six solar panels are installed.

You're obviously not going to be crossing the Atlantic Ocean in this thing, but once its three wheels are folded up and tiny inflatable pontoons for extra stability are attached, Z-Triton can explore a calm lake, for example. Its cockpit is on the opposite side to the tricycle seat and is equipped with a dashboard with controls, windshield wiper, Z-shaped steering wheel, additional seats, and a winch. The whole thing is propelled with a 12-V Electric Outboard Trolling Motor that has a range of approximately 10 km (6 miles).

Finally, when it comes time to eat and bed down for the night, it has a basic folding kitchen and dining table, plus some shelving. Once the seats are removed and stored, the interior becomes a bedroom. Though, it does make the Rickshaw tiny house look spacious, so wouldn't suit claustrophobic types.

There are some concerns, such as the price and whether you'll need thighs of steel to use it regularly. That said, Zeltini is currently busy testing it thoroughly in all weathers, with a view to bringing it to market by mid-2021, so we'll keep you posted.

Source: Zeltini