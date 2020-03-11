© 2020 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Rickshaw-based micro-house takes small living into the wild

By Adam Williams
March 11, 2020
Rickshaw-based micro-house tak...
As of writing, there are no plans to make the Solo 01 commercially available
As of writing, there are no plans to make the Solo 01 commercially available
View 12 Images
The Solo 01 was designed by India's The Billboards Collective
1/12
The Solo 01 was designed by India's The Billboards Collective
As of writing, there are no plans to make the Solo 01 commercially available
2/12
As of writing, there are no plans to make the Solo 01 commercially available
The Solo 01 was constructed using old scrap metal from old bus bodies and demolished buildings
3/12
The Solo 01 was constructed using old scrap metal from old bus bodies and demolished buildings
The Solo 01 measures 6 x 6 ft (1.8 x 1.8 m)
4/12
The Solo 01 measures 6 x 6 ft (1.8 x 1.8 m)
The Solo 01's camper section is attached with six bolts and can be removed if required
5/12
The Solo 01's camper section is attached with six bolts and can be removed if required
The Solo 01 includes a small camping toilet, kitchenette and even a bathtub
6/12
The Solo 01 includes a small camping toilet, kitchenette and even a bathtub
The Solo 01 was created to promote small scale architecture
7/12
The Solo 01 was created to promote small scale architecture
Though tiny, the interior of the Solo 01 does have space for a bed
8/12
Though tiny, the interior of the Solo 01 does have space for a bed
The Solo 01's interior includes storage racks
9/12
The Solo 01's interior includes storage racks
The Solo 01 includes a little table for working on a laptop in bed
10/12
The Solo 01 includes a little table for working on a laptop in bed
The Solo 01 packs quite a bit of storage space into its tiny frame
11/12
The Solo 01 packs quite a bit of storage space into its tiny frame
View of the Solo 01's main interior window
12/12
View of the Solo 01's main interior window
View gallery - 12 images

We've often wondered just how small you can really go when designing a tiny living space and the Solo 01 might be the answer. Designed by India's The Billboards Collective, the prototype project is a rickshaw-based micro-house that measures just 6 x 6 ft (1.8 x 1.8 m).

Bringing to mind the Elektro Frosch Pro, the Solo 01 is conceived as a micro-house, though you could just as reasonably call it a camper. It consists of a removable living area constructed from scrap metal that's bolted onto a typical three-wheeled rickshaw.

"It is a utilitarian design of a compact 6 x 6 ft space into a portable/detachable housing at the back of a 3 wheeler auto rickshaw that can accommodate a solo individual like an artist, traveler, homeless people or even a small scale vendor," says architect Arun Prabhu N G.

The Solo 01 includes a small camping toilet, kitchenette and even a bathtub
The Solo 01 includes a small camping toilet, kitchenette and even a bathtub

An impressive number of features have been shoehorned into that tiny interior. The first floor, such as it is, includes storage space, a kitchenette, a toilet, and even a tiny bathtub. The mezzanine area hosts a bed and a little laptop table.

Back outside, a small drop-down porch area can display goods if used by a vendor, while clothes can be hung on an extendable rack. The rooftop is accessed by a ladder and sports a small terrace seating area and an umbrella.

Though not specified, we'd assume that the rickshaw used as the basis for the Solo 01 build is not electric drive, though there is a solar panel installed for power needs. The micro-home also includes a water tank.

The Solo 01 was constructed using old scrap metal from old bus bodies and demolished buildings
The Solo 01 was constructed using old scrap metal from old bus bodies and demolished buildings

There might be issues with weight and stability in the wind, or even in tight turns, but these won't really be a concern as it was created to promote small-scale architecture and there are currently no plans to make it commercially available. This one is best taken for what is is: a fun and creative little project.

"Though unspoken about, small scale architecture is the most relevant in India and is often scrutinized for being underutilized in terms of space," adds the firm. "Our vision is to shine a light on how to constantly improve the way of life of people around us without space or budget as parameters. Solo 01 is our first step towards achieving that goal concentrating on temporary and portable housing concepts in India."

Source: The Billboards Collective

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionrickshawIndiaMicro-House
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More