Ford camper van redefines flexibility with huge modular ecosystem

"The most flexible vehicle in the world" and the "future of camping" – that's how German camper shop Vanexxt envisions its newest creation, the Ford Tourneo Custom V710. It might seem like it's overreaching, but the company has a clear plan on how to surpass some of Europe's other most modular camper vans.

Instead of merely relying on its own equipment, Vanexxt has made its compact Ford pop-up camper compatible with a wide range of modules from companies around Germany. And it doesn't stop at camper modules, adding work-related organization and storage, bicycle mounts, passenger seating options and more. The van is truly meant to do it all, from Monday through Sunday and back again.

Vanexxt intends for the Tourneo Custom V710 to be the right vehicle for every situation, an adaptable jack-of-all-trades that carries owners through the work and school week, on into the weekend, and back to the start all over again, without leaving anyone wishing for a second vehicle. It has a big advantage in this regard, as the startup was founded in 2022 as a joint venture between camper module builder BusBoxx and van interior outfitter DriveDressy, each of which offers its own product lineup from which Vanexxt borrows for the Ford van.

Buyers also get their choice of color Vanexxt

To further accomplish its ambitious goal of making the most flexible van the world over, Vanexxt deconstructs Ford's midsize passenger van into its most basic form: a cavernous van cabin, a floor with full-length airline tracks from side to side, and a cockpit with two front seats. We don't doubt it would have ripped the front seats out, too, if it had identified a good reason to do so.

Vanexxt's base Level 1 expansion starts with that tracked floor and adds a few additional upgrades, including a 230-V shore power connection and electrical outlet, 800-W single-hob electric stove for use with shore power, prewiring for a second battery, gooseneck reading lights on both D pillars, and a folding outdoor table and chair set.

The added floor with airline-grade tracks is the key to the whole Vanexxt Ford conversion; also note the gooseneck lamps in the upper corners Vanexxt

The Level 2 expansion includes all Level 1 equipment, along with a camping heater and a touchscreen for controlling at-camp features like lighting and heat. It also brings additional base Tourneo Connect features, such as dual-zone air conditioning, trailer hitch electrical prep, and a more comprehensive driver-assistance suite with navigation.

Buyers of either the Level 1 or Level 2 can add the optional Reimo pop-up roof with 44 x 76-in (112 x 192-cm) mattress. They can also choose from various rear seating options, including three-seat folding bench/beds and individual captain's chairs. The van can seat up to seven and sleep up to four adults.

Vanexxt stocks this show Tourneo Custom camper van with a three-seat bench-bed plus refrigerator, sink and shelf modules Vanexxt

From there, Vanexxt offers a number of its own modules for creating a full camper van floor plan. For instance, the floor plan above shows three driver-side modules set up into a VW California-style arrangement. The frontmost module houses a refrigerator below a countertop, while the middle module has a sink system with 16-L fresh and waste water tanks. The longer rear console features storage shelves and cabinets. All three easily install and remove via the floor track system.

Vanexxt also offers a cooking module to complete its kitchen with a single-burner gas stove with stored cartridge and flush folding lid. It also offers a combination stove/fridge module.

Vanexxt showcases some of the many modular camping and sports options Vanexxt

Recognizing that it could build new modules until all its employees are old and grizzled, without ever meeting every potential customer's needs, Vanexxt does buyers one better. It taps its own parent brands and third-party companies for additional module options. In this way, it can offer alternative camper pods and layouts to meet different preferences beyond what it could ever build itself.

Ready to cook on the dual-burner Primus Tupike atop Babum's versatile mini-kitchen Babum

Vanexxt promises hundreds of potential module combinations, showing a foldaway outdoor side kitchen from module-builder Babum as another example of what's available. It advertises some of the third-party products directly and is also currently selling each new van with promotional €595 vouchers toward both BusBoxx and DriveDressy equipment (not a bad strategy when you have three interconnected businesses).

We'd say teaming with three outside camper interior specialists already gives Vanexxt a leg up over other modular camper van builders in terms of overall ecosystem flexibility, but Vanexxt doesn't stop there. In order to help buyers outfit the van for other purposes, it's also working with commercial van outfitter Würth to offer work van organization and utility equipment. Also shown as part of the ecosystem are floor track-mounted bicycle and motorbike carriers for securing bikes inside the van.

To take the Ford van beyond camping and recreation, Vanexxt offers Würth commercial modules for work-oriented outfitting Würth

Done right, the Vanexxt Tourneo can be an everyday passenger van for seven, an empty cargo van, a trade-specific work van, a day trip bicycle/sports hauler, a holiday camper van, and/or some combination of all of the above. We don't doubt the van will get even more capable over time as Vanexxt designs and procures additional modules for it.

Vanexxt teased the Ford multi-camper at last year's Dusseldorf Caravan Salon ahead of a full reveal at this year's CMT show. The build is based on a Ford Tourneo Custom Titanium V710 with 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine. Buyers can choose between 168-hp all-wheel drive and 134-hp front-wheel drive options.

Prices currently start just under €54,440 (incl. VAT, approx. US$59,325) but can rise quickly and dramatically based on what options the buyer selects. For example, a Level 2 van with all-wheel drive powertrain, pop-up sleeper roof, three-seat folding rear bench/bed, stove/refrigerator module, sink module, cabinet unit and accompanying mounting plates and hardware lists at €80,318 ($87,525) in Vanexxt's 2024 catalog.

Source: Vanexxt

