Moving over to the passenger side, instead of the typical stand-up kitchen block like virtually every other camper van on show at CMT, you'll find the kitchen equipment hovering over the van floor. The single-burner portable stove slides in a drawer in the wall-mounted cabinet unit, and just above that, the kitchen sink is essentially a swivel-out faucet on the face of the drawer holding the water canister. You can swap the stove out for a bucket to serve as the wash basin. The fridge is mounted to the van wall separately in back of the kitchen cabinets.