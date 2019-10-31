© 2019 New Atlas
Automotive

Crazy-versatile camper van transforms into 8-seat MPV and cargo van

By C.C. Weiss
October 31, 2019
Crazy-versatile camper van tra...
The Pössl Vanster debuts at the 2019 Caravan Salon
The Pössl Vanster debuts at the 2019 Caravan Salon
View 25 Images
The center Campbox compartment includes an upper slide-out for the two-burner stove, lower slide-out for the fridge/cooler
1/25
The center Campbox compartment includes an upper slide-out for the two-burner stove, lower slide-out for the fridge/cooler
Enjoying a morning on the penthouse terrace
2/25
Enjoying a morning on the penthouse terrace
Vanster buyers have a laundry list of automotive options, including choosing a SpaceTourer or Jumpy Kombi as the base vehicle
3/25
Vanster buyers have a laundry list of automotive options, including choosing a SpaceTourer or Jumpy Kombi as the base vehicle
Under 2 m high and 5 m long, the Vanster is sized to navigate parking garages and traffic-lined city streets
4/25
Under 2 m high and 5 m long, the Vanster is sized to navigate parking garages and traffic-lined city streets
Every Vanster comes standard with a pop-up sleeper roof
5/25
Every Vanster comes standard with a pop-up sleeper roof
From city to ... somewhere
6/25
From city to ... somewhere
One of the coolest features of the Vanster is how the kitchen can be used inside and set up as an L with plenty of work space
7/25
One of the coolest features of the Vanster is how the kitchen can be used inside and set up as an L with plenty of work space
The many possible layouts of the Jumpy Kombi-based Pössl Vanster
8/25
The many possible layouts of the Jumpy Kombi-based Pössl Vanster
From eight seats, to camper van, to empty cargo van ... the layouts of the SpaceTourer Vanster
9/25
From eight seats, to camper van, to empty cargo van ... the layouts of the SpaceTourer Vanster
Though an eight-seat Jumpy Kombi configuration isn't shown, it's listed as an option in the 2020 Vanster catalog
10/25
Though an eight-seat Jumpy Kombi configuration isn't shown, it's listed as an option in the 2020 Vanster catalog
From moving the team, to hauling gear, to making camp
11/25
From moving the team, to hauling gear, to making camp
Center fridge slide on the center compartment of the Pössl Campbox
12/25
Center fridge slide on the center compartment of the Pössl Campbox
Removing all modules and gear and stacking it into a functional outdoor kitchen
13/25
Removing all modules and gear and stacking it into a functional outdoor kitchen
Escape with mountain bikes, surfboards ... or nothing at all
14/25
Escape with mountain bikes, surfboards ... or nothing at all
Sink and storage modules stacked into a working level kitchen
15/25
Sink and storage modules stacked into a working level kitchen
Campbox neatly packed at the Vanster's 2019 Caravan Salon debut
16/25
Campbox neatly packed at the Vanster's 2019 Caravan Salon debut
The Pössl Vanster debuts at the 2019 Caravan Salon
17/25
The Pössl Vanster debuts at the 2019 Caravan Salon
The Pössl Vanster debuts at the 2019 Caravan Salon
18/25
The Pössl Vanster debuts at the 2019 Caravan Salon
Campbox packed neatly behind the second-row bench
19/25
Campbox packed neatly behind the second-row bench
Looks like that center compartment can hold a toilet in place of a fridge
20/25
Looks like that center compartment can hold a toilet in place of a fridge
A look at the available folding bed all set up
21/25
A look at the available folding bed all set up
Sliding the stove out
22/25
Sliding the stove out
Pössl shows the Campbox kitchen modules stacked up; fold the sink faucet all the way down and the top can hold the stove
23/25
Pössl shows the Campbox kitchen modules stacked up; fold the sink faucet all the way down and the top can hold the stove
Another handy aspect of the Vanster: dual sliding doors
24/25
Another handy aspect of the Vanster: dual sliding doors
A peek at the cab
25/25
A peek at the cab

German camper van brand Pössl has arguably the most versatile mini-campervan on the road today, the cute, industrious Campster. Since we first saw it a couple years ago, the Campster has been our gold standard against which to compare other camper/cargo/passenger vans, and no matter how many different multipurpose configurations come along, not one seems to offer quite the same level of seamless versatility. But now we finally found a brand up to the challenge ... Pössl. Its all-new 2020 Vanster builds on the versatility of the Campster, debuting as a lighter, simpler triple-threat camper van with more flexibility, less price.

The Campster sets itself apart with a kitchen block that can be used inside or out and removed completely when extra seating or cargo space is desired. So instead of simply being a camper van that can squeeze a couple of rear passengers in next to the camp kitchen during the work week, it's a camper van that can transform on demand into a family car or cargo van. It can also be rearranged with various configurations of seats, cargo space, gear carriers, and camp equipment, meeting the challenges of all kinds of work, recreation and people-moving trips.

The 495-cm (195-in) Vanster reaches for a similar level of all-in-one supremacy, but starts out as a basic sleeper van, its only permanent camper equipment a double bed in the pop-up roof and swivel driver cab seats. So in standard trim, it's a simple MPV in which two can comfortably spend the night.

Where the Vanster steps into full-blown camper van territory is with the available Campbox range. Built of an aluminum sandwich construction, each Campbox includes a frame that mounts just inside the van tailgate, providing three compartments for kitchen gear. Instead of drawers and slides mounted directly to the frame, Pössl fits in self-contained left and right modules that remove completely out of the van. This frees campers to create an ideal indoor/outdoor camp kitchen however they see fit, whether cooking under the open sky, under the tailgate or a combination of both. The center compartment doesn't have a removable module but slide-outs for a dual-burner stove and fridge or cooler.

Campbox neatly packed at the Vanster's 2019 Caravan Salon debut
Campbox neatly packed at the Vanster's 2019 Caravan Salon debut

One module houses the self-contained sink with water tank and 12-V pump, while the other has storage drawers for dishes and cookware with a flat top that can be used as a small table, workstation or bench. The two boxes also stack neatly so that you can raise the sink and stove up to comfortable working height, using the cabinet as a base.

Removing all modules and gear and stacking it into a functional outdoor kitchen
Removing all modules and gear and stacking it into a functional outdoor kitchen

When it comes to installing and removing the Campbox, the multi-piece design pieces out all that weight you'd get if you had to deadlift a single all-in-one box, as you do with other camper-in-a-box systems. Install the frame on its own, then slide in the modules and equipment. The system can also face inward and find use as an indoor kitchen, a nice option to have in inclement weather.

One of the coolest features of the Vanster is how the kitchen can be used inside and set up as an L with plenty of work space
One of the coolest features of the Vanster is how the kitchen can be used inside and set up as an L with plenty of work space

To complete a four-person family camper van, Vanster buyers will have to add the optional folding bed. Much like the beds of Ququq camper boxes, the Vanster's bed folds out into the cabin at night.

Since the entirety of the Vanster's camping equipment, save for the sleeper roof, is integrated into the Campbox, owners can remove every trace of #vanlife from the cabin, making it a totally empty cargo van or dropping in rear seats or benches for a total of up to eight people. This beats the Campster, which is limited to seven seats or a smaller cargo area due to the permanently installed rear console.

Pössl keeps its flexible Vanster vision flowing right into the pricing sheet. Unlike the Campster, based solely on the Citröen SpaceTourer passenger MPV, the Vanster can be built on either the SpaceTourer or the more commercial-oriented Citröen Jumpy Kombi, bringing the price of entry down to €27,990 (approx. US$31,250) for a 101-hp 1.5-liter diesel Jumpy variant with five seats, swivel driver and front passenger seats, and a pop-up sleeper roof. The 118-hp SpaceTourer base model brings a higher-level of comfort and trim – think carpets, armrests, cupholders, that kind of thing – starting at €31,990 ($35,725). Additional BlueHDI diesel engines options are available for each van, rising to 174-hp in the SpaceTourer.

Vanster buyers have a laundry list of automotive options, including choosing a SpaceTourer or Jumpy Kombi as the base vehicle
Vanster buyers have a laundry list of automotive options, including choosing a SpaceTourer or Jumpy Kombi as the base vehicle

The Campbox is sold optionally, and while pricing is still listed as "on request" in the Vanster catalog, the pricing sheet we looked over during the Vanster's 2019 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon debut put the kitchen box at €2,000 and the kitchen/bed kit at €2,500. Add the latter to the lowest Vanster base price, tack on an extra €750 for the eight-seat upgrade, and you have the four-berth camper van/8-seat MPV/gear-hauling cargo van promised in the headline for €31,240 ($34,875), including 19 percent tax. Make that package €35,840 ($40,000) if you prefer a SpaceTourer base (the seat upgrade is €1,350 on the SpaceTourer). Those prices are before checking off any additional options, of which Pössl offers many, but either way, the Vanster definitely offers a whole lot of utility for a modest sticker price.

The €39,699+ ($44,325+) Campster has the nicer floor plan with driver-side kitchen, storage console, removable dining table and 95-Ah battery, but we think we prefer the Vanster's added flexibility and fully removable camping hardware, especially for the lower price. Packing an eight-seat everyday driver, capable cargo hauler and four-berth camper into one garageable van is quite a feat, especially for under €32K to start.

So it seems it took Pössl itself to come up with a smart, multifunctional camper van in the same league as the Campster, though Volkswagen did recently step up its game with the California Beach 6.1 and its hideaway door panel kitchen. We'll see where the competition takes it from there.

Source: Pössl

Tags

AutomotiveCampervanmini-campervanVanCampingOutdoorsMotorhomeMotorhomesDusseldorf Caravan Salon 2019
C.C. Weiss
Chris Weiss joined the New Atlas team in 2011 while following the simple, sage advice of his father - “If you do something you love, it won’t really be work.” That something has included chasing up the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and cutting edge technology from home and abroad. Chris serves as the automotive and campers editor at New Atlas, where he also covers yachts, outdoor gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More