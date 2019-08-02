Last year's Volkswagen Grand California debut added some serious buzz to the annual Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. Volkswagen won't likely have such an impactful presence at this year's show, but it will have another new camper van to reveal, the California 6.1. The streamlined update of VW's most iconic camper van is more than just a simple nip and tuck, adding comfort and convenience on the road and at camp with features like a touchscreen command center and reclining bench.

