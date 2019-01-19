The 820 invites you in with its good looks, and once you step inside the entryway, it makes you want to stay with an elegant interior. The added length and height of the trailer mean that the pop-up roof on smaller Touring models is unnecessary, the 820's fixed roof offering just over 6.6 feet (2 m) of standing height. The rounded furniture takes inspiration from modern yacht design, and a fully blended array of dark and light materials and finishes creates vibrant contrast throughout. The leather upholstery comes standard.