Future T6.1 camper van owners who want to hitch up a trailer and tow ATVs, sports gear and other camp-enhancing toys will be happy to learn about the newly available trailer assist option. Derived from the Crafter, the trailer assist system allows the driver to simply set the direction he wants the trailer to go when reversing using the side-view mirror's rotary knob as a joystick. Then, the T6 does the steering and maneuvering itself. The T6.1 can handle trailers up to (5,500 lb) 2,500 kg, depending upon the engine.