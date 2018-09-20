The underfloor battery pack ranges from 48 to 111 kWh, representing charge ranges of 330 to 550 km (205-342 mi). It can be fast-charged at rates up to 150 kW where infrastructure is available, which would bring the biggest 111-kWh battery pack from 0 to 80 percent in around half an hour. Of course, most of the charging is going to happen back at the depot overnight, where the Cargo can simply sit on an inductive charging plate and take in energy at a more relaxed 11-kW rate overnight, enjoying off-peak energy prices.