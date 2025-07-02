World's first self-driving camper attacks the vilest part of RV life

Silicon Valley has stepped in and done what the global RV industry has been struggling to do for years. Smart trailer startup Pebble has sent out the world's very first production self-propelled, self-hitching motorized trailer to early-adopting buyers. And it's hidden an ace up its sleeve, equipping the launch edition with an Auto Dump system that streamlines the dreaded process of emptying the black tank. Is there anything this wunder-caravan can't do by itself?

Ordinarily, we wouldn't be writing this article. There's only so many times you can write about a product inching its way toward actuality before it gets boring for everyone. And given that we already wrote about how the Pebble Flow trailer debuted, got an official pricing and launch time frame and went into production, we pretty much used up all those times.

What else is there to say, really? Delivery should naturally follow production so doesn't really stand out as new information. Congrats to the first owners; that's that.

But then Pebble added on something interesting to make the delivery announcement a little more intriguing. Its new Auto Dump system is designed to significantly streamline what's popularly considered the absolute worst part about RVing: draining the sewage holding tank.

The newly announced Auto Dump system automates the worst part of any RV trip: Dumping the black water tank Pebble

The new system starts with a macerating toilet that breaks down solids like a garbage disposal, ensuring smoother flow. From there, it incorporates an always-connected hose that one simply pulls out of the Flow's side compartment and plugs into the black water hookup at the campground or dump station. Instead of the screw-on adapter you don't want to touch with your mother-in-law's hands, this one features a tapered head that fits snugly into the dump inlet like a wine stopper in an open bottle.

From there, the owner simply presses the "dump" button on the Pebble app and lets the system pump out the waste until the 68-L tank is empty. The system uses gray water, collected from showers and sinks, for rinsing out the tank during the dumping process, conserving fresh water for longer off-grid use. Integrated safety logic protects against the user error you might experience with a traditional gravity-based dump system.

"We didn't just slap a button on the old system; we rebuilt the entire experience," explained Pebble CTO Stefan Solyom. "Auto Dump makes the worst part of RVing something you barely even think about. It's one of those upgrades that makes you wonder why it wasn't always this simple."

The video's a bit overdramatized for effect but does give a feel for just how streamlined the Auto Dump system is. Here's a more realistic tutorial for a traditional black water dumping that eliminates some of Pebble's 14 "steps" that don't really need to be counted as separate steps.

Auto Dump | The World's 1st Automated RV Waste Disposal System | Pebble Flow

Regardless of the exaggeration thrown into the video, Auto Dump absolutely seems like a much easier, less disgusting way of handling "your business." And it's light years better than the timelessly classic "Shitter was full!" scene from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, though you can always use the Auto Dump system in your too-short bathrobe while suckling away at a morning beer and cigar, if you so choose.

The Auto Dump system makes its official debut on the Pebble Flow Founders Edition launch models, the first of which are officially headed out to customers as of this week. Those deliveries start a couple weeks later than the "Spring 2025" timeframe Pebble originally announced earlier in the year, but for a cutting-edge world-first product, that's not much of a delay at all.

When equipped with the available "Magic Pack," standard on the Founders Edition, the Pebble Flow provides its own electric propulsive power to cut effective weight off the tow vehicle hitch Pebble

As to that edge-cutting, Pebble has swooped in and done what the RV establishment has been working on for years but hasn't quite gotten to market. The very first time we saw the idea of a self-powered trailer was on the Dethleffs e.coco caravan concept debuted in 2018.

Dethleffs is a part of Erwin Hymer Group, one of Europe's largest RV companies, which was later purchased by US-based Thor Industries to create the largest RV conglomerate in the world. Thor brought the self-driving trailer work over to Airstream in the US, which, like Dethleffs, showed a very nice concept with impressive functionality but has yet to show anything close to production-ready.

Australia also had its own more rugged, Outback-hungry spin on self-driving trailer technology, which still lingers in the prototype stages. But Pebble becomes the first manufacturer in the world of which we're aware to actually get a self-driving trailer into production and out to customers, bringing some very intriguing new capabilities to the large trailer-loving US market.

The Flow's "Active Tow Assist System" tasks two motors at the wheels with providing propulsion, easing the effective load on the tow vehicle. The motors don't power the entirety of the trailer's 6,800-lb (3,084-kg) gross vehicle weight but instead lessen the load to decrease the negative effects on tow vehicle efficiency and total range, particularly useful when towing with electric vehicles.

The Flow comes with an under-floor 45-kWh battery that powers both the available dual-motor e-assist system and onboard amenities Pebble

The motors work in conjunction with a sleek trailer form that Pebble says is 300 percent more aerodynamic than a conventional travel trailer to get the most out of the 45-kWh LFP battery pack that doubles as the Flow's sole power source at camp – no onboard gas, diesel or propane tanks or backup generator. A 1.1-kW roof-mounted solar system keeps that pack charging to ensure you don't run out of power midway through your trip, and Pebble estimates up to a week of off-grid power.

Beyond providing some extra oomph on highways and backroads, the trailer's propulsion system also eases the tasks of hitching and parking. The owner can control both remotely, allowing the automated "Magic Hitch" system to roll in place and drop its hitch over the tow vehicle's ball receiver. At camp, the driver can unhitch the trailer and use the app to align, reverse and park into place, with no need to maneuver around with the tow vehicle. The Flow's powered wheels allow for 360-degree turning and sharp maneuverability in tight spaces.

After that, an "InstaCamp" button prompts the trailer to automatically level, turn on the lighting, set the climate control, and welcome in the crew by dropping the entry steps and unlocking the door.

The Flow floor plan includes a spacious dry bath with tint-adjustable glass shower and mobile office/Murphy bed Pebble

Beyond all that groundbreaking drive tech, the 24.7-foot (7.5-m) Pebble Flow appears to be a very comfy, functional place to call home for days, weeks or more. It features a front U-sofa dining lounge/rear bed layout, and the dinette converts into a double bed while a rear Murphy bed turns the daytime office space into a nighttime master bedroom area. The floor plan also includes a dry bathroom with tint-adjustable glass shower area, a full kitchen with removable indoor/outdoor induction cooktop, heating and air conditioning, and plug-and-play Starlink connectivity.

Pebble plans to continue scaling production throughout 2025, extending the full order process to additional Founders Edition preorder holders in Q3. New buyers can put down a fully refundable $500 reservation and configure their own Pebble Flow model at pebblelife.com/build. The Founders Edition starts at US$175,000, while less fully equipped models scheduled for later launch start at $109,500.

Source: Pebble