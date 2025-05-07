World's first self-hitching trailer goes into production

Pebble (no, not the fabled smartwatch) has kicked off production of the feature-packed Flow electric trailer at its manufacturing facility in Fremont, California.

The company said earlier this month that it's on track to deliver the first lot of orders by the end of this spring (Northern Hemisphere); if you're one of those early birds, you'll be prompted to finalize your purchase a couple of months ahead of the estimated delivery date.

Pebble says its 60,000 sq ft manufacturing facility is on schedule to beging delivering the first batch of Flow trailers by the end of spring Pebble

The California-based upstart is looking to shake up the space with modern features and design. It revealed pricing for the Flow travel trailer back in January: you're looking at US$109,500 for the base model, with a fully optioned unit taking the price up to $175,000.

Pre-orders opened in the US around the start of the year. At that time, the company had made a bunch of improvements and changes to the model we saw back in October 2023.

To recap, the 25-ft-long (7.6-m) all-electric trailer packs dual motors for propulsion assistance, reducing the effort required by your vehicle to tow it. It also gets the nifty ability to automatically hitch onto your vehicle on its own. And once you're at your destination, the luxury trailer can maneuver itself into a convenient camping spot. A 45-kWh battery powers the whole thing, and can top off your EV as well.

As with the early prototype, the Flow features thoughtfully appointed interiors and a sleek design that Pebble says is designed to reduce drag. There are also a range of niceties, including room to sleep four people, a bed that retracts to reveal a workspace, and a functional kitchen.

You'll get a large skylight in addition to the new rear and side windows on the updated Flow Pebble

The production-ready model gets several updates on the inside:



Redesigned cabinets that flip up rather than down for easy access, along with more storage areas

Side and rear windows that flip open

A bigger door for taller folks to enter and exit easily

A large skylight window above the dinette

The production model gets new side and rear windows that flip open Pebble

The exterior has been refined as well:



The body has been reworked for better aerodynamics, and the tail lamps are now integrated

Ground clearance has been increased

A hitch receiver now lets you fit accessories on the back, like a bike rack

Four cameras, one on each side, provide "full coverage for easier maneuvering and safety on the road"

The Pebble Flow's exterior has been tweaked for enhanced aerodynamics, and now gets integrated tail lamps Pebble

Pebble has also re-engineered the drivetrain to improve the Flow's movement while parking and hitching up to your SUV or truck. It's worth noting that this dual-motor system isn't available on the Standard model that comes in at $109,500. That base model also ships sometime in 2026. If you want your Flow to position itself with an active tow assist system and receive it sooner, you'll need to upgrade to the Magic Pack, which starts at $135,500.

Pebble says it's updated the drivetrain so its Remote Control and Magic Hitch features work better Pebble

You can also opt for a bunch of accessories:



Rooftop solar ($4,000)

All-terrain levelers ($2,250)

Motorized awning ($1,750)

Exterior smart privacy glass that turns opaque on demand ($4,000)

The $175,000 Founders Edition includes all of these, along with premium bedding, a portable projector, and membership to an exclusive club for owners of this variant. You'll get access to events and lifetime roadside assistance, too.

The $175,000 Founders Edition variant gets a ton of accessories, as well as this special colorway Pebble

While there have been previous attempts to bake towing assistance into trailers, including this one, this one, and this one over the years, it appears that Pebble may be the first company to deliver on that promise.

Lightship, another Californian trailer outfit, is also working on a similar product, the AE.1. However, it's aiming to start shipping units this Northern Hemisphere winter (later than Pebble) and its towing-assist-enabled model starts at a higher price than the motor-equipped Flow, at $151,000.

If you've got that kind of scratch lying around, this is going to be a good year to answer the call of the great outdoors.

Pre-orders for the Pebble Flow are open, with a refundable deposit of $500 on the company's site.

Source: Pebble via Business Wire