2025 Updates
Every so often we revisit an older story and ask - what happened to this innovation? The stories here have been revised and re-edited as of 2025. The information is current and each article has been fact-checked for accuracy. There are our favourite older stories, updated for current readers.
-
A 2022 study found drinking four units of alcohol a day – two beers – can cause structural damage and brain volume loss equivalent to 10 years of aging. The findings proved to be the tip of the iceberg for researchers looking at how alcohol affects our brain.
-
A fascinating 2022 study found two common viruses may be working in tandem to trigger the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s disease. The findings were just the beginning of an ever-growing body of evidence implicating viral infections in dementia.
-
A preserved tree fossil gives an unprecedented view into a moment 42,000 years ago when the Earth’s magnetic field went haywire, triggering environmental chaos, influencing everything from an increase in cave paintings to the Neanderthal extinction.