"Smartphone of EVs" may soon enter use in multiple markets

The Utility Personal Transporter may do for EVs what smartphones did for gadgets – combining multiple types in one device. What's more, recent announcements suggest that people may soon start seeing the thing in actual use, in three different countries.

Editor's note: Readers often ask us for follow-ups on memorable stories. What has happened to this story over the years? This article was originally published in 2023 but has been re-edited and updated with new information current as of May 14, 2025. Enjoy!

Currently in functional prototype form, the Utility Personal Transporter (UPT) is being developed by Canadian electric mobility company Envo Drive Systems. In a nutshell, it's a four-wheel-drive electric platform that can be adapted to serve multiple purposes – sort of like a smaller version of the REE "skateboard chassis" system.

Envo unveiled the vehicle to the media in November of 2023, at an event that also showcased the new Veemo velomobile. That said, the UPT more closely resembles one of the company's longer-established products, the e-ATV.

Both the UPT and the e-ATV are four-wheeler EVs which the user stands on to operate (although there is the option of sitting on a detachable/foldable seat). The UPT has a lower center of gravity for better stability, however, plus it has a completely flat deck along with raised handlebars that can be folded back, telescoped down or slid over to one side – all while remaining fully functional.

The idea is that by reconfiguring the UPT (which will in most cases involve adding extra modules) it can serve as things like a mini truck, golf cart, powered cargo dolly, ride-on lawn mower, snow plough, litter-carrying backcountry rescue vehicle, or even a fully enclosed micro car.

And by swapping on some knobby tires, it may even give the e-ATV a run for its money. Its double wishbone suspension with 120 mm (4.7 in) of travel would certainly help it do so.

The UPT's four custom 3-kilowatt in-wheel motors (for a total of 12 kW) are powered by eight replaceable lithium batteries located inside the deck. Not only does this arrangement save space by doing away with a drivetrain, it also reduces maintenance and allows for individual traction control on each wheel. Additionally, the batteries can be used to power tools or other devices out in the field.

One charge of those batteries should be good for a range of 100 to 200 km (62 to 124 miles), depending on usage. Speaking of which, the UPT has a top speed of 50 km/h (31 mph), it can tow up to 350 kg (772 lb), carry 250 kg (551 lb), and deliver 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) of torque.

As an added bonus, with its handlebars folded flat against its deck, the UPT can be stored vertically against the wall of a garage. Plans call for the integration of a feature in which users will simply push a button to make the UPT roll along the ground until it meets a nearby wall, then climb up that wall and lean against it.

Pricing for a base model should be around US$14,000.

In January of 2025, Envo announced a partnership with San Francisco company Faction Technology, aimed at applying the latter firm's driverless vehicle tech to the UPT platform. The result could be self-driving delivery vehicles, designed for use in the US and other markets.

That announcement was followed by another one in March, in which Envo stated it will be introducing the UPT to Australia and New Zealand via a partnership with Brisbane-based MH Inspires. According to Envo, "MH Inspires will lead market feasibility studies, distribution channel establishment, and potential local manufacturing strategies for the successful introduction of ENVO UPT electric utility vehicles."

