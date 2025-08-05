Gorgeous glamper van rewrites the rulebook on high-rent van life

The all-new Robeta Ananya doesn't aspire to be just another camper van but a new category entirely. Pulling inspiration liberally from yachts and triple-axle luxury motorhomes, the "world's first glampervan" is sure to incite a fiery mix of admiration and envy amongst nomadic residents of more common livable vans. We've seen other products slapped with the "glamper van" label (and done some slapping ourselves), but none of them have had the Ananya's combination of limousine-like vehicle split, reimagined layout, and inspirational furnishings and materials.

Based in Slovenia, Robeta Mobil is no stranger to creating unique, modern camper van floor plans that don't follow traditional formats. Several years ago, it developed an ultra-luxury yacht-inspired special edition in collaboration with former F1 star Ralf Schumacher.

The van came loaded with premium features, including furniture developed by an actual yacht furniture specialist, a multi-expanding floating queen-size bed, a 1,000-W JL Audio multi-zone audio system, a wine fridge and humidor, and an acoustic dampening package specced to exceed luxury car standards.

Robeta Mobil's 740-cm extra-long Sprinter Schumacher Edition (pictured) broke into ultra-premium camper van design, and the Ananya brings it to the regular production lineup Robeta Mobil

The Schumacher Edition remains a wondrous €303K+ private highway jet, and Robeta is still advertising two models available to purchase.

The Ananya flirts with near-Schumacher levels of luxury on its way to the top of Robeta's standard production camper van lineup. In fact, some might find it warmer, more inviting and more comfortable in just the right places than the Schumacher van itself.

Robeta explains that instead of merely shrinking and rearranging equipment and furniture to create a camper van interior, it set out to create a compact but smart space that would support the way people actually aspire to live. "Not the cramped, compromised version of living that’s become somehow acceptable but real living – the kind where you can host friends for dinner, work with a view of mountains, or simply stretch out with a book while rain taps against the glass windows above and around you," the company summarizes.

By partitioning off the living area with a wall and curtains, widening the aisle, and using warm, earthy materials and colors throughout, Robeta creates a space that feels less like a conventional camper van, more like an inviting mini-home Robeta Mobil

The builder gets started by creating a warm, discrete living area cleanly separated from the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cockpit. It's not the first to split the camper living area off from the driver's area via a partition, but it uses the strategy more effectively than others, installing an L-shaped sofa lounge in the newly created corner where the partition meets the driver's sidewall, instantly transforming what's usually a cold automotive area into the most inviting part of the entire floor plan.

If you've ever looked at a camper van sofa bench and thought, That looks less comfortable than a deteriorating bird-stained park bench, Robeta has designed this one with you in mind. Each of the two sofa segments extends close to 6.6 feet (2 m) outward, and the cushioned seats dig 31 inches (80 cm) deep to provide a comfy lounge you'll want to spend time – just like a family room sofa at home. The dual-leaf table, meanwhile, follows form by unfurling into an L shape of its own, effectively serving all four people sitting on the wraparound sofa.

The double bed lifts away to the headliner during the day, then drops over top the sofa lounge at night Robeta Mobil

Moving back, Robeta develops a feeling of wide-open space by lining the driver's sidewall with a continuous row of windows and by using a trick we can't recall seeing before: swapping the central bathroom out for a wardrobe. Without the need to shoehorn in a shower, sink and toilet, Robeta widens the central aisle with a closet that stretches over 3.5 feet (1.1 m) wide but sits shallower than a typical wet bathroom.

The closet uses its width to offer loads of storage space via a five-door design that includes separate hanging compartments for shirts and pants, a footwear shelving unit, and a tall clothing/linens shelf stack. The fifth spot gets filled out by the Tiny Wash mobile washer/dryer, a rarity in camper vans and small RVs in general.

Robeta adds a feeling of space and openness by replacing the standard central wet bath with a wide wardrobe that includes loads of space for clothes and footwear, along with a Tiny Wash washer/dryer Robeta Mobil

As for the bathroom, Robeta goes unconventional once again with a hybrid solution that's quite different from the hybrids gaining popularity among other European RV brands this summer. It isn't a hybrid wet/dry bathroom transformer but more of a hybrid hard/soft bathroom compartment. Instead of enclosing the bathroom inside four full walls, Robeta maintains an open design that leaves the front corner of the bathroom unwalled. Instead of a door, a privacy curtain closes it off when occupied.

The wet bath combines a macerating toilet, rustic vessel sink, shower and stone floor Robeta Mobil

The wet bath is walled off most of the way by the Sprinter van's rear corner, a three-quarter inside wall and the rear wall of the wardrobe, but Robeta keeps more floor area and interior volume open and accessible by not connecting the latter two walls together to create a fully enclosed room. It includes a sink, shower and marine macerating toilet.

The bathroom design is an interesting choice for something as luxurious and pricey as the Ananya, and we're curious to see if buyers embrace it or if Robeta ultimately adds a separate hard bathroom option. While it does open up extra floor and elbow room around the kitchen, it also seems a little primitive, a solution that could potentially result in more shower water and bathroom odors escaping into the greater living area. And if Robeta doesn't flatten the bathroom tub floor lip shown in the renderings, it seems likely to trip up cooks as they shuffle busily around the kitchen.

When the bathroom is not in use, the curtain stays open to maintain a more spacious, airy feel Robeta Mobil

Robeta does elevate the actual fitment and feel of the bathroom beyond the camper van norm by "rethinking what's possible when you stop treating a bathroom like a secret to be hidden away." That strategy starts off with a natural stone-embedded floor meant to emulate the current-smoothed rock of a river bed, complemented perfectly by a vessel sink set atop a rustic live-edge wood countertop supported below by a wood trunk pedestal. The resulting vanity feels as much like a side table that would fit comfortably in any living room as it does a bathroom sink, quietly blending into the open floor plan concept.

Across the aisle, Robeta strives to introduce a kitchen concept that exemplifies the idea that mobile doesn't have to mean minimal. The spacious Corian countertop spanning both sides of the large center sink provides plenty of room to make a complete, multi-dish meal, while the dual-burner Bora Classic gas stove features integrated re-ignition technology to ensure safe, uninterrupted cooking even during breezy canyon evenings with the windows open. The kitchen also comes equipped with a gas oven/grill and a 130-L fridge/freezer.

The Ananya is still under development, and Robeta is experimenting with a new retractable skylight concept that may or may not make it to the production model. Located directly over the sofa-lounge and lowering double bed, the flat, dark-tinted retractable rooftop window is designed to offer up clear views of the sky throughout the day and night.

Robeta has partnered up with GlamVan to create a "Skywindow" over the lifting bed/sofa lounge area Robeta Mobil

Robeta has also beefed up the Ananya's utilities for up to six days of off-grid autonomy, wiring in a 10-kWh plug-and-play EcoFlow 48-V electrical system with stackable batteries. That comes supported by a pair of 450-W solar panels. The company also increases the size of the storage tanks for 160 liters of fresh water capacity and 151 liters of diesel Sprinter fuel. A Webasto hybrid heater delivers diesel-fueled heating and gas-powered hot water.

Other hardware of note includes Starlink internet access, a Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage soundbar with Dolby Atmos, and a cellular signal booster. The base van comes with Mercedes-Benz's all-wheel-drive system, and buyers can further ruggedize their builds with an a la carte menu of off-road options that includes a Van Compass suspension lift, an Agile Offroad transfer case with 50:50 front/rear distribution split, an ARB rear differential locker, and underbody skid protection.

The Ananya is based on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD and can be built up into a serious off-roader straight from Robeta Robeta Mobil

Robeta plans to debut the Ananya in January 2026 but has already announced a price of €255,000 (approx. US$295,000) for each of five Founders Edition models, the first in the new Ananya model series. We're not sure if Robeta will be showing a prototype at this month's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon or if it will wait until January (CMT 2026, maybe), but we'll be keeping an eye out for the full detail drop (particularly some real photos). For now, we've included a few photos of the Schumacher Edition in the gallery for comparison and to give readers something to look at beyond light renderings.

Source: Robeta Mobil

