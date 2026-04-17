Breakthrough Kia pop-up tiny camper van is even slicker than expected

Well, that didn't take long at all. Less than two months after teasing the first Kia PV5 pop-up camper van, Sussex Campervans has revealed its work. And while the original renderings clearly showed a tiny, well-proportioned e-camper van, the actual conversion looks even better than expected. It offers a sleek, rustic layout with sleeping, cooking, dining and even toilet amenities inside a small electric van that's already managed a 430-mile (693-km) trip on a single charge.

We expected the Kia PV5 to look something like one of Sussex's previous electrified small camper vans, such as the Nissan VX-E. But while the floor plan is laid out much the same, the overall look and style have been elevated and modernized. Sussex characterizes it as a classic side-kitchen/folding rear bench floor plan reimagined for the 21st century, and we think that sums it up nicely.

In place of the drab all-white furniture we've seen from Sussex in the past, the PV5 camper van, named the Kingfisher, gets updated with bamboo-style surfaces and cabinets, the white taking a backseat as a contrast element. This gives the floor plan a warmer, richer look that's further embellished with curved edges throughout.

Sussex notes it's updated the classic side kitchen small camper floor plan for the modern world Sussex Campervans

Sussex takes advantage of the PV5's vehicle-to-load capability in powering equipment like the two floating induction hobs and microwave from Kia's 71-kWh traction battery, helping it save space that would otherwise be eaten up by electrical hardware like an inverter. So the interior has all kinds of cabinet space, including a shoe cupboard on the floor, a pair of overhead cabinets with drop-down doors that double as worktops, and a tall wardrobe in back with a split door that opens around the rear passenger seat back.

Sussex also puts some of that space to use in creating a more generously sized kitchen block. In addition to widening the counter and giving it an extra standalone induction hob compared to older vans like the VX-E, it installs a large oval sink, a dedicated worktop behind the main block, and an under-counter microwave and 50-L fridge/freezer. The kitchen is also designed for plugging in an air fryer.

Since the PV5 has a driver's side sliding door, Sussex built the kitchen for outdoor use, adding in a pull-out sink sprayer to double as a hose Sussex Campervans

Since the PV5 arrives at Sussex with a standard driver's side sliding rear door, Sussex positions the kitchen in such a way that it can be used from outside. That doesn't extend to the frontside-integrated fridge and microwave, but camp cooks can use the induction cookers and sink from outside the door. In fact, the sink includes the type of pull-out faucet usually reserved for RV bathroom sink/shower systems so it can double as a hose for spraying down dirty clothes, gear and pets.

As for sleeping quarters, the Kingfisher relies on Sussex's classic Rock 'n' Roll bed, which drops from two-seat rear passenger bench to bed in as little as six seconds. The backrest swings forward and folds all the way down flat to extend the seat into a double bed. The seat back can also be fixed with a forward lean so that the rear bench can be used as a tailgate lounge, offering a way of backing into a great view and enjoying it from the comfort of the vehicle.

In a new tweak to its folding bench/bed, Sussex adds the ability to lean the seat back forward to create a tailgate lounger Sussex Campervans

There's no mention as yet of a bed upstairs in the pop-up roof, so it looks like that roof will serve solely to create standing room for the cabin below. The PV5's compact dimensions might make installing a comfortable upper bed difficult, as we've seen with the similarly proportioned VW ID. Buzz – and the creative solutions it's inspired.

While much of the camper electrical equipment relies on the PV5's 71-kWh EV battery or built-in shore power hookup, Sussex also squeezes an LFP leisure battery under the hood for powering all the 12-V equipment, such as interior lights. The van then runs completely gas-free without the need for any LPG or diesel.

The rear bench down in a matter of seconds, turning the PV5 cabin into a comfy bedroom Sussex Campervans

Of course, there's no bathroom in this tiny floor plan, but Sussex does stash a portable cassette toilet in one of the cabinets installed below the Rock 'n' Roll bench. Other components of the conversion include double-glazed windows with integrated mosquito screens and blinds, and a swivel front passenger seat.

Sussex detailed the fully converted Kingfisher camper van in a YouTube video this week, which you can watch below. The new camper van is available for a base price of £68,995 (approx. US$93,350). While the PV5 did in fact complete a 430-mile single-charge drive for a Guinness World Record, that was done under conditions more specific to commercial fleet driving. The van is WLTP rated for 258 miles (415 km) and fast-charging in an estimated 30 minutes (10 to 80%). Kia backs it up with a seven-year warranty, and Sussex matches that seven years on its camper package.

Kia PV5 Electric Camper – Kia Kingfisher by Sussex Campervans ⚡ Full Tour

Source: Sussex Campervans