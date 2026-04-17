Breakthrough Kia pop-up tiny camper van is even slicker than expected
Well, that didn't take long at all. Less than two months after teasing the first Kia PV5 pop-up camper van, Sussex Campervans has revealed its work. And while the original renderings clearly showed a tiny, well-proportioned e-camper van, the actual conversion looks even better than expected. It offers a sleek, rustic layout with sleeping, cooking, dining and even toilet amenities inside a small electric van that's already managed a 430-mile (693-km) trip on a single charge.
We expected the Kia PV5 to look something like one of Sussex's previous electrified small camper vans, such as the Nissan VX-E. But while the floor plan is laid out much the same, the overall look and style have been elevated and modernized. Sussex characterizes it as a classic side-kitchen/folding rear bench floor plan reimagined for the 21st century, and we think that sums it up nicely.
In place of the drab all-white furniture we've seen from Sussex in the past, the PV5 camper van, named the Kingfisher, gets updated with bamboo-style surfaces and cabinets, the white taking a backseat as a contrast element. This gives the floor plan a warmer, richer look that's further embellished with curved edges throughout.
Sussex takes advantage of the PV5's vehicle-to-load capability in powering equipment like the two floating induction hobs and microwave from Kia's 71-kWh traction battery, helping it save space that would otherwise be eaten up by electrical hardware like an inverter. So the interior has all kinds of cabinet space, including a shoe cupboard on the floor, a pair of overhead cabinets with drop-down doors that double as worktops, and a tall wardrobe in back with a split door that opens around the rear passenger seat back.
Sussex also puts some of that space to use in creating a more generously sized kitchen block. In addition to widening the counter and giving it an extra standalone induction hob compared to older vans like the VX-E, it installs a large oval sink, a dedicated worktop behind the main block, and an under-counter microwave and 50-L fridge/freezer. The kitchen is also designed for plugging in an air fryer.
Since the PV5 arrives at Sussex with a standard driver's side sliding rear door, Sussex positions the kitchen in such a way that it can be used from outside. That doesn't extend to the frontside-integrated fridge and microwave, but camp cooks can use the induction cookers and sink from outside the door. In fact, the sink includes the type of pull-out faucet usually reserved for RV bathroom sink/shower systems so it can double as a hose for spraying down dirty clothes, gear and pets.
As for sleeping quarters, the Kingfisher relies on Sussex's classic Rock 'n' Roll bed, which drops from two-seat rear passenger bench to bed in as little as six seconds. The backrest swings forward and folds all the way down flat to extend the seat into a double bed. The seat back can also be fixed with a forward lean so that the rear bench can be used as a tailgate lounge, offering a way of backing into a great view and enjoying it from the comfort of the vehicle.
There's no mention as yet of a bed upstairs in the pop-up roof, so it looks like that roof will serve solely to create standing room for the cabin below. The PV5's compact dimensions might make installing a comfortable upper bed difficult, as we've seen with the similarly proportioned VW ID. Buzz – and the creative solutions it's inspired.
While much of the camper electrical equipment relies on the PV5's 71-kWh EV battery or built-in shore power hookup, Sussex also squeezes an LFP leisure battery under the hood for powering all the 12-V equipment, such as interior lights. The van then runs completely gas-free without the need for any LPG or diesel.
Of course, there's no bathroom in this tiny floor plan, but Sussex does stash a portable cassette toilet in one of the cabinets installed below the Rock 'n' Roll bench. Other components of the conversion include double-glazed windows with integrated mosquito screens and blinds, and a swivel front passenger seat.
Sussex detailed the fully converted Kingfisher camper van in a YouTube video this week, which you can watch below. The new camper van is available for a base price of £68,995 (approx. US$93,350). While the PV5 did in fact complete a 430-mile single-charge drive for a Guinness World Record, that was done under conditions more specific to commercial fleet driving. The van is WLTP rated for 258 miles (415 km) and fast-charging in an estimated 30 minutes (10 to 80%). Kia backs it up with a seven-year warranty, and Sussex matches that seven years on its camper package.
Source: Sussex Campervans
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