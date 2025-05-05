Watch: Volkswagen camper van pop-slide roof explodes interior space

We already knew that Tonke had a different spin on the pop-up camper roof in store for the new Volkswagen ID. Buzz, but we didn't previously know exactly how it worked. The Dutch camper specialist released a video this month showing the new expandable sleeper roof design in action and detailing a few specs and advantages. The new pop-top leverages aspects of rooftop tent design to create a larger bed and more spacious living area, bringing a new level of comfort to all-electric ID. Buzz camping.

Tonke's main objective in going with an unconventional side-popping roof with expandable floor is to expand the size of the integrated bed that would otherwise be limited by a 78-in (199-cm) maximum van width that further tapers inward at the roof. The lifting roof has been designed specifically for the 193-in (490-cm) long-wheelbase ID. Buzz, ultimately freeing up space for a 53 x 83-in (135 x 210 cm) longitudinal bed extending out off the van's side.

With the Tonke roof, four adults can sleep inside the same VW ID. Buzz van but instead of being directly on top of each other like with a normal wedge pop-top, they're offset Tonke

When we first saw the design, we assumed that it popped open first, with the extended floor folding out like an iKamper Skycamp and many other modern rooftop tents. Instead, it relies on a slide-out floor extension that pulls the outer fabric along with it to automatically pitch the tent.

To set up, the user simply raises the roof manually with help from the integrated struts, slides the sleeper panel out over the side of the van and installs the two awning poles. Two ground support poles add stability below, much like the ladder of an expandable rooftop tent does.

Beyond just adding space for a larger bed, the side-opening sleeper roof design also maintains full standing height inside, without ever having to lift up the sleeper platform as you'd do on a standard pop-up camper roof. Removable safety rails on the upper bed can be installed to avoid any possibility of rolling off the bed into the van cabin below, a nice feature for young children. The expansion area also features integrated LED lighting and USB charging.

The roof does not come with an outdoor ladder but is accessed from inside, either with the folding interior ladder or by simply climbing up Tonke

Back outside, the expansion extends 31.5 in (80 cm) off the side of the van, designed to maintain a compact total footprint so as not to prevent drivers from accessing tight camping spots. That compact size limits the amount of shade it will cast, but it does offer at least some of the overhead protection of an awning, without needing to buy and mount a separate piece of gear.

The roof increases the height of the ID. Buzz to 81 in (206 cm).

Tonke's roof appears to sit a little higher and less flush when retracted than more traditional pop-tops, but it pays off at camp with extra space Tonke

The new roof lists at €8,470 (approx. US$9,575) for the full kit, plus €3,025 ($3,425) for installation. Buyers can also add a body-matching color (€1,271) and a 200-W solar panel system (€1,936 with installation).

The roof could presumably work on its own as something of an upstairs sleeper space for two travelers or it can work as part of one of Tonke's camper van packages. Those start at €5,996 ($6,775) for a basic camper-in-a-box module, rising to €18,150 ($20,550) for the complete built-in Explorer camper van floor plan with indoor/outdoor kitchen. Tonke also sells ID. Buzz base vans starting between €62,040 and €90,554 ($70,200 and $102,475), depending on trim and color.

Tonke founder and CEO Maarten van Soest shows the new roof's setup and advantages in the 5-min video below.

Tonke ID.Buzz camper - innovatief hefdak uitvouwen in invouwen

Source: Tonke