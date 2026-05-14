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Campervans

Volkswagen 4x4 camper vans make bold return to the US of A

By C.C. Weiss
May 14, 2026
Volkswagen 4x4 camper vans make bold return to the US of A
Volkswagen makes the bed in the USA once again
Volkswagen makes the bed in the USA once again
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Volkswagen makes the bed in the USA once again
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Volkswagen makes the bed in the USA once again
One advantage of not including a kitchen block to the side of the bed is that the Good Night bed is free to stretch wider
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One advantage of not including a kitchen block to the side of the bed is that the Good Night bed is free to stretch wider
Window vents are critical to sleeping in a small, non-pop-up vehicle, bringing in much-needed airflow and preventing condensation. You can buy cheap window socks on Amazon, but a built-in solution like Volkswagen is adding to the ID. Buzz Tourer 4Motion is even better
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Window vents are critical to sleeping in a small, non-pop-up vehicle, bringing in much-needed airflow and preventing condensation. You can buy cheap window socks on Amazon, but a built-in solution like Volkswagen is adding to the ID. Buzz Tourer 4Motion is even better
Window covers create a dark, comfy bedroom inside the ID. Buzz, preventing first light from waking you violently from a deep sleep
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Window covers create a dark, comfy bedroom inside the ID. Buzz, preventing first light from waking you violently from a deep sleep
View gallery - 4 images

Volkswagen withdrew its classic Transporter vans (Eurovan) from the American market after the 2003 model year, thus putting a fast end to a romantic decades-long era of great American road trips. The tiny, breezy VW camper vans that had symbolized the open-ended freedom of the road were no more ... at least so far as brand-new models were concerned. The American camper van industry was never quite the same after that, scrambling its way upmarket to larger, more customized vehicles that now commonly price above luxury SUVs. But that dark near-quarter century of American RV history is coming to an end as Volkswagen announces a new factory camper van.

Before getting too excited, we must point out that Volkswagen is installing its camper package into the ID. Buzz. You remember, that little electric van that Americans seemed excited about right up until it was available stateside and they became vigorously disinterested. V-Dub sold a mere 7,300 ID. Buzz units in North America in 2025 before putting the model on hold for MY2026.

Unless you follow automotive news daily, you might not have even realized the ID. Buzz was missing. Actually, unless you live somewhere with an uncommonly high Buzz concentration, you might not have even known it launched at all. I've spotted maybe two or three ID. Buzz vans locally over the past year, a fraction of the classic 80s-era Vanagons, hard-roof and pop-top, I spot regularly.

We thought that MY2026 pause might ultimately end a failed American ID. Buzz experiment, but VW remained true to its plan to return the ID. Buzz to market, complete with the model that America might actually want enough to buy: a camper van.

We're not entirely sure why Volkswagen didn't include a camper van model as part of its original American ID. Buzz launch – even if buyers didn't ultimately run en masse to buy them, it would have added some much-needed excitement to a launch that ended up dragging out and fizzling nearly eight years after the Buzz concept made its world premiere in Detroit. And it'd have made a nice halo for attracting customers that might have ultimately driven off in different VW models.

One advantage of not including a kitchen block to the side of the bed is that the Good Night bed is free to stretch wider
One advantage of not including a kitchen block to the side of the bed is that the Good Night bed is free to stretch wider

Because even the super-simple ID. Buzz camper VW adds to its 2027 lineup looks pretty sweet. It technically debuts as the Tourer 4Motion model, with an included camper conversion kit that's based off the European-market Good Night Package. That kit starts with a fold-out mattress that rests on a sleeping platform set up atop the folded rear seats and tailgate floor. It also includes window blinds to create a properly dark sleeping environment, ventilation panels integrated into the front windows to ensure de-stuffing anti-condensation airflow, and an outdoor table/chair set.

The Tourer 4Motion further benefits from the addition of an Overnight Mode that adapts interior and exterior functions to in-van sleeping, presumably helping with things like overnight climate control, and an electrochromic smart roof that should prove a beautiful addition to stargazing while also working to block sunlight during those mandatory post-adventure wind-downs (i.e. afternoon naps).

Volkswagen completes the Tourer 4Motion trim with additional standard features like a retractable tow hitch receiver, captain's seats, Area View and 20-in dark graphite wheels.

Window covers create a dark, comfy bedroom inside the ID. Buzz, preventing first light from waking you violently from a deep sleep
Window covers create a dark, comfy bedroom inside the ID. Buzz, preventing first light from waking you violently from a deep sleep

The Tourer model also gains a software bump that benefits the entire 2027 ID. Buzz lineup, which is slated to include Pro S RWD, Pro S 4Motion and Pro S Plus 4Motion trims. The Android-based ID.S 6 software package brings improvements like a refreshed navigation home screen with quicker inputs and a new vehicle settings page for quicker access to interior features.

The 2027 ID. Buzz lineup will also feature a North American Charging System (NACS) adapter and single-pedal driving. It will be available exclusively in two-tone paint schemes, including a new Candy White/Cherry Red with white wheels that sounds like a delicious homage to vintage Type 2 Microbuses.

Sadly, there's no word of pop-up roof or mini-kitchen options, features buyers will still have to find from third-party conversion shops. But the fact that you'll now be able walk into a Volkswagen dealership and roll out in an actual camper van is pretty big, welcome news in itself.

Window vents are critical to sleeping in a small, non-pop-up vehicle, bringing in much-needed airflow and preventing condensation. You can buy cheap window socks on Amazon, but a built-in solution like Volkswagen is adding to the ID. Buzz Tourer 4Motion is even better
Window vents are critical to sleeping in a small, non-pop-up vehicle, bringing in much-needed airflow and preventing condensation. You can buy cheap window socks on Amazon, but a built-in solution like Volkswagen is adding to the ID. Buzz Tourer 4Motion is even better

Automakers love to trickle out the big details piece at a time, so Volkswagen has not even vaguely alluded to pricing or availability dates. The 2025 ID. Buzz Pro S' starting MSRP of $61,545 and Pro S Plus 4Motion's MSRP of $69,545 still feel too high to increase the 234-mile (377-km) electric van's popularity any, but if Volkswagen can work starting price down to the sub-$49,000 base pricing to which dealerships have been discounting 2025 models, it starts to look much better. And a 335-hp all-wheel-drive light e-camper for, say, $60K to $65K sounds pretty good to us.

But that might just be wishful thinking. We'll find out soon enough.

In the meantime, you can read all about our experience driving and camping in the ID. Buzz (via an aftermarket Ququq camper kit) in our 2024 review. And our auto reviews editor Aaron Turpen had his own take from his time behind the ID. Buzz wheel on US roads.

Source: Volkswagen

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Campervansmini-campervanCampervanelectric-camperRVVolkswagenCampingOutdoors and Camping
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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