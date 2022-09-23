VW creates a factory Multivan plug-in hybrid camper using light RV kit

The VW T7 Multivan is slowly becoming the all-out sporty tour de force and light camper it was always destined to be. Those uninterested in aftermarket kits will be happy to note that Volkswagen has revealed a "camper-lite" option of its own. The newly adapted Good Night Pack adds one more trick to the T7's "multi" quiver, creating a light, fast-deploying bed that stretches the width of the van to create a blacked-out double occupancy motel room. The Multivan "Good Night" certainly isn't VW's most impressive camper van, but factor the newfound sleeper capability into the van's versatile playbook of adaptive seating, multifunctional components and accessories, and available plug-in hybrid powertrain, and you end up with a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) that boasts the most "MP" in the VW lineup.

When developing the T7 Multivan generation, Volkswagen was on a mission to add even more multifunctional flexibility to the already versatile van. A cornerstone of its efforts came in creating five individual rear seats, each mounted independently to the floor rails, a strategy akin to what some RV manufacturers have done to create ultra-versatile mini-campers like the Pössl Campster.

While the individual seats are a nice addition, they briefly complicated things for those looking to use the new Multivan as a sleeper van, as was possible with older versions. But those complications are no more, as VW has created a Good Night Pack to work with the T7. The kit is based around a fold-out bed frame with folding mattress that sets up over the collapsed rear seats. The result is a comfortable bed for two that stretches from side window to side window.

From seven-seat MPV to overnight sleeper van VW Commercial Vehicles

The Good Night kit also includes black-out curtains for the van windows and the available panoramic glass roof. However, unless you're parked in the middle of a field or desert, with nothing shading the van from the morning sun, we'd imagine you'll want to leave the roof glass uncovered in all its mini celestial observatory glory. Front window vents maintain ventilation for a less stuffy night of sleep, and a storage box holds the Good Night components when not in use.

What really makes the T7 Multivan an attractive light camper option, in our opinion, is its available "e-Hybrid" plug-in powertrain, which features on the model debuting the Good Night kit. The e-Hybrid relies on a 13-kWh lithium battery and 114-hp electric motor for up to 31 miles (50 km) of all-electric local driving before leaning on the 148-hp 1.4-liter engine to take over and provide a longer range and simplified gas station fill-ups. The combo gives owners an all-electric van for everyday in-town commuting and errands and a more capable gas RV for longer-range camping trips and getaways. Add that to the T7 Multivan's inherent adaptability, and you have a truly versatile daily/holiday MPV.

Volkswagen shoes the newly introduced Good Night package in a Multivan Edition, a specially designed model with contrast black components and decals; this one has the e-Hybrid PHEV powertrain VW Commercial Vehicles

Like Renault, Volkswagen skipped the more obvious Düsseldorf Caravan Salon to debut its latest camper hardware at the 2022 IAA Transportation show. It did not release Good Night Pack pricing information in its announcement, but we'll update once it's available.

The white van VW chose for debuting the Good Night package is slightly more interesting than the vanilla model Reimo rolled into the Caravan Salon, but it's not quite the vibrant two-color option we'd have loved to see. The model is the new special Multivan Edition, which features a series of black components and highlights accenting the solid-colored van, in this case plain "Candy White."

Source: Volkswagen

