World first Kia pop-up tiny camper changes the face of van life

The first camper kit developed specially for Kia's tiny, modular electric PV5 van hit the market just a couple weeks ago, and now we have the world's first pop-up PV5 production camper van. British converter Sussex Campervans aims to make the new camper van green well beyond its all-electric powertrain, maintaining OEM components and decor wherever possible while leaning on sustainable materials of its own. The new camper promises to open up new heights of Kia electric base camping.

Kia already previewed what a pop-up PV5 e-camper van might look like in the WKNDR Concept it developed well before the modular van's actual launch. It was a rather extreme vision, but it proved a brilliant move, whetting the world's appetite for a real PV5 camper van.

Kia's own WKNDR was technically the first pop-up PV5 camper van, but it was just a concept developed for SEMA and other shows. Unlike Sussex's van, it features a pop top hinged at the front rather than the rear Kia

In fact, we think the PV5 could very well become the world's first cult classic electric camper van. The camper hype behind the modular van has been so strong, the first kit came from a company in the US, where the PV5 might not even ever be sold. And several European outfitters have started PV5 conversion projects and products, mere months after the first van deliveries began. There's some serious excitement behind Kia's flexible, little van platform.

Sussex is an ideal shop to pick up the PV5 pop-up camper van ball where Kia left it, as its history includes converting another pioneering electric tiny van: the Nissan e-NV200. Sussex leveraged lithium leisure battery power well before it became an RV spec sheet standard, creating a completely gas-free (no gasoline, diesel or LPG) e-NV200 mini-camper. It later crafted a hybrid variant, porting over its all-electric camper package to an ICE-driven NV200 van.

Sussex got into the electric camper van business years ago, converting older e-vans like the Nissan e-NV200 Sussex Campervans

The e-NV200 was, of course, hampered by the same thing that held back so many EVs from the 2010s: range. With only 124 miles (200 km) of WLTP combined range on tap, the little van was fine for in-city deliveries and trade businesses servicing a finite geographic area. However, that range made a very tight, uncomfortable leash around any type of leisure vehicle made for travel and vacationing. It's no wonder e-NV campers proved few and far between.

The PV5 isn't exactly a mileage monster, but it does more than double the e-NV200's range with its 258-mile (416-km) mark. And that's just the official WLTP estimate – Kia proved it could go much farther, even when weighed down by a full payload, setting a world record of over 430 miles (693 km) on a single charge last September.

The van's 30-minute DC fast-charging (10 to 80%) may not be the quickest we've seen from Kia, but it's certainly quick enough to get one back on the road after a lunch break between ~258-mile road trip legs. It won't be ideal for every RVer, but it is certainly a big step toward making all-electric RVing more viable.

"This vehicle really is quite something." said Sussex Campervans founder and managing director Daniel Lopez. "It's built on a whole new platform; it's not just a petrol or diesel vehicle with a motor popped in. A true new design like this has many advantages: a very low floor, which makes it easy to get in and out; amazing visibility from the cab, which makes driving easier than ever before; multiple screens so it's clear what you're doing when you're driving; and some of the latest technology."

At the wheel of the Kia PV5 Passenger van Kia

"It's great to drive. It's compact on the road," Lopez continued. "It'll go under almost every height barrier, yet it has very spacious accommodation inside on account of space not being wasted on an engine."

Taking things beyond the zero-emissions ride, Lopez and Sussex have partnered up with Kia to develop the conversion package in line with the latter's global sustainability goals. That means avoiding removal of original components and installing parts and trim sourced from recycled materials, adding to the sustainability of the final camping vehicle as a whole.

Unfortunately, that also means we're left with little idea of what the conversion will look like beyond the pop-up roof shown in the picture Sussex released with Friday's announcement. The company has not yet released any other details, and while it does have a very defined MO when it comes to turning vans into camper vans, the need to keep as much of the PV5 interior intact could very well guide its hand in a new direction.

With its Nissan NV200 series of campers, Sussex offers both traditional two-sleeper and less traditional solo sleeper folding beds Sussex Campervans

Traditionally, Sussex has offered camper vans with a folding "Rock 'n' Roll" bench/bed, breaking away from convention in offering both double and solo bench/bed options to complement the classic driver's side kitchen. It describes its available pop-up roof bed as suitable for a single adult or two children across all its camper van models.

In the case of the PV5, though, Sussex's brief might include building the bed around part or all of Kia's factory seating package. The company shows the Passenger van variant on its website, so it doesn't seem it will be working from the empty shell of the Cargo van, which would give it more flexibility in installing seats and furniture.

A look at the rear seats of the Kia PV5 Passenger van before any camper conversion Kia

One guess we are willing to hazard is that Sussex will carry over the electric features package it now offers in a full selection of camper vans, not just EVs. We don't imagine it would go back to LPG or diesel appliances for an all-electric PV5 camper van meant to meet the highest standards of sustainable design. It currently packages electric equipment like a dual-hob induction cooker, 50-L fridge/freezer, microwave and LED lighting with a 12-V leisure battery and 240-V shore power hookup.

Surprisingly, Sussex does list an estimated base price for the upcoming PV5 camper van: £68,995 (approx. US$93,025). It invites those interested to sign up for additional information via its website, linked below.

We'll take a closer look once the new camper van is ready to hit the road and show circuit.

Source: Sussex Campervans

