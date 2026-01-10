Clever inflatable kitchen packs flat, pumps up into campsite cookery

The smaller you try to make a micro-camper or tiny trailer, the less space you have to install conventional camping essentials. The bathroom tends to be the first thing to go, but eventually the kitchen might have to follow. Then you're stuck with a backpacking stove, or maybe a box of Pop-Tarts. German startup Stuff Bubble has a different idea on how even the smallest camping vehicles can bring along a complete kitchen. Its collapsible kitchen weighs just 33 lb (15 kg) fully equipped, packs flat on the vehicle floor, and inflates into form at camp, offering a sink, worktop and even a refrigerator.

Stuff Bubble calls its concept a world first, and while we've seen inflatable vehicle tents, inflatable pop-up RV roofs, inflatable camping furniture and even inflatable outdoor movie screens, we've never seen an inflatable kitchen.

The packed kitchen stands up against the seat backs, and the packed inflatable bed is on the floor below, leaving loads of space for other cargo Stuff Bubble

Unlike permanently installed kitchens or removable boxes, the Stuff Bubble doesn't occupy its full volume during the ride. Drivers can pack the unit flat, down from about 18 in to 5 in (46 to 12 cm) tall, and use the extra space for coolers, luggage, sports gear and other provisions. The kitchen weighs between 17.6 and 33 lb (8 and 15 kg), depending upon equipment level, quite easily carried by a single person.

At camp, the Stuff Bubble kitchen airs up into form in roughly three minutes with an electric pump. At this point, it looks much like a traditional kitchen, stretching close to the width of a van tailgate area and offering a countertop that's 44 in (112 cm) long by 24 in (60 cm) deep.

The Stuff Bubble kitchen includes under-counter storage compartments Stuff Bubble

The most basic setup includes the worktop with inset sink basin, cutting board and under-counter storage. The cutting board can attach to the face of the kitchen block, serving as a worktop extension or stove holder. This basic setup requires that the camper bring his or her own cooler and water.

Those who'd prefer a more comprehensive design can further spec out the kitchen via other packages, turning it into a capable camper cook station ready to compete with the galley of any small camping rig. The mid-tier package brings aboard a complete sink system that uses a portable Dometic Go rechargeable electric faucet and two 10-L water bladders for use with the sink basin. Campers can now clean their hands, wash dishes, rinse produce, etc.

The top-tier Stuff Bubble kitchen includes an inset inflatable fridge and running water system Stuff Bubble

Buyers can also upgrade to the top-tier package that also brings along an inset fridge. The kicker there is that it's actually an inflatable unit with an under-counter soft-sided body that inflates into form and a hinged lid with integrated electric cooling, essentially a soft-sided electric cooler box that combines the advantages of electric refrigeration with collapsible design.

The Stuff Bubble inflatable bed platform with the kitchen serving as the right-side foundational support Stuff Bubble

Stuff Bubble will host an official debut of the kitchen at this month's CMT camper and travel show in Stuttgart, Germany. It will also show an inflatable folding bed system designed to work using the kitchen as part of the foundation to provide sleeping amenities.

Best of all, Stuff Bubble will collaborate with Kia Germany to display Kia's all-new PV5 electric van converted into camper form via inflatable furniture. That light, flexible PV5 camper will follow the wildly awesome PV5 WKNDR overland camper concept Kia developed for SEMA 2024.

After debuting at SEMA 2024, the Kia PV5 WKNDR concept appears here at Milan Design Week 2025 Kia

The Stuff Bubble kitchen is available to order now at discounted early bird prices ranging between €1,250 and €1,800 (approx. US$1,450 and $2,100), depending on package. European deliveries will begin in February, when prices are set to rise to between €1,400 and €2,100 ($1,625 and $2,450).

Good news for Americans used to seeing gear like this launch exclusively for the European market: Stuff Bubble already has North American launch plans. In fact, it collaborated with Volkswagen to show the kitchen and bed inside an ID. Buzz electric van at the 2025 LA Auto Show back in November. That rig then took a trip to San Francisco for a photo with the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Stuff Bubble kitchen has already been to the US, with plans to hit the market this summer Stuff Bubble

Stuff Bubble plans a Summer 2026 North American launch in collaboration with its US and Canadian distribution partners.

Source: Stuff Bubble