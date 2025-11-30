Feathery rooftop tent weighs & prices a fraction of the rest

So many rooftop tents on the market weigh well over 100 lb (45 kg), with the heaviest pushing 300 lb (135 kg). The all-new Weekend from Danish camping goods company Groenberg shatters that mold and weighs in at a fraction of those figures. And for a limited time, it also prices in at a fraction of the competition, running closer to traditional ground tent pricing. Could this be the attainable, easy-to-use rooftop tent the market has been begging for?

Rooftop tents (RTTs) offer a number of advantages over ground tents – a flat, cushioned sleeping surface up off the cold, rocky ground, a burlier construction than the average three-season ground tent, and faster, simpler setup at the campsite.

For many campers, however, their rising four-figure prices, coupled with difficult mounting/demounting, completely obliterate any overall edge or value proposition compared to a regular tent. And that's before getting into other disadvantages like poor, fuel economy-dropping aerodynamics and a large, heavy storage footprint in the off-season.

Mostly, though, it's that price. Are an RTT's advantages really worth 20+ times what a good, solid ground tent costs? Many outdoor enthusiasts continue to reply with a firm "No," especially as prices are more regularly exceeding $5,000.

Founded in 2016, Groenberg aims to couple distinctive individuality with traditional Scandinavian "hygge" in its lineup of camping products. While some of its older RTT models include a twist on conventional design, the all-new Weekend series really breaks from market norms.

Lift it high, drop it low – the Groenberg Weekend tent uses lightweight inflatable, ripstop and aluminum construction Groenberg

The entry level Weekend tent weighs in as little as 27.6 lb (12 kg), not including the ladder. Usually we prefer to list RTT weights with the ladder included, because it's both a necessary part of the package and one that folds away and stores all together with the rest of the tent atop the roof. But the Weekend is designed to pack and carry in a duffel bag, meaning the ladder carries separately and never needs to ride on the roof.

That said, the ladder adds an extra 12.1 lb (5.5 kg) to increase total carry weight to 39.7 lb (18 kg). The larger, roomier Weekend Comfort weighs in at 31 lb (14 kg) for just the tent and 43 lb (19.5 kg) with the ladder. Both figures are well lower than the 55-lb (25-kg) GentleTent Roof that was previously the lightest RTT we looked at.

Groenberg notes that the Weekend series isn't specifically a "women's" tent, but designing it for easy handling by either men or women was part of the design brief Groenberg

All that lightness translates to convenience and a couple advantages most rooftop tents can't compete with. Instead of requiring multiple people to lift the tent and someone to secure it to the roof bars or platform rack via multiple bolt-on brackets, the Weekend tents set up on the ground like a cross between an inflatable and a pole-pitched ground tent. One person can simply inflate the TPU floor with the included hand pump and secure the collapsible aluminum pole set to the external hooks to pitch the fabric body. Then he or she can lift it up and onto the roof, with or without help from a second person.

A look at the D-ring and strap system on the TPU underside of the Weekend tent series Groenberg

That inflatable TPU base saves serious weight over the hard platforms underpinning the vast majority of rooftop tents while providing a solid base to attach to the vehicle roof bars via the integrated lockable buckle straps, no tools required. It also allows the tent to pack down to a size of 31 x 19 x 16 in (75 x 48 x 40 cm) for storage and transport.

In fact, the tent is not meant to remain mounted to the vehicle roof when driving, removing and packing away as easily as it set up. Of course, those who'd prefer to use their vehicle space for other cargo and passengers can pack the Weekend in a duffel bag and strap it to the roof, much like they might do with other luggage or cargo.

Starting the setup process Groenberg

In addition to saving weight by eliminating the hard floor, Groenberg furthers savings with a polyester ripstop construction that appears more similar to ground tents than to the heavy-duty poly/cotton canvas often featured in RTT construction.

Inside, the Weekend offers a sleeping area of 87 x 51 in (220 x 130 cm) and a 47-in (120-cm) peak height that extends across much of the tent's length thanks to the dual-hoop frame. Vents at the front and rear ends provide airflow, even when campers batten the outer fabric down for rainy or windy conditions.

The Weekend Comfort offers the same interior volume and sleeping area but comes with added features like rain canopies over the entries and two "sky-view" roof panels that can even open up so users can stand up for a better look at their surroundings.

The Weekend Comfort includes opening sky panels that provide a view of the stars and a means of standing up and looking out Groenberg

Both the Comfort and standard Weekend tents come with a telescopic ladder that extends to 7.5 feet (2.3 m) in length and compacts to 2.3 feet (70 cm), a hand pump, a repair kit, and an instruction manual.

Groenberg is raising money on Kickstarter to see its Weekend RTT vision through to reality. It's slashed planned retail pricing in half for campaign pledge levels that start at €499 (approx. US$580) for the standard Weekend and €599 ($700) for the Weekend Comfort. Prices do not include shipping, which runs €20 to the EU, €50 to China and €110 to other parts of the world. Groenberg hopes to begin deliveries in February.

Source: Kickstarter

