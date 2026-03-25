Floating Air cocoon pitches as lightest means of tent camping in trees

If there's a way to sleep between three trees, chances are pretty good Tentsile has explored it, if not launched a product for it. From hovering inflatables that double as rafts, to multi-story tree stacks, to in-air winter lodges, Tentsile has developed what might be the world's most singular lineup of hanging tents. One element that has held those tents back from more widespread adoption: weight. Pitching a tent above ground is fun, but lugging a big, 45-lb (20-kg) duffel bag of heavy canvas and ratchet straps through the forest is not. The new Air series tents debut as the lightest, breeziest Tentsiles ever, supporting ambitious tree-tenting adventures of all sizes.

It's been about three years since we last looked at a new Tentsile product, which strikes us as a bit weird because between its debut in 2012 and that last look in 2023, we were accustomed to seeing an average of one new Tenstile launch every year ... at least. We're not sure if the company just slowed down or we stopped paying as close attention, but it's good to see them back in the innovation driver's seat.

Years back, a Tentsile tent light enough for unencumbered backpacking or bikepacking seemed little more than a pipe dream. In 2018, Tentsile started pushing its new solo-sleeper UNA tent as a potential lightweight backpacking option, but at 6.2 lb (2.8 kg), it was still well heavier than dozens of other tents and shelters.

It has since managed to pull that weight down by over a pound (454 kg) to a respectable 5.1 lb (2.3 kg) fully packed, but what if it could go even lighter?

The UNA Air is built for solo sleepers Tentsile

In a nutshell, that's what the Air series is. Looking at the UNA Air, Tentsile shaves off nearly a pound (454 g) to get total packed weight down to 4.2 lb (1.9 kg) and lighter, simpler trail weight configuration all the way down to 3.7 lb (1.7 kg). There are still plenty of other tents and hammocks that are lighter, but getting things down around the 4-lb (2.3-kg) mark is a big accomplishment and makes the UNA Air more of an attractive backpacking competitor.

Tentsile dropped the fat largely by relying on a material it calls Organza – a lightweight, insect-blocking nylon mesh that makes up both the floor and body of the UNA Air to bring total body weight down from 1.9 lb (862 g) on the standard UNA to 1.1 lb (500 g) for the Air.

Tentsile bills the Air tents as four-season designs, but that full mesh build looks absolutely brutal for anything but warm nights (model-matched quilts are available separately but will add weight and bulk) Tentsile

We initially figured Tentsile would complement the lighter fabric with a slimmed-down design as part of its weight savings, but in comparing the UNA Air and standard UNA spec sheets, both tents have the exact same 24-sq ft (2.2-sq m) floor area, 1.7-ft (52-cm) head dome height and 30-sq ft (2.8-sq m) fly coverage. Both versions are also rated to hold up to 265 lb (120 kg) of weight.

Tentsile does note that it simplified the suspension hardware, removed unnecessary loops and parts, and worked to optimize the weight and efficiency of each Air panel, seam and strap. And it paid off, as the UNA Air becomes a more practical option for muscle-powered backcountry adventures than anything Tentsile has released previously.

At 12 x 5 x 5.5 in (30 x 13 x 14 cm) packed, the UNA Air has the compact size to match its low weight and will easily slide in a backpack, stow in a canoe or lash on bicycle.

The Flite Air sleeps two on a flat, no-sway floor Tentsile

For those who prefer tenting with a partner, Tentsile is simultaneously launching an Organza-bodied Air version of its two-person Flite tree tent. That version weighs in at an estimated weight as low as 6 lb (2.7 kg), extends out to a 43-sq ft (4-sq m) two-person floor area and packs down to 12.5 x 7 x 7 in (32 x 18 x 18 cm).

The Air Series weights might not be nearly as low as the lightest freestanding tents or ultralight shelters out there, but they are impressively light in comparison to Tentsile's traditional tents and suitable for backpackers and other users who like the idea of sleeping up off the ground. They're also more convenient for car campers who want to hike beyond the pull-in campsite to find the perfect place to camp up in the trees, an activity that seems highly popular with Tentsile users judging from the beautiful and creative pitches that dominate the company's socials.

Fall asleep to the sounds of a babbling brook and wake up to the view Tentsile

When compared to other free-hanging wilderness shelters, there are lighter hammock systems out there, but unlike the typical two-point setup of a hammock, each Tentstile tent uses a triangular three-strap setup to create a flatter, stabler floor. That adds weight but also promises a comfortable, supportive night of sleep, as we experienced firsthand when we spent the night in the classic UNA.

One big potential downside of the Air design is that all that mesh seems likely to make for some chilly nights outside the heart of summer. Yes, there's a separate rainfly included in the listed weights, but the mesh floor still remains fully exposed below.

All guyed and flyed for whatever weather may come Tentsile

We found the standard UNA's solid tent floor to be a little chilly when sleeping through the night, so we can only imagine what pure mesh will feel like. Because of that, we can't take the company's claims of four-season use very seriously without at least factoring in the price of the optional underfloor quilt – which will also add to the total weight and size of the package, possibly pushing it too far north of alternative lightweight shelter options.

Each buyer should consider their own planned usage and comfort level when determining if an all-mesh tent will meet their backcountry needs.

The new Tentsile Flite and UNA Air tents packed up and ready to go Tentsile

Tentsile is hosting a Kickstarter campaign for the Air series now. It's offering the UNA Air at pledge levels starting at £202 (approx. US$270) and the Flite Air at £277 ($370). The campaign launched this week and has already surpassed its goal. If everything else goes to plan, Tentsile will begin early fulfillment deliveries in May and standard fulfillments in August.

Source: Tentsile

