The mesh wears one zipper that runs lengthwise from the pole at the top down to the far corner, joining together with two side zippers that run along the arched pole. To get in, I opened the long zipper enough to swing my feet in and under the mesh and opened the top zipper on my side, then ducked below the rain fly and got in. In the end, it wasn't the most graceful move, but it was easy enough to slip inside, find some centralized balance and close up the zippers – no worry about flipping out, as you might get with a hammock. I didn't get a photo of my awkward entry, but you can get the idea of how you open the zipper, sit in the tent and then lie down from this Tentsile photo: