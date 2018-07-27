Since 2012, Tentsile has been bringing camping to the air with an ever-growing lineup of suspended tree tents. Now it's coming back down to earth ... and water. The all-new Universe is a multifunctional, five-person camping shelter that can pitch in the trees or on the ground, before going to work as a day raft for lazy floats on the lake. It's not uncommon to camp at night and enjoy the water during the day, and now you can do it all on one piece of equipment.

