© 2026 New Atlas
RVs and Motorhomes

Camping pods, micro trailers & SUV clingers: Top 12 tiny RVs of 2025

By C.C. Weiss
December 30, 2025
Camping pods, micro trailers & SUV clingers: Top 12 tiny RVs of 2025
Both Booba specs include integrated LED lighting with power
Both Booba specs include integrated LED lighting with power
View 0 Images

In 2025, we saw some truly wondrous, often oddball tiny camping creations that included everything from extra-petite inflatable tow-pods, to self-powered rooftop A-frame micro-cabins, to platform-agnostic camper capsules built to roam from automobile to trailer. We definitely saw more than a year's fair share of category-defying camping contraptions.

It wasn't easy to play favorites, but each of these 12 designs made an immediate impression and backed it up with an impressive space-optimized layout that makes the most of a compact package. Some of them also pushed their classes to new lows in the base weight department, while others hit affordable price points that promise to keep entry-level RVing accessible to first-time campers and tent-pitching converts alike.

Tags

RVs and MotorhomesOutdoors and CampingRVCaravanTrailertrailersOutdoors and CampingCamping
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!