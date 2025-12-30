Camping pods, micro trailers & SUV clingers: Top 12 tiny RVs of 2025
In 2025, we saw some truly wondrous, often oddball tiny camping creations that included everything from extra-petite inflatable tow-pods, to self-powered rooftop A-frame micro-cabins, to platform-agnostic camper capsules built to roam from automobile to trailer. We definitely saw more than a year's fair share of category-defying camping contraptions.
It wasn't easy to play favorites, but each of these 12 designs made an immediate impression and backed it up with an impressive space-optimized layout that makes the most of a compact package. Some of them also pushed their classes to new lows in the base weight department, while others hit affordable price points that promise to keep entry-level RVing accessible to first-time campers and tent-pitching converts alike.
-
December 15, 2025 | C.C. WeissFollowing the Freedom Camper, we were wondering if we'd see more wheel-less camper pods hit the scene. Well, we now have another. The new Stubby slide-in camper adds a curvier shape to a versatile truck-to-trailer design with a low price.
-
November 19, 2025 | C.C. WeissScamp might not be quite as celebrated as Airstream, but it is a similarly iconic camping trailer brand. The all-new Scamp X is the company's first off-road-specific model in more than 50 years in business, putting a new twist on a classic.
-
October 28, 2025 | C.C. WeissWheelhome has long been designing truly unique tiny campers. This time, it's outdone itself, building a hybrid roof tent/pop-up camper specially for the Tesla Model 3 and then evolving it into a more practical micro-camping trailer for any vehicle.
-
October 31, 2025 | C.C. WeissI'd like the pickup camper without the pickup, please. Roofroomer has that in its Native camper, a fiberglass-and-aluminum elbow that reimagines automotive living. The unique camping pod houses a functional kitchen-cum-bathroom and roomy double bed.
-
September 25, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe all-new Urbanoid Booba is an impossibly cute, tiny acorn of a trailer designed to provide a stylish, carefree way of instantly escaping the urban grind. The towable clamshell unfolds and inflates into a cozy base camp in a matter of minutes.
-
July 03, 2025 | C.C. WeissKnown best for trailers, Aliner is introducing its first pickup camper in decades: the Switchback. The clever pod rides as a ridiculously lightweight, compact box and in about 30 seconds unfurls into a fully hard-sided A-frame for two.
-
December 07, 2025 | C.C. WeissEcno Evil takes a swing at the hardcore off-road camper market from different angle. It strips its Unit-1 trailer down to the bare minimum and focuses on exuding the motto "rugged is not a look; it's a test." And it hits a low price point to boot.
-
October 12, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe Grumpy Bear Arctos Sport pickup camper looks like a half a toadstool, or a teardrop trailer body on a pedestal. Its distinctive but simple form fits neatly in the truck and gives buyers a transformable interior for sleeping, eating and relaxing.
-
April 29, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe all-new JPOD turns an everyday Jeep Wrangler into an all-out tour de force of overland exploration. Beautifully simple in execution, the camper truck is a nimble, go-anywhere Jeep that carries its own squaredrop accommodations on its chassis.
-
September 03, 2025 | C.C. WeissOne of the lightest teardrops pulled by cars, the Kleox trailer debuted with a slightly unconventional form three years ago. Now it transforms into a more traditional teardrop that still weighs under 500 lb and prices in well below similar trailers.
-
April 16, 2025 | C.C. WeissFollowing up on its ultralight Stealth pickup camper, Peak Performance is pushing the envelope yet again with the Nest, an equally impressive ultralight camper that combines hard walls with a super-flexible modular floor plan.
-
March 05, 2025 | C.C. WeissA trailer you can see clean through, the Naledi Camper is as simple as any other teardrop trailer but with two big distinguishing features: oversized picture windows on each side sandwiching campers between huge views of their local surroundings.
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.