Camping pods, micro trailers & SUV clingers: Top 12 tiny RVs of 2025

In 2025, we saw some truly wondrous, often oddball tiny camping creations that included everything from extra-petite inflatable tow-pods, to self-powered rooftop A-frame micro-cabins, to platform-agnostic camper capsules built to roam from automobile to trailer. We definitely saw more than a year's fair share of category-defying camping contraptions.

It wasn't easy to play favorites, but each of these 12 designs made an immediate impression and backed it up with an impressive space-optimized layout that makes the most of a compact package. Some of them also pushed their classes to new lows in the base weight department, while others hit affordable price points that promise to keep entry-level RVing accessible to first-time campers and tent-pitching converts alike.