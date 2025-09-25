Utterly adorable 530-lb micro-camping pod airs up into tiny-tent abode

The all-new Urbanoid Booba is an impossibly cute, tiny acorn of a trailer designed to be towed by vehicles right down to electric microcar size, providing a stylish, carefree way of instantly escaping the urban grind for greener pastures. Upon arrival, the towable clamshell unfolds and inflates into a cozy base camp in a matter of minutes. Unlike many larger, heavier hard-bodied teardrops, it even offers enough seating for the whole family.

When we first stumbled across renderings of the Booba trailer, we thought for sure the link was going to lead back to some designer's Behance portfolio, a fanciful piece of pen work never destined to see life beyond a computer screen. We were quite surprised, then, to find that not only is it a real working vessel but also on its way to market. Urbanoid held the trailer's debut earlier this year and told us this week it plans to have ordering live within the next two months via its first retail partner, Dutch RV seller Kliff.

Urbanoid plans to launch Booba ordering in the coming months Urbanoid

Designed under the motto "Maximum freedom in minimum space," the Booba hits the road looking more like a towable cargo trunk than a camper. It measures just 10.7 feet (3.3 m) to the tip of its extended tow bar and has a base weight of a mere 530 lb (240 kg), making it among the lightest camping trailers we've covered. The telescopic tow bar even shrinks total length down to 7.2 feet (2.2 m) for driving through tighter city and village centers.

Like some vintage pop-up camping trailers, and at least one other modern expandable Dutch tent trailer we've seen, the Booba has a discernible automotive style to it, only this time shrunken down to micro pod size. The smoothly sculpted concave rear-end and full-width lighting signature look very much like they could have come straight off a stylish roadster. The ribbed clamshell top, meanwhile, reminds us of a luggage rack atop the trunk lid of just such a roadster, or maybe the luggage itself, assuming it's of the ribbed hardshell variety.

Urbanoid finishes the design off with a pair of functional exhaust tips. Obviously they don't emit exhaust fed from the tow vehicle's engine but instead serve individually as the shore power hookup and outdoor shower port. The latter features a pullout shower head for convenient use.

The pull-out shower hides inside tailpipe 1, while the shore power hookup is inside tailpipe 2 Urbanoid

Urbanoid avoids any temptation to go overboard with the automotive-inspired design work, leaving the basic form about as clean and simple as it gets – a little fiber-composite shell with smooth edges, gentle curves, and few components or adornments that don't serve a purpose. It's a very effective design that looks every bit as playful and fun as the spontaneous camping weekends and road trips it's meant to inspire.

At camp, the Booba lid folds forward, supported from below by deployable legs attached to the tow bar. After tightening a few fabric straps, campers either fill up the air frame by hand with the included pump or simply inflate it into form in under two minutes with the electric pump upgrade. From there, campers secure a few stakes and flip down the front pillow before they're ready to spend a night or more.

With a fold of the lid, securing of a few straps and guy lines, and inflation by hand or electric pump, the tiny Booba pod becomes a roomy tent Urbanoid

The Booba interior features a common pop-up caravan layout, combining a wraparound sofa lounge with central dining table and a bed. The bed relies in part on the dining lounge sofa cushions to create a full 73 in+ (185 cm+) of lying length to go along with 54 in (136 cm) of width at the shoulder. It sleeps two people and includes a disc-spring support system below the mattress for better comfort and cushion.

Certainly more comfortable than a blanket on the ground Urbanoid

The dinette immediately inside the doorway seats up to four people. Looking at it, you would think the tabletop would lower down to support extra cushions to fill out an XL bed, but we don't see any sign of such a function after scouring through all of Urbanoid's materials. That likely eliminates any hopes of squeezing a child or two in the middle of the bed, meaning a family of four can sit comfortably inside during meals but will want to carry a separate tent or alternative accommodations for the other two campers.

The separate bed and dining area design isn't without its own advantages, though. The first person to wake up can enjoy a coffee or breakfast at the dining table while the other Booba occupant sleeps in. That, of course, wouldn't be possible with a dinette that converts into the bed.

Al fresco dining with a sunset show Urbanoid

The dining table does remove from its pedestal mount and store away in one of several under-bed/bench compartments.

In addition to towing comfortably behind the small, efficient cars of European city living, the Booba is designed to save space when stored. Its tow bar collapses down or removes, and the whole trailer rolls onto the optional metal rocker frame and flips onto its end, storing against the wall so it only sticks out 46 in (116 cm) and stands 7.5 feet (2.3 m) tall.

Stand the Booba up with the available roll-on frame, and it can fit in even small garages Urbanoid

Urbanoid will offer the Booba in two equipment specs at launch. The €10,840 (approx. US$12,650) Mezzo base model comes equipped with the basic structure described, a hand pump for inflation, 12V LED interior lighting, a small power bank and a shore power hookup.

Designed for increased self-sufficiency, the €13,360 ($15,600) Pro version upgrades to an electric pump, two Ecoflow River 3 power stations with a selection of AC, DC and USB outlets, the outdoor shower, a 45-L water tank and a water pump.

The Booba doesn't offer a kitchen, but the available BBQ swing-out makes it easier to cook at camp Urbanoid

Options include the storage stand, a bicycle carrier, a swing-out BBQ stand, and a shower cubicle for use with the outdoor shower.

Urbanoid plans to begin deliveries in Q1 2026 and is actively looking to expand its retail network. It also intends to sell the trailers directly.

Source: Urbanoid