Sleek 30-second pop-up camping trailer gains more versatility

The Dutch-designed TakeOff trailer from Easy Caravanning first caught our eye in 2020, reminding us of a camper van pop-up roof on wheels, albeit with a complete floor plan including a kitchen. The stylish, little pop-up was always a versatile powerhouse, offering a low, aerodynamic ride height for driving, a spacious, indoor/outdoor living area at camp, and a mere 30-second set-up process separating the two. With its latest floor plan, the TakeOff brings even more versatility to the hitch, offering users flexible interior day use and fast, simple day-to-night transitions.

The TakeOff's original and primary floor plan remains attractive enough, centering around a front dual-sofa dining lounge that transforms into a large 63 x 81-in (160 x 205-cm) bed that's a few square inches bigger than a residential queen. Easy Caravanning is now adding a second floor plan that it calls the semi-fixed bed plan, a hybrid design that splits the bed into an upper fixed section and lower convertible section.

The new semi-fixed bed floor plan has the kitchen directly inside the entry way, a small convertible dinette farther ahead, and the fixed part of the bed in the very front Easy Caravanning

The lower bed segment converts over into a small dinette during the day, leaving the fixed section in place full-time. So one person can lounge in the bed (with their legs bent or dangling over a dinette bench) while the other person does work or enjoys a meal at the dining table. That flexibility isn't possible on the original floor plan since only the bed or the dinette is set up at any one time.

The new layout makes a lot of sense for those using the TakeOff as a two-person camper, since they wouldn't need such long dining sofas on a regular basis but might like bed access during the day. At night, campers move the dining table and add on a few cushions to create the full 63 x 81-in bed. They can also leave out the center cushion at the foot of the bed to create a dual single-bed-style layout that makes it easier for each person to get up out of bed and also provides better access to the dining bench door that accesses the storage area for the optional portable toilet.

A look at the conversion of the new floor plan Easy Caravanning

The new layout also packs a large storage area under the strut-assisted lift-up fixed bed area. Other than that, it doesn't change the remainder of the floor plan, leaving the same indoor/outdoor kitchen option in back, with a cool box console on the right side of the entry door and a dual-burner cooktop box on the other side.

Towing the Easy Caravanning TakeOff into the wild Easy Caravanning

Easy Caravanning doesn't list an updated weight for the new 16.1-foot (4.9-m) TakeOff floor plan, but the originals weighed 1,300 lb (590 kg) or less, so the latest versions are certain to be lightweight. Easy Caravanning designed the TakeOff with small and electric vehicles in mind.

Easy Caravanning introduced the new semi-fixed bed platform during the European RV show season last fall and plans to have it at dealerships this spring. It will cost an extra €495 ($560) over TakeOff base prices, which range between €15,595 and €20,795 (approx. US$17,700 and $23,600) based on equipment level.

Source: TakeOff

