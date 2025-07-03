Ingenious sub-400-lb pickup camper fast-pitches into cozy A-frame hut

Known best for its lineup of uniquely curvaceous teardrop trailers and pop-up hard-sided A-frames, Pennsylvania RV manufacturer Aliner is now introducing its first pickup camper in decades: the Switchback. The clever, little pod is the lightest complete pickup camper we've ever covered at under 400 lb (181 kg) and folds down to a readily garageable pickup shell height to boot. After about 30 seconds of intuitive setup at camp, it unfurls into a fully hard-sided, diamond-bodied A-frame that seats and sleeps two comfortably.

The Switchback epitomizes the phrase "less is more." By not looking to do too much beyond provide a roof and four solid walls of above-ground shelter, Aliner is able to offer a pickup camper that provides a safe, comfortable night of sleep while weighing over 100 lb (45 kg) less than the previous lightest full-bodied hard-sided camper we've ever seen. In fact, the Switchback's 375-lb (170-kg) weight is closer to simpler half-bodied pickup camping toppers than it is the majority of full-blown pickup campers.

Not only is the Switchback crazy lightweight, it's purposely designed to be as compact and low-riding as possible. According to Aliner's introductory video down below, it measures under 7 feet (2.1 m) in height when mounted on a Ford F-150, allowing the whole truck to drive easily into a home garage. The closed Switchback measures 50 in (127 cm) tall on its own, rising a little higher than a standard cab-height truck bed cap, more comparably to mid/high-rise caps.

When mounted to a Ford F-150, the Aliner Switchback stands just above cab height when folded for a total vehicle height under 7 feet Aliner

The key to the design is a strut-assisted folding body that packs down into a compact box during the ride. Upon arrival, the individual roof and walls fold up into form, and the split door secures into a single lockable entry. The camper's diamond shape sees it extend out over the pickup bed sides to offer space for a 60 x 72-in (1i52 x 183-cm) bed that cuts across the width of the pickup.

The cabin interior measures roughly 5.8 feet (1.8 m) high to the peak of the roof, which won't be standing height for everyone but should be enough to get in and out comfortably and get changed, even if you have to crouch slightly.

The all-new Switchback is a sort of revival of the fold-out "Truck Cabin" A-frame pickup camper Aliner offered into the mid-2000s, albeit even smaller and lighter Aliner

During the day, the bed cushions reposition into a pair of vis-a-vis sofa benches. Nothing about the tiny camper will rival a large, cushy truck camper or fifth-wheel trailer for hanging out during daytime hours, but it looks comfortable enough for spending morning and evening hours sitting inside or riding out mid-day storms. Plus, it should be well more comfortable than a fabric pickup truck or ground tent, day and night, especially in windy, inclement weather.

Beyond that, you're camping to spend time in the outdoors, so get out of the Switchback and enjoy! Aliner imagines it finding use as a cozy overnight shelter for activities like hunting and fishing, as well as pure camping trips.

The pedestal-like base of the Switchback features a pair of long lockable drawers below the camper floor. Each drawer measures a full 5 feet (1.5 m) long, providing plenty of space for a stove, camping chairs and other gear. More storage space is available under the bench seats inside the camper.

The Switchback compacts down to ride more like a truck cap than a hard-sided camper Aliner

Aliner keeps the camper light but sturdy with a wood-free construction featuring an aluminum frame and foam-core composite-sandwich panels designed to eliminate any worries of rot or corrosion. The Switchback is designed to fit midsize and full-size pickup trucks, easily securing into place via tie-downs. With a 6-foot+ bed, you can close the tailgate, but shorter beds will require keeping the tailgate open.

The Switchback MSRP comes in at US$9,500, a figure that's well less than most pickup campers and competitive with soft-sided pop-toppers. It's available exclusively as a basic sleeper shell for now, but Aliner is considering adding options such as an electrical package.

The video below shows the Switchback setting up and gives a quick look at the simple interior. And if you're looking for more details, this video interview from the GoldenK9Campers YouTube channel provides an informative deep dive.

Introducing the Aliner Switchback!

Source: Aliner and GoldenK9Campers