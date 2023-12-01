© 2023 New Atlas
Inflatable Basecamper turns Tesla Cybertruck into boundless micro-RV

By C.C. Weiss
December 01, 2023
Tesla isn't waiting to make the Cybertruck an innovative micro-camper, already offering an inflatable Basecamper package
The official Tesla Basecamper features a unique design that's not quite a rooftop tent, not quite a basic pickup tent, but something in between
The official Tesla Basecamper features a unique design that's not quite a rooftop tent, not quite a basic pickup tent, but something in between
Tesla promises plenty of ventilation, and the two large skylights will deliver views of the stars
Tesla promises plenty of ventilation, and the two large skylights will deliver views of the stars
The Basecamper includes brackets to mount on the Cybertruck L-track, well up over the bed floor but below the retractable bed cover
The Basecamper includes brackets to mount on the Cybertruck L-track, well up over the bed floor but below the retractable bed cover
The Cybertruck is built to travel deep into the wilderness, and the Basecamper add-on lets it stay overnight
The Cybertruck is built to travel deep into the wilderness, and the Basecamper add-on lets it stay overnight
The awning creates a covered front porch for the Cybertruck Basecamper
The awning creates a covered front porch for the Cybertruck Basecamper
No official listing of the Basecamper's capacity, but the quick video suggests it's good for two adults or a family of three
No official listing of the Basecamper's capacity, but the quick video suggests it's good for two adults or a family of three
Tesla isn't waiting to make the Cybertruck an innovative micro-camper, already offering an inflatable Basecamper package
Tesla isn't waiting to make the Cybertruck an innovative micro-camper, already offering an inflatable Basecamper package
Battening down the hatches for rougher weather
Battening down the hatches for rougher weather
The world is still digesting all the information Tesla finally revealed about the Cybertruck on Thursday – particularly that bit about it out-sprinting a Porsche 911 while towing another 911 – and now there's a little more to chew on. Tesla has been toying with the idea of a Cybertruck camper since the truck's 2019 protoype debut, and it now has the "Basecamper" ready for purchase. The self-contained inflatable platform tent camper developed in conjunction with the geodesic German minds at Heimplanet looks like a tutorial on how to build a "rooftop" tent for a vehicle without a proper roof.

We were a bit underwhelmed upon seeing the first photo of the Basecamper during yesterday's Cybertruck premiere (the photo up top), as it looked like a basic fabric pickup truck tent using the pickup bed floor as its base, different from Tesla's original conception of a hard-sided Cybertruck wedge camper.

We still like that pop-up wedge camper design better, but the Basecamper is a little slicker and more complex than it looked at first glance. It uses an inflatable rooftop tent-style construction adapted to the unique characteristics of its all-electric rolling foundation.

Tesla says the folded tent secures above the Cybertruck bed floor but below the tonneau cover. It mounts directly to the L-track running the length of the bed sidewalls, where it leaves the pickup floor clear for storage and avoids interference with the operation of the tonneau. And it doesn't introduce aerodynamic drag/range reduction the way a hard camper or rooftop tent mounted over the bed would.

At camp, the tent sleeping platform folds out and sets up well above the cold, dirty pickup floor, providing the foundation of a self-contained tent that doesn't have to strap tediously around the wheel wells to seal out the elements. The tent body itself is designed to inflate with a few minutes' of hand-pumping, completing a roomy, cabin-like space hovering over the truck box floor below.

A quilted mattress is included atop the tent floor for all-in-one comfort, and multiple windows offer plenty of ventilation and a view up to the stars. The extended awning with telescopic support poles offers added entryway weather protection over the open tailgate. Campers can close up the door and windows during inclement weather.

The raised, self-contained design of the Basecamper appears to keep all or most of the Cybertruck bed floor clear, allowing owners to use the tent without having to empty all cargo out of the truck bed, an advantage you don't get with the average pickup tent. The design is also made to take advantage of the electrical outlets in the Cybertruck bed to power electronics and camping equipment inside. There's also mention of a "tent mode" available through the Cybertruck infotainment system.

As we were reminded yesterday, Tesla isn't even all that great at offering complete vehicle specs at its own product launches, so it's not surprising that it doesn't list basic tent specs like floor area or sleeping capacity. Photos and videos show a family of three, so we're inclined to believe it will accommodate two adults and a child. We'll reach out to Heimplanet for more info and update back with anything useful we learn.

Heimplanet seems like the perfect partner for Tesla on this project. In addition to being a longtime innovator in the inflatable tent space, it's well-known for its angular geodesic tent design, a natural match with the sharp-edged Cybertruck wedge. The company has also previously teamed with Audi on an inflatable tailgate-tent design. We're just surprised the collaborators didn't opt for a design that showcases the angled air beams from outside, like most of Heimplanet's offerings, to further complement the truck.

The Basecamper is available to purchase via the Tesla App for a price of US$2,975. You'll probably have to wait a while to get the Cybertruck to go with it, though.

Sources: Heimplanet, Tesla

