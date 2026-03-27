Fiery aluminum truck hut camper goes family size, stays featherlight

The Kimbo camper has always felt to us less an RV and more a stylish backcountry hut secured to a pickup bed. That's partly because of the striking all-hard-sided aluminum build, partly because of the Dickinson mini-fireplace flickering away inside, and partly because of the cozy, rustic layout Kimbo has managed to carve out of a tiny space. It all combines into an ultralight camper that feels truly homey. Now, Kimbo adds to that homeyness, expanding out a couple of feet to create a more fully equipped roaming micro-home for full-size trucks.

Kimbo takes care to point out that the Kimbo 8 was developed to be much more than just a larger alternative to the traditional Kimbo 6. The new unit has been thoroughly redesigned and reengineered to incorporate a decade's worth of camper design experience and hundreds of units' worth of customer feedback. In fact, Kimbo has been advertising an 8-foot (2.4-m) model since we first looked at the 6-footer (1.8-m) way back in 2019, so it clearly didn't rush this one to market, putting in some serious R&D.

The 8 features Kimbo's tried-and-true frameless monocoque construction of aluminum panels riveted together. As compared to the Kimbo 6, it receives a heavier 2-in foam insulation package that raises R-value rating from R5 to R10 for more winter-ready capability.

Shown here on Ram with single cab and 8-foot bed, the Kimbo 8 can be carried with the tailgate up Kimbo

The Kimbo 8 shell looks quite similar to the 6 but is interrupted by one extra side window for a full 360-degree panorama of exterior views through four Arctic Tern double-panes. Kimbo also tacks on a 20-lb propane tank bay on the passenger side and a rear storage cubby sized to hold a gas generator for backup power.

The big advantage of extending a camper's size, of course, comes more on the inside than outside. The Kimbo 8 separates itself from its older, smaller sibling most notably at the front and rear ends of the cabin.

To the left of the entry door in the rear corner stands a fixed wet bathroom designed for flexible use. Kimbo is still finalizing the shower system but so far plans to install a portable shower system as well as an optional water heater and possibly a water recirculation system. Instead of plumbing in a toilet and black water tank, it will offer buyers the full spectrum of self-contained portable toilet options, including cassette, composting and dry-wrapping units.

The first Kimbo with permanent bathroom, the Kimbo 8 features a rotomolded wet bath interior with drained floor, portable toilet and shower Kimbo

Kimbo's new permanent bathroom compartment features rotomolded construction and replaces the part-time stowable solution it offers as an option for the Kimbo 6. By keeping equipment light and portable, Kimbo maintains useful flexibility. For instance, campers can pull out the removable toilet when showering to have more room than in a traditional wet bath with fixed toilet.

All the way up front in the alcove, Kimbo takes advantage of the 8's larger footprint to install a proper 60 x 80-in (150 x 203-cm) queen-size mattress. The 8-in-tall (20-cm) mattress features a combination of memory foam and spring support to offer the most supportive comfort.

Kimbo grows the size of its hybrid foam/spring mattress to a full residential queen Kimbo

A wall panel extending up to the ceiling from a lower shelving unit helps to seal off the head of the bed from the rest of the camper, creating a sort of dedicated bedroom space. The shelf down below, meanwhile, holds four baskets – one for each occupant's clothes and personal effects.

The visible dancing flame of the optional Dickinson Marine Newport heater can be seen just behind that shelving unit. That was our favorite feature on the original Kimbo 6 and it remains a fun little addition serving as both a mini-fireplace and a full-cabin heater. For those who don't want to add a heater right away, Kimbo includes a rooftop chimney passthrough with cover as part of the standard 8 package, making it easy to install a heater later on.

Shown here in the smaller space of the Kimbo 6, the Dickinson Marine Newport is a heater with a dancing fireplace-like flame Kimbo

The Kimbo 8 is designed for a family of four and sleeps two children on the convertible L-shaped sofa. That sofa expands with a cushion atop the drop-down swivel table that doubles as a laptop workstation. Kimbo is also working on a raised bunk bed layout.

The versatile sofa lounge works with the swivel table as a dining space, mobile workstation and two-child bed Kimbo

Across the aisle, the Kimbo 8 further shines in offering a long, spacious kitchen area with an available rectangular sink, available one-touch faucet and bamboo worktop. The available Iceco chest fridge can be topped with a worktop of its own to create a separate meal-prep area that can also hold the optional portable propane or induction stove when cooking.

A bare aluminum wall separates the rear of the kitchen from the coat/gear closet to the right of the entryway. This provides a convenient space for storing wet, dirty gear, shoes and clothing, while the raised bamboo entry floor panel provides a spot to take everything off before traipsing mud and water through the cabin.

Kimbo uses the extra length of its 8-footer to install a more practical kitchen space Kimbo

All those little baskets that add to Kimbo's homey ambiance while keeping everyday essentials and food items organized don't appear anywhere on the standard features or options lists, so it looks like buyers will have to add in their own solutions. But it shouldn't be too hard to update with something that works for you.

Kimbo also hooks up a standard electrical system with 2-kWh, 12-V lithium battery, 240-W Renogy solar panel setup, integrated wiring and shore power hookup. Buyers can upgrade with more solar, an inverter and Starlink prewiring.

While the larger Kimbo 8 doesn't quite hit the sub-1,000-lb (454-kg) ultralight territory in which the original Kimbo 6 sits, it still weighs in at the lighter end of the pickup camper market, especially when considering its non-pop-up alcove form and fixed bathroom. The standard model weighs in at an estimated 1,275 lb (578 kg) dry, right between the Olympic and Kenai models from fellow ultralight hard-sided pickup camper specialist Scout Campers.

After years of advertising, plans and development, the Kimbo 8 rides Kimbo

The Kimbo 8 debuted at Overland Expo SoCal this month and is available for order now starting at US$42,990. It's built for full-size pickup trucks and can fit in a 6.5-foot bed atop the open tailgate or in an 8-foot bed with the tailgate closed. Additional options include air conditioning, an exterior awning and sport-specific exterior racks. Based in Northern Washington, Kimbo plans to begin deliveries this summer.

Source: Kimbo

