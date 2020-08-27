© 2020 New Atlas
Scout's lightweight, modular HD pickup camper brings the bathroom

By C.C. Weiss
August 27, 2020
The Kenai is the largest in Scout's all-new three-model pickup camper lineup
With a base weight of 1,370 lb before options, the new Scout Kenai will fit nicely on a variety of trucks
By keeping things compact and lightweight, Scout Campers are ready to explore narrow tracks through the wild
The optional Roost roof-top tent mounts atop the Kenai to bring two to three extra sleeping berths
The Kenai is the largest in Scout's all-new three-model pickup camper lineup
The Kenai sleeps six people and offers an optional flex bathroom area
The Scout Kenai starts under $24,000
A look at the floor plan with alcove bed, L-shaped dining area/convertible bed, kitchen block and rear entryway expanding bathroom
Those who need more water than the 18.5-L Lifesaver Jerrycan offers can opt for the available Rotopax water canisters – they can also use the Jerrycan's filtration system to purify water from natural sources
A 160-W solar panel comes standard to help keep the Goal Zero power pack running
The available Newport fireplace adds both warmth and ambiance
Available Dometic 75-L fridge/freezer
Optional fabric gear cabinets
The available toilet tucks away to the right of the entry; the RinseKit shower stores on the shelf behind it; and a curtain closes around the shower pan in the entryway to create a functional wet bathroom
Shower curtain deployed, rinse kit hose serving as the shower head
Inside, the Kenai sleeps campers on a queen bed up high and convertible dinette bed down low
The RinseKit shower offers a simple, all-in-one indoor/outdoor showering solution ... complete with integrated heater
Scout Campers, the latest RV brand from Adventure Manufacturing, has hit the scene with an absolute vengeance this year, starting with the mid-line Olympic camper this (Northern Hemisphere) spring before moving forward with the lightest pickup camper around, the Tacoma-sized Yoho. Now it completes its lineup with the HD pickup-sized Kenai. The Kenai might be the company's largest unit, but it still hits the scales at well below average and maintains the modular, flexible nature that invites campers to spend more time in the great outdoors, less time cramped up inside the back of a truck.

The big addition inside the walls of the Kenai is a wet bathroom complete with available fixed cassette toilet or portable toilet. Working within the compressed dimensions of its lightweight pickup camper, Scout develops a flexible bathroom space that's a little different from other RV wet bath compartments. Instead of a shower head hanging on the wall or pulling up from a sink, it offers an optional RinseKit shower, essentially a self-contained shower-in-a-bucket.

The RinseKit stores neatly on a shelf up above the toilet and packs 7.6 liters of pressurized water, a heating option and a sprayer, providing a light, portable hot shower for use indoors or outdoors.

When used inside, the RinseKit shower works in conjunction with the stainless steel shower pan integrated into the entryway floor. Similar to the design EarthCruiser has used for years, this floor doubles as a mud room that encourages dirty adventurers to rinse their shoes, clothes and limbs before entering the greater living space. A shower curtain hangs from the ceiling and wraps around the shower pan to provide privacy.

The RinseKit shower perfectly complements the array of off-the-shelf indoor/outdoor equipment Scout carries over from its smaller models. Such features include the available Dometic gas cooktop that fires up atop the kitchen counter or a picnic table outside, the available cooler-style Dometic CFX3 75-L fridge/freezer that keeps food exactly where you want it, the 5-L portable LifeSaver Jerrycan that hangs over the kitchen sink basin as a tap and purifies water collected in the field, and a larger Goal Zero Yeti 1500 portable lithium power station that's both the onboard electrical system and portable power pack.

The kitchen equipment is all located along the driver-side wall, across from the L-shaped dinette that converts into a bed. The master bed is located in the over-cab alcove, expanding into a proper 60 x 80-in (152 x 203-cm) queen.

The Kenai also comes standard with a 160-W solar panel stuck to the roof, interior LED strip lighting, a solar-charged porch light, marine flooring and Pendleton fabrics. The camper body is made from hybrid-composite construction reinforced with an aluminum exoskeleton frame. A six-sleeper configuration is completed by the optional Roost hardshell roof-top tent, and winter camping is made much more pleasant with the available Dickinson Marine Newport propane fireplace.

The Kenai has a base dry weight of 1,370 lb (621 kg), so some half-ton pickups might work, but the camper will likely appeal more to those with 3/4- or 1-tons. Personally, we like the smaller truck footprints of the lighter Yoho and Olympic models, but we can certainly see the allure of the indoor wet bath.

The Kenai starts at US$23,625, but if you really want to take advantage of the design, you'll have to put down extra to build up the wet bath. The cassette toilet plus RinseKit shower will add $1,366 to the base price, while those looking to build a proper kitchen will spend an extra $1,495 on the Dometic cooktop and fridge. Reservations are available now with a $500 deposit, and Scout estimates lead times at three to four months.

Source: Scout Campers

