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Pickup Campers

Triple-pop truck camper squeezes full base camp into short pickup bed

By C.C. Weiss
April 29, 2026
Triple-pop truck camper squeezes full base camp into short pickup bed
The all-new Roam Rider SL pickup camper has a little more pop than average
The all-new Roam Rider SL pickup camper has a little more pop than average
View 18 Images
The Roam Rider SL pickup camper packs up compact, but it offers a lot more space than meets the eye once parked and expanded
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The Roam Rider SL pickup camper packs up compact, but it offers a lot more space than meets the eye once parked and expanded
While Roam Rider says it can build the SL to fit 6.5-foot beds or 5-foot midsize truck beds, the model was developed with 5.5-foot beds in mind
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While Roam Rider says it can build the SL to fit 6.5-foot beds or 5-foot midsize truck beds, the model was developed with 5.5-foot beds in mind
Inside, the Roam Rider SL includes a simple cushioned seating area for up to four people with slide-away table
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Inside, the Roam Rider SL includes a simple cushioned seating area for up to four people with slide-away table
Key components like the sink and fridge slide out with the Roam Rider side wings, sliding back inside when for active use
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Key components like the sink and fridge slide out with the Roam Rider side wings, sliding back inside when for active use
Roam Rider includes a microwave as standard and sells a microwave/air fryer combo as an upgrade
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Roam Rider includes a microwave as standard and sells a microwave/air fryer combo as an upgrade
The Roam Rider SL comes with both a diesel heater and an air conditioner
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The Roam Rider SL comes with both a diesel heater and an air conditioner
The slide-out multi-leaf worktop doubles as a dining table
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The slide-out multi-leaf worktop doubles as a dining table
The slide-out sink and storage drawer with induction cooker
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The slide-out sink and storage drawer with induction cooker
The camper includes a 69-L dual-zone fridge/freezer
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The camper includes a 69-L dual-zone fridge/freezer
The bed slides forward into the alcove during the day (note the extra cushion at the top)
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The bed slides forward into the alcove during the day (note the extra cushion at the top)
At night the bed slides out over the seating group to provide 79 inches of length
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At night the bed slides out over the seating group to provide 79 inches of length
A common feature of compact pickup campers, the entryway doubles as the shower floor
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A common feature of compact pickup campers, the entryway doubles as the shower floor
The roof integrated track holds the shower curtain in place for hot showers
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The roof integrated track holds the shower curtain in place for hot showers
The Roam Rider SL interior gets a little cramped with all the kitchen equipment deployed, but chances are you won't need it all at once
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The Roam Rider SL interior gets a little cramped with all the kitchen equipment deployed, but chances are you won't need it all at once
A 360-degree security system is available as a $2,499 option
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A 360-degree security system is available as a $2,499 option
The all-new Roam Rider SL pickup camper has a little more pop than average
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The all-new Roam Rider SL pickup camper has a little more pop than average
A pop-up roof is joined by slide-out wings on both sides
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A pop-up roof is joined by slide-out wings on both sides
We thought this was snow at first, but looking at those weeds across the street (dune grass), it appears to be white sand dunes, likely in New Mexico's White Sands National Park
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We thought this was snow at first, but looking at those weeds across the street (dune grass), it appears to be white sand dunes, likely in New Mexico's White Sands National Park
View gallery - 18 images

Loads of pickup campers we've looked at over the years pop upward to expand interior headroom, but far fewer pop out. The all-new Roam Rider SL does both, and it pops outward twice, sliding wings out of both sides to add an additional 20 cubic feet (566 L) of interior space. The sliding continues inside, where amenities slide open and closed rather than occupying finite space permanently. Roam Rider then manages to house a deconstructed part-time kitchen, deployable interior bathroom, L-shaped seating area/solo bed, and RV king-size master bed, all fit atop the 5.5-foot short bed of pickup trucks like the Ford F-150, Toyota Tundra and Chevy Silverado.

When we first saw just how much equipment Roam Rider was shoehorning into a truck bed, we assumed it was working with the 6.5- or 8-foot bed of full-size pickup truck models, maxing out available bed space in order to get everything fitted comfortably. But it made its engineers' lives a little more difficult by basing the SL camper around the 5.5-foot short beds available across the full-size truck segment.

A pop-up roof is joined by slide-out wings on both sides
A pop-up roof is joined by slide-out wings on both sides

Key to the efficient packaging necessary is the Roam Rider SL's twin-slide construction. When collapsed inward, the slides fill out the unused space inside the camper so the entire camper body rides safely and neatly inside the overall width of the truck. At camp, the slides extend outward in both directions to clear that living space for up to three campers to enjoy.

Unlike in some other side-expanding campers we've looked at, the Roam Rider expansion modules don't hold bedding but instead house critical equipment that would otherwise eat up the limited floor space directly atop the pickup bed. A series of interior slides deploy when said equipment is needed and slide away to clear out cabin space for sitting, dining and sleeping.

Instead of sneaking a tiny kitchen into the front corner or against a sidewall, Roam Rider places all kitchen components on individual slide-outs. The Alpincool dual-zone chest fridge is located atop a slide on the left side of travel, next to a microwave. The sink and induction cooktop slide out from the right side. The portable cooktop unit stores away in a drawer and pops out for use on the expandable worktop/dining table. Campers will need to slide out appliances on an as-needed basis or they might get squeezed right out of space, but that seems a small price to pay for more elbow room when not cooking.

The Roam Rider SL interior gets a little cramped with all the kitchen equipment deployed, but chances are you won't need it all at once
The Roam Rider SL interior gets a little cramped with all the kitchen equipment deployed, but chances are you won't need it all at once

Once the meal is prepared, the four-seat sofa and expandable tabletop provide indoor space to dine. At night, the lounge area transforms into a single bed measuring 31 x 59 in (79 x 150 cm) , clearly sized for a child under 5 feet (1.5 m), not a full adult.

The adult bed is located up in the alcove, but you have to continue sliding to enjoy the full thing. It retracts to clear sitting space over the dinette, then slides out at night into full 79 x 70-in (201 x 178-cm) form, sleeping a couple quite comfortably.

At night the bed slides out over the seating group to provide 79 inches of length
At night the bed slides out over the seating group to provide 79 inches of length

Believe it or not, there's also a bathroom lurking inside, though it's a part-time soft-curtained design. The entryway features a shower floor, and the ceiling above has an integrated track with curtain hangers for holding the privacy curtain in place. The shower sprayer hookup and controls are located against the wall near the sink, and the camper even delivers hot showers by way of a 1,500-W water heater piped to the 91-L fresh water tank.

Surprisingly, there's no indication of a slide-out toilet, but Roam Rider SL owners could easily bring their own self-contained portable and store it in one of the lower cabinets or on the floor for use inside the privacy curtain.

A common feature of compact pickup campers, the entryway doubles as the shower floor
A common feature of compact pickup campers, the entryway doubles as the shower floor

The SL is built from aluminum and fiberglass, insulated with XPS foam. Even the fabric around its pop-up roof is insulated, and a 17,500-BTU diesel heater ensures the interior remains comfortable in the cold. A 7,500-BTU air conditioner takes over in hotter weather. Roam Rider has also wired in a solid off-grid electrical system with 400-Ah LFP battery, 3,000-W inverter and 320 watts of solar.

The SL weighs in at 1,180 lb (535 kg) empty, according to Texas-based Roam Rider, making it a lightweight and highly versatile truck camping option. Prices start at US$29,995.

While Roam Rider says it can build the SL to fit 6.5-foot beds or 5-foot midsize truck beds, the model was developed with 5.5-foot beds in mind
While Roam Rider says it can build the SL to fit 6.5-foot beds or 5-foot midsize truck beds, the model was developed with 5.5-foot beds in mind

Sources: Roam Rider and Outback RV of Texas

View gallery - 18 images

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Pickup CampersPickupTruckRVCampingOff-roadOff-gridOutdoors and Camping
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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