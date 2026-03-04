Wild gull-wing camper canopy dumps metal for GRP composite monocoque

Out of all the recreational and workaday-to-holiday Australia-style canopies we've seen over the years, none have looked quite like the new CX-Series from Tekton Expedition. In place of the usual cold metal shell, Tekton applies the composite-shaping expertise it honed on the small trailer side of its business to create a thermally isolated fiberglass monocoque that looks like a high-end fiberglass trailer bolted to the back of a Nissan Navara. A full ecosystem of tempting components turn the capacious empty canopy into a proper Outback camping and touring survival tool.

Tekton got its start in 2017, steadily growing out a lineup of burly, distinctively styled squaredrop and pop-up hybrid camping trailers. We've admired its smallest trailer, the 4.3-m (14.1-ft) XT-3, since it hit the market in 2021. It's a particularly stylish but hard-nosed take on an Outback-ready angular teardrop that feels like a smaller, better-looking and just-as-gnarly answer to the Bruder EXP-4.

Before launching the CX-Series canopy in 2025, Tekton was focused entirely on all-terrain camping trailers like its smallest, the XT-3 Tekton

The formula behind Tekton's particular breed of off-road trailer is a state-of-the-art construction process that combines woven roving fiberglass, a high-strength composite often used in boat hulls and automotive components, with an XPS foam core. Tekton bonds the body together into a seamless, self-supporting monocoque optimized for thermal and leakproof integrity.

Tekton's woven roving fiberglass trailer mono shell before the pop-up roof is added Tekton

Tekton carries this same construction technique over to the canopy market, where foam-core fiberglass construction is much more a fish out of water than on the trailer side. Such composite construction stands in stark contrast to the aluminum that typically defines the structure of an Australian truck canopy, a product quite distinct from the shorter, simpler fiberglass pickup bed caps popular in the USA.

The entirety of the CX-Series body – walls, roof, doors and floor – takes advantage of Tekton's XPS-core woven-roving fiberglass build, resulting in a fully sealed, climate-isolated canopy block. Tekton defines it as the most thermally efficient canopy on the market, providing an interior made to remain cooler on sweltering summer days and warmer on frigid winter days than thermally conductive aluminum units. The only metal that features on the CX is the protective powder-coated aluminum trim around the edges.

Since the CX-Series is not designed for camping in like Tekton's trailers, that thermal efficiency won't prove quite as big a selling point, but it does promise to keep the battery, electrical hardware and appliances at more optimal, efficiency-boosting temperatures. And more efficient operation means less battery or fuel drain and more time spent entirely off-grid without having to pop back into civilization for a re-up. That is a solid selling point for the kinds of distant off-road expeditions for which you put a camping canopy on the back of your truck.

The deployable ladder and spare wheel carrier are two options for using every bit of available space Tekton

Tekton also notes the CX-Series brings the accompanying low weight you'd expect from a composite-monocoque construction, weighing up to 50% less than comparable aluminum canopies. Comparing the empty 110-kg (243-lb) 1,700-mm-long (67-in) CX dual-cab canopy, crafted for dual-cab models of trucks like the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max, shows that it is considerably lighter than the most basic, empty 178-kg (392-lb) 1,700-mm aluminum dual-cab canopy from MITS Alloy and the 156-kg (344-lb) 1,740-mm (69-in) dual-cab aluminum canopy from Norweld.

We picked those two for comparison simply because we were familiar with the brands, and they included readily accessible weight listings on their product page. The differential will certainly vary when compared to other canopy makes/models, but the CX-Series is off to a promising start in terms of undercutting the weight of traditional aluminum canopies – not quite the full 50% but still significant 38% and 29% respective weight drops.

As noted, those weights relate to the empty base models without any drawers, slides, cabinets or equipment. But truck canopies are meant to be outfitted, and Tekton brings its camper expertise to the fore in building and procuring a full lineup of base camp-ready add-ons.

A closer look at available galley with full worktop, sink, upright fridge, pantry, cabinets sand drawers Tekton

A good place in that lineup for any dedicated camping or touring enthusiast to start is the sub-list of galley packages, each of which fills out the passenger side of the CX canopy with various layouts of shelves, drawers, fridge/freezer enclosures and worktops. Tekton also offers equipment like 85- to 130-L upright fridge/freezers, an inbuilt dual induction cooktop, and a sink system with electric-pumped water tap and available diesel water heater and six-stage filtration system.

As for the fresh water itself, Tekton serves that up in the available 140-L water tank. It also offers a Joolca roof-mounted deployable shower tent as well as a separate swing-out bracket that keeps the tent out of the way of the gull-wing hatch doors.

The passenger-side hatch can be fitted out as neatly as the driver's side, but instead of kitchens, Tekton offers various organizational layouts. The passenger side hatch is also where it installs one of three available Victron electrical packages, starting with a 350-Ah lithium battery-based setup and rising to 1,000 Ah. Those batteries are matched to inverters between 2,000 and 5,000 watts as well as AC and DC-to-DC chargers, a digital switching system, and available 300-W solar charging. Buyers can also opt for a 30-L drawer fridge.

Passenger-side hatch options include a fridge drawer and full electrical setup with lithium battery and Victron hardware Tekton

Truck owners could always use the CX as a galley and utility canopy only while sleeping on the ground, but we can't imagine driving around with that kind of pricy, feature-loaded truck box and not opting for a truck-top camping solution. Tekton offers a number of rooftop tent (RTT) options, including a two-person clamshell and more voluminous Z-frame dual-lift hardshell, both of which integrate precisely with the CX roof and extended spoiler platform. The fit is so neat, in fact, we thought it was a single pop-up camper body when we first looked at the photos.

Instead of the usual RTT-integrated ladder, Tekton also sells a retractable two-piece ladder with adjustable angle that mounts to the outside rear of the CX. The company can also set up a Sirocco fan system and diesel heating to keep the tent comfortable year round.

Other available CX-Series options include 180- and 270-degree Darche awnings, a rear spare wheel holder, roof-mounted LED camp lights, a roof rack and a boat loading system.

Piece your ultimate camping canopy together and you'll have one of the most impressive rigs at the campground ... but you might also have the most staggering invoice. The CX-Series starts at AU$32,500 (approx. US$22,875) for the dual-cab model, AU$42,500 (US$29,925) for the single-cab and AU$52,500 (US$36,950) for the model sized up for larger American 1500- and 2500-series trucks. That price is double the launch price of this Australian aluminum canopy we looked at a few years ago and could buy some nice composite pickup campers.

And, in case it's unclear, that's just for the empty base canopy that mounts atop a truck equipped with a rear tray – Tekton's lower service body with storage drawers and bumper will add to the base price for those who don't have a compatible tray. Then, tack on your favorite of those many available add-on packages and components, and that price will start multiplying very quickly.

Tekton also offers a wedge-style rooftop tent that integrates seamlessly with the CX-Series canopy Tekton

But Tekton never strived to be a mass market manufacturer clearing shelves at big box camping or touring shops. It's long built its trailers to order and even offers a bespoke "one-of-one" program. It appears to be approaching the canopy market in the same way, and at the very least, it's good to see someone breaking exploring new ground in terms of high-end composite design, even if it's exorbitantly priced. Perhaps the next generation of insulated fiberglass canopy will be a little more attainable.

Tekton first introduced the CX-Series last year, and interested parties can get more detailed price lists and build lead times by contacting it directly through the website just below.

Source: Tekton Expedition

