One of the most imposing, no-nonsense, go-anywhere off-road camping trailers we've ever looked at, the Bruder EXP-6 became an internet sensation back in mid 2016. We reckon it might have become a real-world sensation in the time since, but for the six-figure price tag and limited usefulness to your average Joe and Jane. Bruder has not yet figured out a way of making wrecking ball-tough all-terrain caravans relevant to everyday life, but it has figured out a way to shave away some price. The all-new EXP-4 debuts as the EXP-6's smaller, simpler, more lightly priced younger brother. It's essentially how Bruder does a teardrop trailer.

