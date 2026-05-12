Tiny 280-lb camper tops the kei camping truck America needs now

We've become big fans of Ovrlnd Camper's innovative ultralight pickup toppers and even bigger fans of its videos. This time around, the Flagstaff builder outdoes itself on both fronts with a pop-up camping topper sized to a 1980 Mini 95 pickup, creating a camping truck that sizes comparably to a Japanese kei camper. And though it looks more like a toy at first, the rig is fully functional, offering over 6 feet (1.8 m) of standing room inside and a bed that can comfortably sleep two people. It's the cutest camper you'll see in the US this year (or probably any year).

Originally called just the Mini Pick-Up, the little truck shared a platform with the Mini Van and was built between 1961 and 1983. It took on the name 95 during a revamp in 1978, a nod to its 0.95-tonne gross vehicle weight rating.

With original engine options starting at 848cc, the tiny Mini truck that was built between 1961 and 1983 never had quite as small an engine as actual 660cc Japanese kei cars, but it did measure within the 134-in (340-cm) length that's the maximum for kei vehicle designation. Its height of just 53.5 in (136 cm) and width of 55.5 in (141 cm) also fell well within modern kei regulations, giving the classic Mini a proper kei presence today.

Ovrlnd's Mini 95 makes an adorable camper for two people Ovrlnd Campers

Ovrlnd says it won the 1980 Mini 95 at auction for a bid of US$22,000. It then went about building a custom-sized version of its wide-set Chubby pop-up camping topper fit to the tiny truck and its 4.5-foot bed. The decision to go with the Chubby sizing, which is 7 in (18 cm) wider than Ovrlnd's standard models, was an easy one, expanding the sleeping proportions to a more feasible double bed width of 55 inches (140 cm) atop a slim pickup bed that measures roughly 43 inches (109 cm) wide from rail to rail.

That double bed extends 74 inches (188 cm) in length. The rear sleeper platform panel pulls out to complete the bed, sliding away atop the front alcove panel during the day to clear out more volume inside. Even with the bed fully deployed, there's still space just past the foot to drop down into the pickup box without having to slide the bed back.

At 6.2 feet long, the bed is shorter than the 6.8-ft extended beds on its standard cabover toppers but still long enough for most adults Ovrlnd Campers

Ovrlnd's Mini 95 topper's high-rising pop-up roof opens a full 6.5 feet (198 cm) of standing height atop the pickup bed floor – plenty for most full-size humans to stand comfortably when changing clothes. The topper even includes rails on the roof for adding a bike rack or other carrier system.

Unlike on the typical truck, you could even reach cargo mounted to the top of the Mini 95 Ovrlnd topper from the ground, no need to jump up on the tailgate or a ladder to pull things on and off. On the downside, there may not be much of any payload to work with after accounting for the topper itself, driver and passenger, and basic camping gear and luggage. Ovrlnd estimates the miniaturized topper's weight at 280 lb (127 kg) so with two people and other obligatory cargo, it might be pushing rather close to the 95 truck's 560-lb (254-kg) payload.

Even after that monster 1/2-in lift, the Mini 95 camper truck is low enough to mount a bike on the topper roof without a ladder Ovrlnd Campers

As far as the actual truck goes, it features much of the original equipment, including bi-pane sliding windows that slide both forward and backward, the latter designed for dangling and ashing a cigarette. The original sub-1.0-liter engine was swapped with a slightly larger 1,275cc unit, and Ovrlnd gave the truck a big, ol' off-road "lift" by simply adjusting the height nut on the rubber cone suspension. This raises ride height by about a 1/2 inch (1.3 cm) to compensate for the sag from the weight of the topper.

The truck also received a full tune to perform comfortably at Flagstaff's 7,000-ft (2,134-m) elevation after traveling from much closer to sea level at its previous home in Florida. Original components that lend to the truck's character include the externally mounted door hinges, the stamped single-piece body-color grille, and the pin-drop tailgate that's held in place by sliding pins rather than a modern locking closure.

The 1980 Mini 95 Pickup that Ovrlnd purchased at auction includes an original stamped grille Ovrlnd Campers

Much like the giraffe-inhabited Puccino from earlier this year, Ovrlnd's build brings a little innocent joy and whimsy to an overland (yay vowels!) space that has a tendency to take itself way too seriously. Consider it a counterpoint to the lifted Tacoma parked downtown every day with a roof full of Pelican boxes, rooftop tent out back, and all means of traction boards, LPG tanks, Rotopax canisters, shovels and jacks hanging off of every free space along the sides. We bet Ovrlnd has even driven it to more rugged places than some of those Tacomas will ever see.

It looks like this custom build will exist solely as show truck and not evolve into any type of product. In fact, Ovrlnd founder and boss Jay Wellman can be heard in the walkthrough video saying, "No one's ever gonna buy this." Wellman does have the tendency to roll forward with a delightfully impromptu stream of consciousness throughout his videos, though, so maybe if you send an email request with some photos of your own wicked lil' Mini 95 pickup he'll build you one. Or maybe he'll sell the complete shop camper truck somewhere down the line.

Meanwhile, a standard Ovrlnd topper for a midsize truck starts at US$7,700 for the boxy, straight-popping Bivy or $8,700 for the cabover model. Adding the "Chubby" flared sidewall package tacks on $1,150.

For a more in-depth dive of both Ovrlnd's 1980 Mini 95 truck and its custom camping topper, hit play on the 26-minute video below.

FIRST LOOK: OVRLND Camper for Mini PUP

Source: Ovrlnd Campers

