Vehicle-less camper pod supersizes into sub-$5K loungy squaredrop

The market for versatile, vehicle-agnostic camper pods seems to be growing. A year after the original Tusca HitchHiker emerged, it morphed into the Freedom Camper lineup from Redneck Blinds in 2025. And we've noticed an uptick in similar drop-and-drive truck/trailer pods showing up from other builders.

This time around, Redneck is back with its biggest, boldest Freedom Camper to date. The new XL model grows out of any and all pickup boxes, requiring a utility trailer or flatbed to serve as a mobile RV solution. Not only does it offer space to sleep, it's roomy enough to spend daytime hours in – a cozy, go-anywhere vehicle-to-vehicle lounge that starts well under $5,000.

Technically, the newest Freedom Camper just goes by the selectable size designation 72 x 89 in (182 x 226-cm), but "XL" is more memorable and easier on the eyes as far as we're concerned, so we'll slap that accurate tag on it. The key part of those floor dimensions is the 72-in width, which is over a foot wider than the next model down-lineup, the 58 x 89-in (147 x 226-cm) Freedom pod that was created to run on 8-foot-long (2.4-cm) trailers or pickup beds.

With its width of 72 inches, the newest Freedom Camper is too wide for a pickup bed but wide enough for a queen-size+ mattress inside Redneck Blinds

While 58 inches is narrow enough to slide inside a full-size pickup truck bed above the wheel wells, such as on a homemade platform or Decked drawer system, the new 72-in width extends beyond the maximum box width of even full-size trucks. So the Freedom XL is really designed to use with either a utility trailer with 6-ft+ (1.8-m+) floor width or a truck with a box-less flatbed in back. That makes it a bit more niche but also means it offers more always-important interior width, its 68 x 85-in (173 x 216-cm) floor large enough to fit in a super-queen-size mattress or two individual cots side-by-side.

Like previous Freedom pods, the XL is basic and bare inside, bringing a few simple comforts but no frills. It features carpeting on the floor, a pair of slider windows on the sidewall, and a few strategically placed vents to keep air flowing and potential condensation moving. The basic pod also comes with a door and rack/accessory-mounting strips embedded in the roof.

With its extra floor space and a cot (sold separately), the new Freedom XL looks spacious enough to work as a comfy lounge as well as a basic overnight shelter Redneck Blinds

Redneck points out that it's heightened the XL's front wall by 11 inches (28 cm) as compared to older Freedom models, slacking up the angle of the roof to adjust for it. That adds extra headroom at the front of the trailer to increase comfort and living space.

As we've looked at in the past, Freedom camper pods are made from a wood-free shell of high-density foam coated in a truck bed liner-like polyurea. They're built to handle rugged terrain and weather conditions, and Redneck says they're rated down to temperatures as low as 20 °F (-6.7 °C).

In case "foam" has you thinking of delicate, messy packaging that explodes into shreds with little effort, Redneck put together this video last year showing its Freedom camper getting hit by sledgehammers and dropped from a 15-foot-high (4.6-m) forklift to demo how tough and resilient foam construction can be. It's a fun watch:

How Durable Is The Freedom Camper?

As tough as it performs in the field (or factory parking lot), that HD foam keeps the Freedom XL very lightweight, maintaining a listed base weight under 200 lb (91 kg). Like previous models, the XL is designed to be carried and installed by as few as two people, and its total weight is actually more comparable to some pickup caps than it is to full-blown pop-up camping toppers, delivering a fully hard-walled camping solution that eats up minimal payload.

We've come to like the option these simple, wood-free camper pods provide. Beyond saving thousands of dollars compared to traditional truck campers and small camping trailers, they serve as an effective blank canvas for building out the truck or trailer you really want. For instance, with a longer trailer you can have both a hard-sided shelter and a large deck for carrying dirt bikes, side-by-sides, tools, camping gear and more without the greater expense of getting a fully equipped toy-hauler camper.

Freedom Camper XL mounted to a trailer and ready to camp Redneck Blinds

On the downside, there's really only so much you can do with the compact interior, but assuming you're shopping Freedom pods against other super-simple RVs like teardrop or rooftop-tent trailers, that need not be too much of a problem.

The Freedom Camper 72 x 89 currently starts at a sale price of US$4,399, and buyers can get the truck or trailer mounting hardware as an add-on for under $100. Other basic options include a ventilation fan and rooftop air conditioner.

Take a closer look at the new Freedom Camper model in the video intro below.

NEW SIZE Freedom Camper! | 72x89 Overview | Our BIGGEST Camper Yet!

Source: Redneck Blinds

