Kia's 1st tiny camper van rolls out in slick, IKEA-like setup from USA

Ever since Kia looked into the crystal ball of off-road mini-camping with its epic, little PV5 WKNDR concept, the world has waited patiently to see what it would drum up as a retail camper van built aboard its highly flexible Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) EV architecture. It waits no more. While Kia has not (yet) developed a fully integrated PBV camper van, it has introduced an officially branded camper kit for the PV5 electric van, which itself launched just a few months ago. Interestingly, the flat-pack IKEA-like (I-Kia?) assemble-yourself kit was developed in the USA, which has not even been confirmed as a PV5 market.

Unsurprisingly, the first dedicated PV5 camper setup to officially hit the market is far more toned-down than the SEMA 2024 WKNDR all-terrain concept camper. The flexible drop-in kit was developed by California-based Vanlab, a flat-pack camper-in-a-box specialist that sells camping hardware for current and past US-market van models like the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, Ford Transit, Ram Promaster and Nissan NV200. It also offers a camper wagon kit designed for a long list of utility vehicle makes/models.

Many of Vanlab's kits go beyond the cookie-cutter expandable tailgate kitchen box/bed blueprint, carving out interior convertible lounge areas within even the smallest vans. That strategy guides Vanlab's work inside the tiny 470-cm-long (185-in) Kia PV5 Passenger van, where the company creates a vis-a-vis bench lounge behind the van's second row of seating. The two cushioned benches work together with the removable swivel table to furnish interior dining, providing a great option in cold or inclement weather in which eating outside proves less than ideal.

Unlike some camper in a box kits that are all outdoor kitchen/indoor bed, Vanlab's layout for the Kia PV5 includes an indoor dining/workstation/game lounge for escaping the weather Vanlab

Campers are still left to cook their meals outside, but the van's lift-up tailgate provides plenty of overhead coverage. Vanlab includes a portable single-hob induction cooker that campers can plug directly into the PV5's electrical socket to take advantage of the van's vehicle-to-load capability.

The PV5 kit also includes lower slide-out surfaces on both sides that work as bench seats for outdoor dining, similar to the setup that German shop Campboks offers. The dining table then attaches and adjusts in between those benches for outdoor dining. When it's time to drive, the dining table stores inside and all the slide-outs close neatly below the left and right benches.

The Vanlab PV5 kit creates an outdoor dining set with slide-out bench seats and a multi-positional swivel table Kia

At night, the kit converts into a double bed with help from the PV5's folding rear seats. By sizing the kit to store behind the second row, Vanlab ensures that the van is able to transport five people at all times, allowing it to effectively serve as an everyday family van without having to remove the camper kit, assuming the owners don't need the entire tailgate area for daily cargo.

While the Vanlab treatment certainly lacks some of the striking cool factor of the WKNDR concept van, it's definitely a versatile solution combining everyday MPV practicality with camp-on-demand capability. It's also an intriguing first-of-its-kind camper option for a brand-new all-electric van platform that will see a variety of different size/style models added to the market over the next few years.

With its multiple surfaces and worktops, the Vanlab PV5 is able to prep a serious meal Vanlab

It is a little odd that the first official PV5 camper package comes from an American company, as Kia has not confirmed whether or not it will sell the PV5 in the US market. Vanlab notes exactly that in this week's announcement, explaining that it developed the kit in cooperation with Hyundai's CRADLE Silicon Valley venture capital arm (which was also integral in bringing to life the brand's wild, 4-legged go-anywhere robo transporter), as well as Kia itself. It participated as part of the PBV Open Innovation Challenge created to foster modular solutions for Kia's all-new electric van platform in cooperation with third-party companies and startups.

Kia has launched the Vanlab kit in South Korea through its official accessories and lifestyle shop. The kit is available to order now for early bird discounted prices starting at ₩2,990,000 (approx. US$2,075), with deliveries planned to begin in March. The components of the kit pack flat for easier shipping and assemble together with basic tools. The kit will also launch in Japan, the UK and continental Europe in the coming weeks, in cooperation with Kia distribution partner Auto&.

The PV5 Passenger van itself starts at ₩47,820,000 (approx. US$33,150) before Korean tax incentives and comes powered by a 161-peak-hp front-wheel electric drive. The 71.2-kWh NCM battery pack delivers an estimated 358 km (223 miles) combined per charge, as estimated by South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE), or 412 km (256 miles) max on Europe's WLTP cycle. When the battery runs low, it takes an estimated 30 minutes to charge (10 to 80%).

At just under 470 cm long, the Kia PV5 makes a compact, stealthy electric mini-camper van Kia

With a distinctive look and a €38,290 ($45,425) passenger van base price (German market) that undercuts even the cheapest VW ID. Buzz short-wheelbase five-seat models by five figures, some believe the PV5 is destined to become the first camper van icon of the electric age. It already seems Volkswagen has missed the boat by pricing the ID. Buzz too high and pushing back plans for an official California camper model. So the competition is wide open for someone like Kia, or its corporate family members at Hyundai, to create the open highway-craving, road-tripping poster freedom-machine of the 21st century.

Note: German-market ID. Buzz passenger van pricing starts a few euros under €50,000 for the basic "Freestyle" model with unpainted bumpers and 331-km (206-mile) range. You can compare pricing on other trims toward the bottom of this page.

