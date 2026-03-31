Chinese-Thai camper van blows apart the pillars of van life

Carryboy is a name with which we're already familiar thanks to its awesome work in turning Toyota's Hilux Champ mini-pickup into the all-out 4x4 tiny RV of our dreams. This time around, the Bangkok-based RV and truck accessories builder has teamed up with Chinese auto badge Farizon to create one of the most compelling all-electric camper vans the world over. It invites campers aboard through a uniquely wide entry and ensures they remain comfortable with an equally unique floor plan.

The commercial vehicles arm of Geely, Farizon Auto has a full lineup of vans alongside heavy- and light-duty trucks and buses. It's been working its way into the van life space, as evidenced by the X-Van electric pop-up camper it debuted in China last summer.

Farizon now spreads its camping footprint out internationally with help from Carryboy. And unlike the 5-m (197-in) X-Van and the majority of other fully electric camper vans that have launched the past couple years, the new Carryboy x Farizon Campervan is based around a full-size van measuring a clean 6 m (236 in) long.

That means space for a family-size floor plan complete with the interior bathroom smaller vans simply can't fit. Interestingly, that bathroom is located all the way up front, directly through one of the van's more unique features: a wide, B-pillarless rear sliding door entry. Typically, vans have a B-pillar as part of the frame splitting the hinged front door from the sliding rear door. The Farizon Super Van (SV) underpinning this camper does not, making for a particularly large, breezy entry from the side.

Farizon's high-roofed Supervan comes without a B-pillar, making for a uniquely wide side entry Carryboy

Personally, we'd have capitalized on that large entryway by keeping it clearer and inviting owners to easily load in large cargo like bicycles or surfboards, because the new Campervan lacks passthrough storage at the rear double doors. Instead, Carryboy puts the wet bathroom directly across the aisle and has the kitchen block extend out into the rear of the side entryway.

On the plus side, the kitchen block includes a 68-L refrigerator on its front wall, making for easy access from both outside and in. A drawer directly above the fridge houses the solo induction cooktop and sink, pulling out for use and sliding neatly away the rest of the time to leave the counter above fully clear for use as a table/shelf. While the slide-out is located in the entryway, its height and outer hinged lid mean it's really meant for indoor cooking, not indoor/outdoor.

The galley slide-out includes an induction cooktop and sink Carryboy

Moving farther back, the Carryboy floor plan includes a U-sofa rear dining lounge that seats five to six people. The central table then drops down to serve as a support for the lower bed, which sleeps two to three people.

The layout also includes a second bed over that dinette area that lifts out of the way during the day at the push of a button. At night, it lowers down to complete a bunk bed layout and sleep an additional two people, rounding out the four-/five-sleeper capability.

The Carryboy x Farizon Campervan's spacious lounge drops into a bed designed to sleep two to three people Carryboy

As we mentioned earlier, there's no rear passthrough as there is in other vans with U-shaped rear lounge layouts. Instead, Carryboy opts to add cabinetry just inside the rear load doors for extra organization. The O-shaped cabinet unit includes a central cutout complete with integrated mosquito net so campers can still enjoy the views outside. It has interior storage cubbies on the sides and lower storage cabinets accessed from the outside.

The camper dinette is designed to seat five or six people Carryboy

Carryboy adds a leisure battery so the living amenities are not drawing down the drive battery at camp. That leisure battery is hooked up to a 650-W rooftop solar charging system to keep things running as long as possible.

As for the traction battery, it's an 82-kWh LFP pack that delivers up to 372 km (231 miles) of range per charge, according to Carryboy. The van is powered by a 94-hp permanent synchronous electric motor.

The Carryboy x Farizon Campervan makes base camp at the Bangkok Motor Show Farizon

Carryboy and Farizon debuted their new joint effort at the 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show, which runs through this weekend. It initially struck us as a concept or exhibition vehicle, but Carryboy says it plans to offer it at a starting price just under ฿2.8 million (approx. US$85,550). It's not quite as instantly cool as the Hilux Champ camper truck, but it is one of the larger, comfier electric camper vans we've seen.

Sources: Carryboy and Farizon