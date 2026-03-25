Pictorial: 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show
The latest Global Energy Crisis (Version 7.3) made the opening of the 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) much more important than it might have been just a few weeks ago. Spiking petrol pump prices act directly on the hip-pocket nerve and as the world's car manufacturers formed up to face the Thai masses, the mood was remarkably upbeat.
Last year (2025), 1.6 million people visited the show, purchasing 80,000 vehicles. This year, more visitors can be expected and they'll be looking to buy EVs so they can ensure their mobility.
The implications for the Thai automotive industry are far more than a short term domestic sales gain though, because Thailand plays a unique role in the global automotive industry. Though the major new model announcements this week come from brands associated with different nationalities (such as China, India, Germany and Japan), many of them will be manufactured in Thailand for export markets globally.
Thailand is now a major global manufacturing hub for cars, EVs, commercial vehicles, light trucks and motorcycles, becoming the “Detroit of South-East Asia” without any Thai brands of note. Some of the better known brands that now build part of their range in Thailand include Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Toyota, Isuzu, Honda, Ford, Mitsubishi, MG, GWM, BYD, Mazda, Nissan and Suzuki.
In motorcycle manufacture, Thailand fights even further out of it’s weight zone, and is a top-5 global manufacturing nation with Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Triumph, Harley-Davidson, BMW and Ducati all having manufacturing plants in the Kingdom.
Indeed, a lot of the biggest new model announcements at this week’s BIMS didn’t have far to travel.
Anchored by a vibrant domestic motor vehicle marketplace, Thailand is now one of the 20 largest consumers of motor vehicles in the world (620,000 cars and 1.7 million motorcycles were sold in Thailand in 2025) and has been building its international manufacturing hub for decades, developing long-term ties to most of the world's largest automotive producers.
Thailand now holds a top 10 spot in most categories of motor vehicle manufacture and with the Thai Government aggressively promoting EV domestic adoption (20% of Thailand’s 2025 car sales were EVs), and the country increasingly specializing in EV manufacture, the future looks remarkably bright.
With Thailand enjoying very good long-term partnerships with nearly all of the world’s best known mobility brands it is little wonder they showed up in abundance for the show. The first press day saw press conferences lined up from 9am to past 9 pm – 36 different car brands had 20 minutes each to sell their story with the next day being the turn of the motorcycle brands.
Hence, very few international mobility shows these days reflect a truly international perspective more so than the Bangkok International Motor Show … and the focus of the 2026 Bangkok Motor Show show was unquestionably the electrification of the global car park.
Despite electric vehicles having been freely available for more than a decade, progress has not been significant. There are roughly 1.6 billion roadgoing motorized vehicles in the world but EVs still make up less than 5% of the global car park. The United States versus Iran war might just be the point at which the world opts for refueling its vehicles at home in the future.
The growing number of Chinese companies at the show, and the size of their stands, and the sophistication of the product on display ... was overwhelming.
Many of these brands have been built domestically in China, their products are world class, and some are already diversifying and preparing for the next phase of society, producing sophisticated robotics. Several more of China's biggest automobile manufacturers, notably Xpeng, will be initial participants in China's Low Altitude Economy (flying cars) initiative. These manufacturers are not anchored to the last phase of human mobility.
So with fully electric vehicles from every major producer on display, we'll be adding to the image library over the next few days with detailed explanations of each image in the captions.
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