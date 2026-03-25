Pictorial: 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show

The latest Global Energy Crisis (Version 7.3) made the opening of the 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) much more important than it might have been just a few weeks ago. Spiking petrol pump prices act directly on the hip-pocket nerve and as the world's car manufacturers formed up to face the Thai masses, the mood was remarkably upbeat.

Last year (2025), 1.6 million people visited the show, purchasing 80,000 vehicles. This year, more visitors can be expected and they'll be looking to buy EVs so they can ensure their mobility.

The implications for the Thai automotive industry are far more than a short term domestic sales gain though, because Thailand plays a unique role in the global automotive industry. Though the major new model announcements this week come from brands associated with different nationalities (such as China, India, Germany and Japan), many of them will be manufactured in Thailand for export markets globally.

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ was launched the day before the 2026 Bangkok Show, carrying forward the immense heritage of the Land Cruiser - a nameplate trusted by people around the world for over 70 years. The new base Land Cruiser will initially sell in Thailand for US$39,000 including finance at 2% interest plus a year of Toyota Care first-class insurance. The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will be made at Toyota's manufacturing plant in Thailand for all export markets. Mike Hanlon/New Atlas

Thailand is now a major global manufacturing hub for cars, EVs, commercial vehicles, light trucks and motorcycles, becoming the “Detroit of South-East Asia” without any Thai brands of note. Some of the better known brands that now build part of their range in Thailand include Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Toyota, Isuzu, Honda, Ford, Mitsubishi, MG, GWM, BYD, Mazda, Nissan and Suzuki.

The new all-electric Mercedes-Benz CLA is the first model built on the company's new modular architecture. This platform combines the latest battery technology with an 800-volt system and dual-gear electric drive system to offer remarkably low energy consumption. The system enables an electric driving range of 626-808 km (WLTP) and fast charging up to 320 kW. Mike Hanlon/New Atlas

In motorcycle manufacture, Thailand fights even further out of it’s weight zone, and is a top-5 global manufacturing nation with Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Triumph, Harley-Davidson, BMW and Ducati all having manufacturing plants in the Kingdom.

Indeed, a lot of the biggest new model announcements at this week’s BIMS didn’t have far to travel.

Anchored by a vibrant domestic motor vehicle marketplace, Thailand is now one of the 20 largest consumers of motor vehicles in the world (620,000 cars and 1.7 million motorcycles were sold in Thailand in 2025) and has been building its international manufacturing hub for decades, developing long-term ties to most of the world's largest automotive producers.

AVATR is a new brand aiming to use high tech to achieve its lofty luxury electric mobility goals. The Avatr 11 Royal has just been introduced to the Thai market with a price of US$88,000. The specs are outrageous, and the company is VERY impressive. The Royal has dual electric motors (544 horsepower, 720 Nm of torque), all-wheel-drive, an 111-kWh battery and Magnetorheological Suspension which provides both comfort and performance. The four-seater VIP cabin is "inspired by the Royal Opera," and conveys luxury in every detail. The seats are all independent fully-adjustable and covered in Nappa leather, the Meridian™ sound system offers surround sound from 25 premium quality speakers and there's a cabin fragrance system with selectable scents to match your mood. The price includes the first 12 months of first-class insurance, a free home charger including installation, eight years of emergency assistance, and six free maintenance services. Mike Hanlon/New Atlas

Thailand now holds a top 10 spot in most categories of motor vehicle manufacture and with the Thai Government aggressively promoting EV domestic adoption (20% of Thailand’s 2025 car sales were EVs), and the country increasingly specializing in EV manufacture, the future looks remarkably bright.

The new BMW iX3 features the BMW Panoramic iDrive and has a maximum driving range of 805 km and a maximum charging power of 400 kW. Mike Hanlon/New Atlas

With Thailand enjoying very good long-term partnerships with nearly all of the world’s best known mobility brands it is little wonder they showed up in abundance for the show. The first press day saw press conferences lined up from 9am to past 9 pm – 36 different car brands had 20 minutes each to sell their story with the next day being the turn of the motorcycle brands.

NIO Inc. is a Shanghai-based pioneer in premium smart electric vehicles that is well known for its industry-leading "Battery as a Service" (BaaS) swapping technology, and is now evolving its expertise into multiple brands with the upmarket urban "Firefly". Mike Hanlon/New Atlas

Hence, very few international mobility shows these days reflect a truly international perspective more so than the Bangkok International Motor Show … and the focus of the 2026 Bangkok Motor Show show was unquestionably the electrification of the global car park.

Despite electric vehicles having been freely available for more than a decade, progress has not been significant. There are roughly 1.6 billion roadgoing motorized vehicles in the world but EVs still make up less than 5% of the global car park. The United States versus Iran war might just be the point at which the world opts for refueling its vehicles at home in the future.

Chinese giant SAIC had two of its global brands on display in Bangkok. MG is the best known SAIC brand at this time, but Maxus (LDV in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa) makes both ICE and EV versions of a range of pick-ups, SUVs and delivery vehicles. Electric commercial vehicles make sense if you wish to cap costs and like all the Chinese manufacturers, Maxus presented some compelling uses for its diverse range by dressing many of the display vehicles accordingly. Mike Hanlon/New Atlas

The growing number of Chinese companies at the show, and the size of their stands, and the sophistication of the product on display ... was overwhelming.

Many of these brands have been built domestically in China, their products are world class, and some are already diversifying and preparing for the next phase of society, producing sophisticated robotics. Several more of China's biggest automobile manufacturers, notably Xpeng, will be initial participants in China's Low Altitude Economy (flying cars) initiative. These manufacturers are not anchored to the last phase of human mobility.

The new Hyundai Stargazer 6-seater MPV has a completely new design with a 1.5-liter engine driven though an IVT transmission, producing 113 horsepower. The special introductory price of (the equivalent of) US$22,000 for the Thai market comes with attractive financing options Mike Hanlon/New Atlas

So with fully electric vehicles from every major producer on display, we'll be adding to the image library over the next few days with detailed explanations of each image in the captions.