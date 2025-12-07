Review: 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz isn’t what I thought it was

When Volkswagen started showing off the new ID. Buzz as a modern take on the 1960s Microbus (aka “Bus” or "Kombi"), it got people’s attention. The new Buzz is a sort of modern revival of what people imagine the Bus was like, not what the Bus was really like.



At a Glance

Microbus throwback, but only on the outside

Hit-and-miss interior design

Short range and high price tag

Those who remember and experienced the VW Type 2 (Bus, Transporter, etc.) for what it really was will recall an underpowered, problematic, goofy vehicle with little in the way of ergonomics or reliability. This new all-electric Buzz rendition is, well, similar in some of those respects, but with a lot of modern tech and way more power.

I had expected this new vehicle to be all about pushing the rosy-glassed 1960s lifestyle at a 2025-ish price tag. What it is ... well, it's a minivan. More like the 1990s model than the 1960s versions.

There are some missing ergonomics to the 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

On the outside, the ID. Buzz is clearly a throwback to the Microbus. Its short overhangs, boxy but round-cornered shape, and stubbed hood all remind one of the Bus of the 1970s. The flat-faced Bus had no modern safety equipment included, other than brakes and (usually) lap belts. The new Buzz has a small hood-like front end to allow a crumple zone and all kinds of 21st century bells and whistles.

The interior of the Buzz, however, is nothing like the Type 2. Not even the third-generation one from the 1980s that nobody talks about. The best phrase for it is “modern minimalism” to explain the Scandinavian AirBnB-like design. Everything appears to have a place and purpose, though that impression begins to fade once one has spent some time in there. Like the weird AirBnB whose coffee maker you cannot figure out, the Buzz has some oddities about it that defy explanation. Those with experience with today’s minivans will see where VW clearly did not consult its competitions’ interiors for ergonomics. Storage is oddly placed and often useless and the third row is like sitting on a hard wooden crate.

Other quirks, though, are kind of endearing in an odd way. The driver’s cockpit, for example, highlights the extremely raked and long windshield and large dashboard. Reminiscent of 1990s cars. This puts the available head-up display far forward of the driver so it shows up about two car lengths away, visually. At first, that feels disconcerting, but in practice it keeps the head actually up and facing traffic. Similarly, the confusing (at first) infotainment system becomes kind of a focal point of the interior that helps distract from some of the other ergonomic misses.

The good news is that with the new Buzz, horsepower is almost seven times more than the original 1.6-liter air-cooled flat produced. This all-electric ID. Buzz produces 335 hp (246 kW) and has a claimed 230-ish miles (370 km) of driving range. And believe me, it needed that 7x more power. This EV version can actually climb hills and get going at freeway speeds without any sort of push or tow, unlike its predecessor.

Rear-motor or Dual-motor options are available for the 2025 ID. Buzz. I’d personally recommend the all-wheel drive model (Dual) for its higher horsepower and better power distribution. Compared to its first- or second-gen predecessors, this new Buzz is quick off the line in any case. Compared to most modern vehicles, it’s slightly above average. In terms of power delivery, the VW Buzz is more Nissan Leaf than it is Tesla Plaid. Not a bad thing, given its purpose and bulk.

The claimed mileage, however, is pretty iffy. There’s no getting around the flat sides and tall design of the ID. Buzz and in practice, most will probably see under 200 miles (320 km) of range when driving at highway speeds.

Originally, the third row in the Volkswagen ID. Buzz wasn't meant to fold down, but that's changed Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

In the end, the 2025 VW ID. Buzz is mostly about uniqueness and nostalgia. It doesn’t look like anything else currently on the road, its heritage is clearly visible, and its quirks are mostly bearable.

It’s mostly a question of whether you’d be interested in spending US$62,000 for what is, ultimately, just a minivan. And to get the cool two-tone paint it’s always shown with? Well, that’ll bump the price a lot more.