Genre-warping plus-camper van launches for half the price we expected

Never one to shy away from making a scene at the annual Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, Bürstner came on mission this year, unleashing a furious innovation offensive that included novelties like a moving bathroom and a small semi-integrated motorhome dressed up like a camper van. The latter is the Signature, which teased such a compelling mix of sleek fiberglass construction, cutting-edge transforming spaces, and luxe trim, we initially expected it to price in well over €100K. Instead, it starts well under, giving camper van shoppers a very strong reason to consider sizing up to a Class B+ motorhome.

Both Hymer and Bürstner are part of the Erwin Hymer Group, and the Signature struck us initially as the latter's interpretation of the absolute show-stopping Hymer Venture S. The Signature is a little more low-key and subtle, but it shares a similarly sleek, eye-catching Class B+ construction and luxurious, elevated interior with space-enhancing transforming features. We thought we might even see Bürstner add an inflatable pop-up roof model at the Caravan Salon, with an outside chance of an optional rear tailgate deck showing up.

It followed, then, that the Signature would start at a price close enough to the Venture S' €238,500 (approx. US$280,550) base that adding on those potential options would bring it up around the same ballpark. As it turns out, however, it's in an entirely different ballpark in a much cheaper zip code. Buyers could purchase two nicely optioned Signature RVs for less than a Venture S, or even buy three €76,999 (US$90,575) Signature base models and walk away with €7K and change left over in their bank account.

The Bürstner Signature motorhome debuted earlier this month at the 2025 Caravan Salon Bürstner

Besides being less than a third the base price of the Venture S, and well less than the vague range estimate Bürstner's first Signature preview left swimming around in my head, that €77K price is only €4,000 more than the Habiton Bürstner also debuted at the 2025 Caravan Salon. The switch from Sprinter to Fiat Ducato is part of the Signature's more attractive price, but we'd still have a lot of trouble looking seriously at a fixed-roof 593-cm-long (233-in) Habiton when this wider-bodied 717-cm-long (282-in) was luring us over from across the dealership floor at just a few thousand dollars more.

While the Habiton uses its clever, kinetic furniture to pretend to be a larger camper van than its dimensions prove it to be, the Signature uses its own transforming features to make an already large space even more comfortable and versatile. Instead of an all-out movable bathroom compartment, it uses a sliding wall to mimic a dry bathroom layout inside a wet bathroom space. The wall slides back and forth to open or close off the toilet/sink area from the shower, creating a clean, roomy shower room that doesn't see you bumping your knee on the toilet or hip on the sink.

Bathroom wall moved forward into toilet room mode Burstner

Equally impressive is the transformable dining lounge. While the Habiton's dinette transforms from usable to collapsed form to simply get out of the way, the Signature dining area goes from a traditional front-facing rear bench configuration to a comfy vis-a-vis layout that seats a group of people on a combination of its two benches and swivel cab seats. The latter mode feels more like a cozy living room than a formal dining space, and works seamlessly with the available wall-mounted 32-in smart TV.

Dining lounge camp mode Bürstner

In terms of driving, the Signature has available seating for up to five occupants.

The Signature kitchen doesn't quite "transform," but it does have a few integrated slide-away features that help to save space and provide mealtime flexibility. The glass top for the dual-burner gas stove slides straight outward to provide worktop space whether or not you need to access the stove, something the common hinged stove lid can't offer. A slide-out cutting-board-style worktop adds more space for prep.

The Signature kitchen features various versatile slides and pop-out components Burstner

The shelf at the rear of the kitchen block electrically lifts for access to its lower compartment and lowers to cut the division between kitchen and bedroom and open up the feel of the overall floor plan. An available 138-L compressor drawer fridge with 12-L freezer takes up the bulk of the under-counter foundation, providing loads of space for perishables. The base model comes with a 90-L fridge/freezer.

The bedroom isn't flexible in a way it can transform into different layouts, but it is quite flexible in terms of how buyers can equip it. The standard floor plan we've seen since the first teaser features dual longitudinal beds raised up over top the large storage garage below. Buyers can also opt for a single queen-size bed in back.

The Signature comes standard with 204 x 73-cm and 197 x 73-cm longitudinal rear beds Burstner

In addition to a two-sleeper with rear bedroom, buyers can turn the Signature into a four-sleeper with the addition of an optional front lift-away bed. That transverse double measures 130 x 193 cm (51 x 76 in) and has a hinged design that contours the form of the roof when lifted out of the way during the day.

Bürstner gives the Signature a unique combination of bright, vibrant exterior and understated interior motifs, and buyers can dial in their exact look via the lengthy options sheet. Exterior options include various colors for the side mirrors and graphics and multiple wheel options. Inside, the emphasis is more on wood paneling and earth tones, and buyers can select from various upholstery, cabinet, wall and furniture colors and trims. Bürstner says there are over 750 possible interior combinations in total.

Bürstner says there are 768 possible interior design combinations Burstner

A 150-Ah lithium battery comes standard, and buyers can further bulk up their power system with optional additional batteries and solar charging equipment. A 200-L fresh water tank and diesel Combi heater are also standard.

In addition to the 717-cm two- and four-sleeper Signature models, Bürstner also offers larger 749-cm-long (295-in) Signature variants. It only advertises the 3,500-kg Fiat Ducato base for now, but it did tease a Sprinter-based version earlier, so anyone who much prefers Mercedes' full-size van over Fiat's should see that option in the future.

The Bürstner Signature peeks out from behind the bustling crowds of the 2025 Caravan Salon Bürstner

After its world premiere in Düsseldorf, the Signature will join other new Bürstner models like the Habiton at future RV expos, including the UK's NEC Motorhome & Caravan Show in October. At some point, it should be joined by the Sprinter variant.

Source: Bürstner