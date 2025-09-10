Chameleon camper van defies categories via telescopic trickery

A sub-6-meter (19.7-ft) camper van with two stretched longitudinal beds fixed in back? That's going to take some type of outward expansion module or paring back of standard features. Or, some serious internal trickery. As we previewed last month, Bürstner selects the latter route for a camper van so experimental, it shares its name with a series of pure concepts. The all-new Habiton lives and sleeps larger than its footprint thanks an entire room that actually moves back and forth. The segment-splitting van is on its way to production.

Bürstner has never been afraid to do things a little differently, whether that means a fire-bellows-like inflatable motorhome semi pop-up or modular flip-expandable caravan. Usually its more eccentric innovations are trialed as concept vehicles first, but the new Habiton is leaping right to full-on production camper van. While it was preceded by two "Habiton" concepts in the recent past, neither of those two micro-campers even had a bathroom, let alone a kinetic one.

The Habiton bathroom, which Bürstner identifies as a patented feature, is designed to allow the short-wheelbase 593-cm-long (233-in) Mercedes-Benz Sprinter to provide the full feature set and livability of a longer model. The company showed an open-sided working mockup of the bathroom concept alongside full van prototypes at this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, which wrapped up over the weekend.

You can see the floor rails by which the bathroom slides to the lower right Messe Düsseldorf/ctillmann

Interestingly enough, this particular unit was one among several different production-ready transforming wet bathroom concepts making a debut at the show in vehicles of various sizes. But it's the only design we saw that relies on the movement of the entire room. It's positioned centrally like a conventional wet bathroom you can find in any of dozens of 6-m Sprinter camper vans from manufacturers across the world. Usually, though, it would be complemented by a transverse rear bed, because a longitudinal bed layout simply wouldn't fit behind the popular tandem bathroom compartment and front dinette.

But Bürstner wants it all, and it doesn't want to have to add significant exterior bulk or weight to get there. So it takes the common bathroom and puts it on skates (or floor rails, at least) so the whole compartment can then move forward at night along with the compacted dinette set, pulling out the telescopic driver's side bed extension as it goes.

After folding up the dining table, sliding the bench forward and folding up the seat, the bathroom compartment slides forward separately to expand the bed into a proper length Bürstner

The forward-pushed nighttime configuration maintains a useable toilet room while extending the driver-side bed to 192 cm (76 in) long by 72 cm (28 in) wide, pairing with the 182 x 76-cm (72 x 30-in) single bed across the way to comfortably sleep two in a manner that allows them both to easily get up and access the bathroom, cockpit or exit without rolling on top of the other. When moved rearward, the driver-side mattress folds and the front part of the bed base telescopes inside the larger rear section so the dinette can be expanded and used comfortably up front.

It's the added convenience of longitudinal beds without losing the bathroom or dinette, adding on a more expensive, complicated expansion module, relocating the dining area, or having to upsize the base van length. It just takes a little slip-and-slide work to get there (and back again).

Two single longitudinal beds in a short Mercedes Sprinter van serve as the big benefit of the sliding bathroom design Burstner

Whether the compartment is in forward or rearward position, the bathroom floor remains clear and open. The toilet slides out from behind the rear wall, where it stores away under the bed platform. Similarly, the sink drops down when needed and folds flush into the rear wall when done.

Bürstner facilitates the multi-movement toilet system by using self-contained portable toilet options free from any external plumbing connections. It sells the camper without a toilet so buyers can use their own or select one from several toilet options it offers, including a Trelino dry separating toilet and the all-new Clesana X1 waterless dry-wrap toilet.

The sink basin folds up flush into the vanity wall, showing the slide-out toilet peeking out from below Bürstner

"Working with the new Mercedes chassis was challenging, especially in combination with our patented sliding bathroom solution," said Felix Sturm, Bürstner's director of operations and production. "But exactly this challenge spurred us on. We wanted a vehicle that oﬀers real living comfort for four people in under 6 meters – something that doesn’t exist in the industry. Our biggest challenge was to combine this technical innovation with a standardized, production-optimized interior variety and an attractive price."

That price depends upon spec, as Bürstner offers two distinct Habiton models at launch. The 148-hp HM 6.0 base model seats four but sleeps only two on the aforementioned rear longitudinal single beds and starts at €72,999 (approx. US$85,450). The HMX 6.0, meanwhile, also sleeps two and rides on a 188-hp Sprinter AWD for a base price of €86,999 (US$101,825). It's designed to be more all-terrain-friendly and can be further upgraded with an optional off-road kit that includes a lift, skid protection, front bull bar and more.

The off-road-ready Bürstner Habiton HMX 6.0 with available off-road package Burstner

As for the "four people" that Sturm mentioned, both Habiton models can be equipped with an optional pop-up roof with integrated 200 x 109-cm (79 x 43-in) double bed and heating. Pricing starts at €6,990 for a white roof and increases to €7,490 for choice of several colors.

Both the HM and HMX feature the same layout and camp features package. That includes a passenger-side kitchen with dual-burner stove/sink combo and 69-L compressor fridge with indoor/outdoor access; the collapsible dinette with two-seat rear bench, two cab swivel seats and flip-up table; a diesel heating system; and an electrical system with 95-Ah battery.

Optional upgrades include a more autonomous electrical package with 150-Ah lithium battery and 150-W solar charging, a winterization package, a detachable tow bar, and several awning selections.

Bürstner holds the world premiere of the shifty bathroomed Habiton Messe Düsseldorf/ctillmann

With its Caravan Salon world premiere squarely in the rear-view, the Bürstner Habiton will go on to other major RV shows like next month's NEC Motorhome & Caravan Show in the UK. Production will begin in early 2026.

Source: Bürstner

