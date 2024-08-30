StarVan's novel sleeping pod pulls out to expand the living space inside

With obvious interior space limitations, vanlife can be a lesson in compromises. But thanks to a clever rear expansion module from StarVan, wanderlust adventurers should sleep in comfort when parked for the night.

Both the Rebel and Cruiser conversions start life as Mercedes Sprinter vans, but each features a patented bedroom extension fashioned from XPS board that's pulled out at the rear of the vehicle (a motorized setup is available for extra cash).

This extends the 5.93-meter-long (19.45-ft) Sprinter by 1.2 m (3.9 ft), while simultaneously freeing up space to lounge inside and creating a raised 140 x 210-cm (55 x 82.6-in) sleeping nook that's home to a large bed. There's also 932 liters of storage space underneath the platform for stowing away large items, which can be accessed from inside and out.

There's a window to the back and lighting above the 55 x 83-inch sleeping space StarVan

The vehicle's body is lined with closed-cell foam, and then 8-mm-thick plywood with synthetic felt lining forms the interior walls. If all that insulation isn't sufficient to keep the cold out there's a Truma diesel heating system included too.

Up on the roof is a 160-Wp solar panel module that charges up a 100-Ah LiFePO4 battery pack (which can be upgraded to 300 Ah). A 20-liter gas container is hidden under the floor to supply the dual-burner stove (though an induction hob can be configured in) that's housed within a large wood-topped prep area with a stainless steel sink.

The food prep area includes a wooden worktop, dual-burner stove, small sink and fridge StarVan

When it's time to eat, the two front seats can swivel around to face the bench seat and adjustable table. Chilled foods and beverages can be stowed in the 70-liter fridge, which sports a sliding door that can be accessed from outside and inside the van. And there's a 100-liter fresh water tank, plus another for up to 65 liters of waste water.

The layout also includes a snug bathroom featuring a Trelino composting toilet with magnetic lid, a folding sink and a stainless steel shower tray – a pull-out bathroom with large shower and Plexiglass doors can be optioned in if preferred.

StarVan is presenting its Sprinter conversions at Caravan Salon 2024 in Düsseldorf from August 31 to September 8 StarVan

The Rebel version rolls with Mercedes all-wheel-drive, a 190-hp engine and 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission. An off-road package can be had as well, and all-terrain wheels are also available. Empty weight comes in at 3,100 kg.

The Cruiser configuration has rear-wheel-drive as standard, which reduces empty weight to 2,850 kg. This flavor can be upgraded with higher suspension, speed-mountable differential and all-terrain tires for rougher travels, though AWD is not an option.

We don't have pricing for StarVan conversions or any information on international availability, but intrepid rovers who find themselves in Düsseldorf over the coming week can discover more at the company's booth in Hall 12 at Caravan Salon.

Source: StarVan