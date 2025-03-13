Extravagant US camper van raises bar on backcountry adventure living

Stepping things up from the typical backcountry crash pad, Colorado's Rossmönster uses its tried-and-true camper ingenuity in creating the all-new Skye Van. The long-wheelbase Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper manages to pack both luxurious comfort and backcountry grit, looking good all the while. Enjoy elevated features like an off-grid lithium electrical system, hydronic in-floor heating, deluxe kitchen and multi-positional flex furnishings, all without losing the ability to explore wild spaces less traveled ... and bring the best toys and tools for full enjoyment.

Ever since we first came across Rossmönster in 2021, it's been crystal clear the builder has the unique ability to elevate a rugged, go-anywhere vehicle into a warm, inviting post-adventure space that's downright luxurious. Products like its now-discontinued Lagom simply rise above and beyond the competition in terms of style and execution.

While much of Rossmönster's attention has been wrapped up in the all-terrain truck camping market, it also has a history of van conversion and customization. With the Skye, it launches its first off-the-shelf camper van model, channeling its past van customization and truck camper innovation into a standard camper van floor plan that looks as high-end and cozy as most any custom. It's the outfit's version of the perfect van build.

The all-new Rossmonster Skye camper van brings luxury as deep into the wild as you want to go Rossmonster

The Skye is born as a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170, starting out a bit longer than the average Sprinter 144 adventure camper. That will make it a little more cumbersome to maneuver on tight, overgrown off-road tracks, but it gives Rossmönster a larger palette from which to paint a picture of high-end RV luxury.

Instead of using that extra length to install a longitudinal rear bed layout, Rossmönster sticks with a transverse double bed in back, leaving more space for other amenities. The Murphy bed flips out of the way, storing inconspicuously against the driver's side wall, creating loads of pass-through aisle space for paddleboards, skis and other types of large cargo.

The 12-foot-long counter provides loads of space for food prep, serving or working on gear Rossmonster

Once folded away, the Murphy bed also exposes the rear section of the oversized 12-foot-long (3.7-m) kitchen counter that runs the full length from the passenger-side C pillar to the rear door. When it's not serving as a support for the unfolded bed, the rear countertop becomes part of a kitchen with gourmet levels of food prep space, finds use as a workbench for cranking on ski bindings, bike components and the like, or simply functions as an extra side table, quite useful for an all-out pre-day breakfast buffet or afterparty as pictured below:

Pre or post activity party? No problem in the large, capable Rossmönster Skye camper van Rossmonster

Besides offering a huge amount of worktop space, Rossmönster's passenger-side console design provides loads of drawer and storage space below and also houses the standard microwave/air fryer/oven combo. Across the aisle, next to the unfurled Murphy bed, the build includes a large 150-L fridge with drawer freezer recessed in the wall. An induction cooktop and sink round out the kitchen equipment list, while a white topographic backsplash adds some serious outdoorsy style to remind you where you are.

The wet bathroom across from the kitchen includes the standard cassette toilet and shower, saving room by sending occupants across the way to the kitchen for sink use. The compartment also includes a dedicated heating vent and rooftop ventilation to work as a drying room for wet gear while also keeping the space itself drier after showers.

The versatile front lounge includes a swivel rear bench and fully adjustable Lagun table Rossmonster

Up front, Rossmönster puts a newer spin on the classic European dinette layout. In addition to a swiveling driver and passenger seat, the two-seat rear bench swivels to face forward or face the passenger side. This creates a little extra elbow room when swiveled against the wall and also makes for a more relaxed lounge with views out the open door. Winnebago did something similar with its newest Revel Sport floor plan, albeit with a fixed side-facing lounge, not a swiveling bench.

To make it a family-ready build, Rossmönster adds a pop-up sleeper roof as standard, boosting sleeping capacity up to four. Buyers who only need two sleeping spaces can delete the pop-up roof and save US$16,000 off the final price.

The rooftop tent comes standard, providing two more sleeping berths accessible directly from the lower van Rossmonster

In terms of power, the Skye includes a 1,000-Ah lithium battery bank, 3,000-W inverter, 400-W solar panel array and heavy-duty shore power hookup. The in-floor hydronic heating system, diesel-fired water heater and air conditioning unit keep the temperature just right with help from a four-season insulation package. Fresh water stores in a 132-L tank, while waste water drains into an 87-L gray tank.

The Skye van starts at US$249,983 when equipped as described, complete with the pop-top sleeper roof. In addition to the aforementioned interior layout, the build comes standard with exterior upgrades like an Owl Vans rear spare tire carrier/ladder, Owl side steps, KC HiLites off-road lighting, and an exterior awning.

Rossmönster will host a public debut of the Skye van at the new Overland Expo SoCal show in Costa Mesa, California this weekend.

Source: Rossmönster

