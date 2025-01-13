Winnebago's latest Revel all-terrain camper van gets sideways

A month ago to the day, we took a look at the all-new Winnebago Revel Sport camper van, a simpler, more affordable take on Winnebago's all-terrain-ready van life icon. It appears the new van model is off to a strong start because not half a year after first introducing it, Winnebago is doubling the lineup with a new floor plan.

The Revel Sport 44C opens the interior up into a more leisurely lounge space that invites adventurers to crash after a long day on the trail, slope or crags.

Winnebago will hold an official debut for the Revel Sport 44C at the 2025 Florida RV SuperShow, which opens to industry folks on Tuesday and to the public on Wednesday. We'll look to add some more photos of the new floor plan then, but in the meantime, the Winnebago has released enough info to show what the floor plan is all about.

The main point of difference in the Revel Sport 44C floor plan is the side-facing lounge, which appears to create more leg and elbow room for added comfort and space to work Winnebago

While the original Winnebago Revel Sport 44N is little more than a pre-2025 Revel sold at previous price levels alongside the more expensive updated Revel, the new 44C injects a little unique design into the Sport series. Distinguishing itself from the classic European Class B floor plan all Revels have used as a blueprint since their 2017 debut, the 44C layout swivels the front dining area around 90 degrees, creating a side-facing lounge that should prove a little more laid back and casual. Winnebago emphasizes how it directly faces the side window for a full wide view of the scenery outside.

We'll have to step aboard the new Revel Sport 44C to really compare it with the more traditionally configured Sport 44N with front-facing dinette, but our first impression is that the sideways sofa should open up a little more leg and elbow room at camp. Just look at how cramped the leg area in the 44N looks in comparison to having the entire center aisle below your feet.

The Revel Sport 44N floor plan doesn't leave a whole lot of legroom between the rear bench and swiveled driver's seat .. and good luck reaching that table from the front passenger seat Winnebago

The new lounge still offers two seat belts, so the van can carry four people. The Revel Sport only sleeps two people on its rear lift-away bed, however, so the two rear passengers will need to make separate sleeping arrangements.

The main disadvantage of the new dining lounge set-up is that the table won't be very accessible from the swiveled cab seats, limiting it to the two people seated next to each other. We were never sold on how much space the small oval table in the Revel Sport 44N offers four people (or even two or three), so that might not be a big loss.

Beyond its altered dining lounge, the 44C appears identical to the 44N, starting with its 19.5-foot (5.9-m) Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 144 AWD base. That van comes powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel and nine-speed automatic transmission.

Winnebago Revel Sport 44C floor plan Winnebago

Inside, the Revel Sport 44C has the power-lift rear bed that creates a capacious gear garage below, the versatile kitchen design with fold-down outdoor worktop, portable induction cooker, and indoor/outdoor-access fridge, and the wet bathroom that doubles as a drying closet for wet clothes and gear.

We'll have to wait for the full SuperShow debut for additional details, including pricing, but we can't imagine the 44C straying too far from the Revel Sport 44N's US$210,570 base price unless there are some advanced hidden features Winnebago is waiting to reveal at the official debut.

Source: Winnebago