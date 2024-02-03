Winnebago reenergizes Revel camper van for weeklong off-grid adventure

Since its debut in 2017, the Winnebago Revel has served as a poster child for the popularity and marketing power of adventure van life and overlanding, giving those trends backing from one of the most recognizable names in RVing. The van has been improving over time, gaining some key power and indoor/outdoor upgrades for the 2021 model year, for example. Now Winnebago doubles down on its off-grid capabilities, multiplying the all-new 2025 Revel's lithium battery and fresh water capacity for up to seven days of off-grid autonomy. Tweaked furnishings and equipment ensure campers live comfortably for that full week, and beyond.

In addition to revealing the new Sprinter Ekko at last month's Florida RV Supershow, Winnebago previewed the fully refreshed 2025 Revel, a van that encourages burgeoning adventurers to take longer off-grid escapes than ever before, whether they're just relaxing or chasing trails, snowstorms or river rapids.

As always, the new Winnebago Revel is made to get dirty ... but it's designed to do it for longer periods between washing and garaging Winnebago

Winnebago boosts the Revel's power capabilities with a new electrical system it calls the Winnebago Max. The system takes the Winnebago x EcoFlow Power Hub Pro controller introduced on the Solis Pocket 36B and combines it with an 8.4-kWh Lithionics battery that offers just over double the capacity of the standard lithium battery on the 2024 Revel. To get the full seven day's worth of estimated capacity, though, buyers will have to add an optional second 8.4-kWh battery for a total of 16.8 kWh. Either way, a 220-W solar setup and dual-alternator system team to keep that lithium loaded, both at camp and on the move.

The 2025 Revel line still comprises a single floor plan atop a 19.6-ft (6-m) Sprinter 144. The Revel transitioned over to the updated Sprinter AWD in MY2024 and still comes powered by Mercedes' 211-hp 2.0-liter turbo-diesel four-cylinder and nine-speed automatic transmission. Winnebago dresses the platform up a little differently, adding a new roof rack design with sleekly integrated off-road lighting, new tubular-style running boards and an optional Raptor protective coating.

2025 Winnebago Revel interior Winnebago

The interior sees a similar level of modest but substantive updating, front to back. The Revel's love seat + small oval pedestal dining table was never a strong point of its design, and Winnebago replaces it with a more functional combination of individual rear seats with three-point belts and a wall-mounted rectangular table. The outside seat slides farther out to add more elbow room, and the loss of the pedestal promises to complement that with more legroom. Both seats also feature a recline function.

The kitchen stays largely the same, featuring a combination of stowable indoor/outdoor induction cooker, sink and under-counter end fridge. Winnebago does away with the removable counter extension, integrating it into a drawer at the front end of the kitchen block, which also holds the induction cooker when not in use. The cooker will be easier to grab from outside, where campers can use it atop the shelf that hangs off the outer wall of the kitchen block.

A change to the galley, the new end drawer holds the induction cooker for easier outdoor access and serves as a counter extension Winnebago

The wet bathroom across the way maintains the multifunctional gear-drying capabilities it's had since the Revel's birth, but adds a new dual-hinged split door design in place of the two-part folder, allowing Winnebago to add a mirror on the inside of the door. The company also mentions a privacy panel that creates a semi-private wet bathroom.

In back, the two-sleeper Revel packs the same power-lift bed structure as before but adds the WinnSleep bed system, which, Winnebago explains, combines a two-layer high-density foam mattress with suspension for improved comfort and air circulation. With the bed lifted to the ceiling, the lower garage accommodates all kinds of sports gear, luggage and cargo, trading out the old D-rings for a set of six L-track bases for more versatile tie-down.

As always, the Revel's power-lift bed lets campers fill the cargo area with all kinds of gear Winnebago

Mankind can't off-grid on electricity alone, so to further shore up the Revel's get-away-from-it-all credentials, Winnebago boosts fresh water capacity from 79.5 to 132.5 liters, molding the new tank itself to better utilize available space for maximum capacity. A new hydronic heating system with multi-zone design keeps the cold away, and an optional 13,500-BTU air conditioner tempers the mid-summer heat. A thermal privacy curtain between the rear bed and front living area creates two different temperature zones for more efficient A/C usage.

The Revel continues to gain upgrades and tweaks, but it also continues to add more dollars to its price tag. The new 2025 model starts at US$245,463, a leap of almost $22,000 compared to MY2024 pricing.

Source: Winnebago