© 2022 New Atlas
Automotive

Brilliant morphing Flair RV may be comfier and more elegant than home

By C.C. Weiss
September 26, 2022
Brilliant morphing Flair RV may be comfier and more elegant than home
2023 Niesmann + Bischoff Flair
2023 Niesmann + Bischoff Flair
View 29 Images
The Niesmann + Bischoff Flair has toilet and shower areas split by a sliding glass door
1/29
The Niesmann + Bischoff Flair has toilet and shower areas split by a sliding glass door
The highly versatile front lounge area works as a dining room, rear passenger bench and TV room
2/29
The highly versatile front lounge area works as a dining room, rear passenger bench and TV room
The versatile kitchen design includes and electric-retractable hood and a hybrid cooktop
3/29
The versatile kitchen design includes and electric-retractable hood and a hybrid cooktop
The optional television lifting out of the wall next to the sofa
4/29
The optional television lifting out of the wall next to the sofa
The bathroom sink is located in the hall opposite the toilet room, inside the wall console that also includes a wardrobe and refrigerator
5/29
The bathroom sink is located in the hall opposite the toilet room, inside the wall console that also includes a wardrobe and refrigerator
The cozy rear bedroom has a large double bed, soft-touch materials throughout and plenty of storage space
6/29
The cozy rear bedroom has a large double bed, soft-touch materials throughout and plenty of storage space
Niesmann Flair kitchen block
7/29
Niesmann Flair kitchen block
Niesmann + Bischoff announced the all-new 2023 Flair in July and gave it an official premiere at the 2022 Caravan Salon last month
8/29
Niesmann + Bischoff announced the all-new 2023 Flair in July and gave it an official premiere at the 2022 Caravan Salon last month
The biggest changes are inside, but the new Flair also gets some exterior updates, including a new front lighting design with wraparound DRLs
9/29
The biggest changes are inside, but the new Flair also gets some exterior updates, including a new front lighting design with wraparound DRLs
A large storage garage delivers plenty of space for bikes, motorcycles or other toys
10/29
A large storage garage delivers plenty of space for bikes, motorcycles or other toys
Niesmann + Bischoff offers 220- and 440-W solar charging options
11/29
Niesmann + Bischoff offers 220- and 440-W solar charging options
The 2023 Niesmann + Bischoff Flair at the 2022 Caravan Salon
12/29
The 2023 Niesmann + Bischoff Flair makes a splash at the 2022 Caravan Salon
Niesmann integrates loads of storage throughout, ensuring Flair owners can stay prepared and organized
13/29
Niesmann integrates loads of storage throughout, ensuring Flair owners can stay prepared and organized
A look at the kitchen with the hood deployed
14/29
A look at the kitchen with the hood deployed
The Niesmann + Bischoff flair has a spacious modern floor plan with carefully selected materials and colors
15/29
The Niesmann + Bischoff flair has a spacious modern floor plan with carefully selected materials and colors
Thanks to its size, the Flair does not need a transforming wet/dry bath like Niesmann's smaller iSmove, but it does share the same style of concrete-effect shower design
16/29
Thanks to its size, the Flair does not need a transforming wet/dry bath like Niesmann's smaller iSmove, but it does share the same style of concrete-effect shower design
Buyers can further upgrade the kitchen with options like an oven or dishwasher
17/29
Buyers can further upgrade the kitchen with options like an oven or dishwasher
Niesmann offers plenty of drawer space, along with appliance options
18/29
Niesmann offers plenty of drawer space, along with appliance options
Niesman Flair dining area
19/29
Niesman Flair dining area
The new Niesmann + Bischoff Flair
20/29
The new Niesmann + Bischoff Flair
Smoked glass doors and surfaces throughout give the Flair a modern look like a luxury home or hotel
21/29
Smoked glass doors and surfaces throughout give the Flair a modern look like a luxury home or hotel
This smoked-glass door creates an en suite in back, separating off the rest of the motorohome
22/29
This smoked-glass door creates an en suite in back, separating off the rest of the motorohome
The available 32-in TV pops up at the push of a button and lowers away when not in use
23/29
The available 32-in TV pops up at the push of a button and lowers away when not in use
The sleek lighting sconces are also speakers
24/29
The sleek lighting sconces are also speakers
The available drop-down bed turns the Flair into a four-adult motorhome
25/29
The available drop-down bed turns the Flair into a four-adult motorhome
During the day, the front bed disappears away into the ceiling
26/29
During the day, the front bed disappears away into the ceiling
The new Niesmann + Bischoff Flair comes built atop an Iveco Daily chassis
27/29
The new Niesmann + Bischoff Flair comes built atop an Iveco Daily chassis
2023 Niesmann + Bischoff Flair
28/29
2023 Niesmann + Bischoff Flair
2023 Niesmann + Bischoff Flair
29/29
2023 Niesmann + Bischoff Flair
View gallery - 29 images

Erwin Hymer Group has been on a mission to downright redefine RV design over the past few years, churning out models that combine innovations like inflatable roofs and staircases with elegant materials and aesthetics throughout. It's no surprise that its most luxurious marque, Niesmann + Bischoff, has been among the brands leading the way in onboard ingenuity, comfort and elegance. Niesmann + Bischoff recently introduced its next-generation Flair integrated motorhome, incorporating some of the transformational trickery and homey finishing of the iSmove into a larger, more premium platform. The result is a gorgeous integrated motorhome that's likely to leave travelers reluctant to return home after the holiday is over.

The 30-foot (9-m) Niesmann + Bischoff Flair might just have been the most grandiose exhibit in Hymer's section of the 2022 Caravan Salon, which included other impressive showings like the all-new Hymer Venture S concept-turned-camper and the Bürstner Lyseo Gallery TD half-pop motorhome. The Flair peeked out from behind a curtain-like wall of floor-to-rafter streamers, stirring the curiosity of virtually every attendee who wandered past. Massive "FLAIR" lettering and a blue-tinged glow from sharply focused spotlights assured that it was something worth stopping and having a gander at.

Niesmann + Bischoff offers 220- and 440-W solar charging options
Niesmann + Bischoff offers 220- and 440-W solar charging options

The all-new 2023 Flair has a nice enough exterior, but it's the inside of Niesmann's flagship that really makes a huge leap forward for the new generation. So many motorhome interiors still look like something out of the 1970s or 80s, but Niesmann manages to give its latest a look that should feel modern and stylish for years (maybe decades) to come.

The fully redesigned living area impresses even before you learn of its reconfigurable secrets thanks to a wide, open floor plan with clear sight lines from cockpit to rear bedroom. All that space comes elegantly dressed in an understated combination of light gray felt walls, smoky glass and dark gray fixtures, all of which blend seamlessly with wood-veneer doors to create a space that captures both ultramodern cool and rustic warmth. Soft, ambient lighting further enhances the atmosphere throughout, and motion sensor lights in the hallway turn on to make the midnight bathroom or beverage run a little easier.

The Niesmann + Bischoff flair has a spacious modern floor plan with carefully selected materials and colors
The Niesmann + Bischoff flair has a spacious modern floor plan with carefully selected materials and colors

That color palette applies to the debut prototype, anyway. Niesmann + Bischoff spent two years redesigning the floor plan with new colors and materials, and it presents all that hard work to each buyer in the form of an options list that offers more than 34,500 potential interior combinations and 128 exterior possibilities.

More than mere pretty looks and a velvety touch, the new Flair interior is a highly functional mobile living space thanks to space-saving innovations that start up front at the dual-sofa dining lounge. The driver-side two-seater bench swivels 90 degrees to become a pair of front-facing belted seats during the ride, swiveling back to face the passenger-side bench across the foldaway dining table. The dining area seats a total of six people when you take the swivel cab seats into account.

The optional television lifting out of the wall next to the sofa
The optional television lifting out of the wall next to the sofa

The unassuming kitchen block wall just next to the driver-side sofa is actually a slim console that houses the available 32-in electric-lift smart TV, which works in conjunction with low-profile multifunctional speaker/wall lights. That veneer-topped console wraps around the back of the kitchen, where it houses another electrically retractable feature: a range hood that sucks away moisture and odors while cooking, then drops back away for a cleaner look and an unimpeded view out the window.

The greater kitchen block includes a hybrid stove with a single induction cooker and dual gas burners, a sink with high-arching faucet, integrated dish drainage and wood cover, a capsule coffeemaker, and a generous drawer stack. Buyers can configure the drawers to order, mixing in options like a dishwasher, oven or secondary compressor fridge drawer. The primary 370-L fridge with independent freezer stands across the aisle from the main block, neatly concealed within the greater wood-veneer console that also includes a wardrobe.

Niesmann offers plenty of drawer space, along with appliance options
Niesmann offers plenty of drawer space, along with appliance options

The bedroom at the very rear of the Flair gets filled out by a 79 x 80-in (202 x 204-cm) super-king mattress raised atop a series of drawers. The space includes felt-lined walls, a padded headrest, wraparound overhead cabinetry, and a full array of ambient lighting to go along with adjustable reading lights for each sleeper.

The dry bathroom just in front of the bedroom includes a front sliding door to create an en suite separated from the rest of the living area. A rear door closes the bedroom off from the bathroom for privacy. The driver-side toilet and shower areas have a sliding privacy door of their own and are separated by a divider wall, while the sink is located across the hall.

Smoked glass doors and surfaces throughout give the Flair a modern look like a luxury home or hotel
Smoked glass doors and surfaces throughout give the Flair a modern look like a luxury home or hotel

The Flair sleeps two more on the inconspicuous 75 x 55-in (190 x 140-cm) drop-down bed over the driver's cab, available optionally. Much like the version on the iSmove, the bed blends away seamlessly during the day thanks to its headliner-matching color and integrated overhead lights. It then pulls down at night as a transverse double-sleeper cozily enclosed within three fabric walls and illuminated via ambient lighting.

Much of the Flair's feeling of spaciousness owes to the double floor construction, through which Niesmann + Bischoff houses all the utility system equipment below the RV cabin floor. The standard 100-Ah battery system can be multiplied into a powerful 600-Ah off-grid system with up to 440 watts of solar charging, an inverter and a battery management system. The 370-L fresh water tank and water filter system with UV light add to the motorhome's autonomous living capabilities.

The available drop-down bed turns the Flair into a four-adult motorhome
The available drop-down bed turns the Flair into a four-adult motorhome

The Flair is available to order now and comes in 29.1- and 30-foot (887- and 927-cm) lengths, both based on an Iveco Daily 70 C 18 van chassis with 180-hp 3.0-liter four-cylinder diesel and features like adaptive cruise control and emergency braking assist. Prices start around €215,000 (approx. US$207,250), and the 920 model we viewed at the Caravan Salon had been dunked deep into the lengthy options sheet to push that price over €341,000 (US$328,700).

Source: Niesmann + Bischoff

View gallery - 29 images

Tags

Automotiveniesmann+bischoffHymerRVMotorhomeMotorhomesTravelCampingOutdoorsdusseldorf-caravan-salon-2022
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!