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RVs and Motorhomes

Winnebago's affordable new B+ camper looks to hook newbs on RV life

By C.C. Weiss
July 02, 2026
Winnebago's affordable new B+ camper looks to hook newbs on RV life
It's easy to beat the setting sun when camp setup amounts to climbing into the back of the motorhome and dropping down the bed
It's easy to beat the setting sun when camp setup amounts to climbing into the back of the motorhome and dropping down the bed
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Winnebago has developed the Elora to operate more like an everyday car, designing a compact motorhome and adding in a variety of driver-assistance features
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Winnebago has developed the Elora to operate more like an everyday car, designing a compact motorhome and adding in a variety of driver-assistance features
The all-new Winnebago Elora measures just over 20 feet
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The all-new Winnebago Elora measures just over 20 feet
The lounge is in back, but the cab seats still swivel around to offer a total of six seats
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The lounge is in back, but the cab seats still swivel around to offer a total of six seats
The kitchen does away with an inbuilt cooktop, relying instead on a more versatile portable induction unit
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The kitchen does away with an inbuilt cooktop, relying instead on a more versatile portable induction unit
It's easy to beat the setting sun when camp setup amounts to climbing into the back of the motorhome and dropping down the bed
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It's easy to beat the setting sun when camp setup amounts to climbing into the back of the motorhome and dropping down the bed
Winnebago electrical and systems monitoring
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Winnebago electrical and systems monitoring
The Elora sets up camp at a gorgeous desert site
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The Elora sets up camp at a gorgeous desert site
No need to take your motorhome all the way to the back of the parking lot to find an oversized spot
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No need to take your motorhome all the way to the back of the parking lot to find an oversized spot
Looking back inside the Winnebago Elora
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Looking back inside the Winnebago Elora
The Promaster still isn't a great looking van, but Winnebago does its best to give the Elora attractive proportions – and for a motorhome, it doesn't look half bad
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The Promaster still isn't a great looking van, but Winnebago does its best to give the Elora attractive proportions – and for a motorhome, it doesn't look half bad
The refrigerator is narrow but offers plenty of space
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The refrigerator is narrow but offers plenty of space
Fold the sofas out of the way, and the rear offers a capacious gear garage loadable through the tailgate door
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Fold the sofas out of the way, and the rear offers a capacious gear garage loadable through the tailgate door
The sofas fold into a queen bed, and the power-lowered upper bed offers two more berths
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The sofas fold into a queen bed, and the power-lowered upper bed offers two more berths
Instead of a hard shelf or cabinet, Winnebago adds versatility with this soft-sided alcove shelf/organizer that can cinch up out of the way for more headroom
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Instead of a hard shelf or cabinet, Winnebago adds versatility with this soft-sided alcove shelf/organizer that can cinch up out of the way for more headroom
Winnebago Elora floor plan
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Winnebago Elora floor plan
The oversized handle on the gray water access cap is one of the small but helpful details Winnebago adds to make RV life simpler and more pleasant ... so neophytes turn into seasoned hands who keep coming back
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The oversized handle on the gray water access cap is one of the small but helpful details Winnebago adds to make RV life simpler and more pleasant ... so neophytes turn into seasoned hands who keep coming back
View gallery - 16 images

Growing its lineup of compact, agile small motorhomes optimized around improvised adventure, Winnebago has launched the Elora/Resa. The new B+ motorhome provides an inviting experience for first-time RVers, piling up details aimed at making the transition to RV life as approachable and intuitive as driving a new car. Plus, the price tag is tens of thousands less than several of Winnebago's camper vans. The new platform makes it easier to embrace life on the move and adapt to whatever unexpected twists the open road throws out next.

Two products or one? Winnebago explains that "Elora" and "Resa" are two individual names for the same product, a tradition at the company evidenced by existing lines like the View/Navion. The two models will, of course, receive individual badging and perhaps some small aesthetic distinctions, but they're ultimately the same motorhome with the same features through and through. Since the debut model is very clearly labeled "Elora," that's the name we'll stick with. Nothing personal against Resa, but she will not be mentioned here again.

The Elora sets up camp at a gorgeous desert site
The Elora sets up camp at a gorgeous desert site

The all-new Winnebago Arka camper truck that debuted a few weeks back appears to be a rig best left to experienced RVers. Besides an exorbitant $332K buy-in price targeting buyers who know exactly what they want to do and what they need to do it, features like its imposing, 41-in-tire-boosted size and awkward bed-adjacent temporary bathroom beg for experienced users.

The Elora is positioned to be the opposite of that, optimized at every corner for folks who have no previous experience with RVing at all. It aims to make the RV lifestyle as appealing, approachable and easy to embrace as possible.

Winnebago starts off much as it did when it pulled its camper van lineup downmarket with the Solis and Solis Pocket, reaching to the same Ram Promaster to serve as the van chassis for its new entry-level motorhome. To create the Elora, it adds one of its handsomer motorhome boxes to the back of a Promaster 159 chassis with 3.6-liter V6 engine and nine-speed automatic. The result is a 20.3-foot (6.2-m) B+ camper meant to handle more like an everyday driver, less like the typical bloated, lumbering Class C motorhome.

No need to take your motorhome all the way to the back of the parking lot to find an oversized spot
No need to take your motorhome all the way to the back of the parking lot to find an oversized spot

The debut Elora neatly brings together a white RV box and a white chassis, offsetting all that brightness with numerous windows enclosed by black surrounds matching the Promaster front bumper. Those windows wrap around the entire box, teaming with the cab windshield to bring the outdoors inside via a full 360-degree panorama.

Small exterior details play a big role in Winnebago's effort to make the Elora as beginner-friendly as it can. The rubberized entry step treads give pets grip in jumping aboard, while integrated leash tie-off points let those pets enjoy the fresh air without worry of them chasing local wildlife. A water hookup right next to the passenger-side entry door is there to spray down dirty hands, feet and paws before they wander inside.

On the opposite side, an oversized handle installed on the gray water tank access cover makes it easier for everyone from children to grandparents to twist off and on. The toilet uses a cassette, accessible through a door just above that gray water access point.

The oversized handle on the gray water access cap is one of the small but helpful details Winnebago adds to make RV life simpler and more pleasant ... so neophytes turn into seasoned hands who keep coming back
The oversized handle on the gray water access cap is one of the small but helpful details Winnebago adds to make RV life simpler and more pleasant ... so neophytes turn into seasoned hands who keep coming back

Another helpful addition (perhaps more like subtraction) is the pure-gasoline power setup. Instead of relying on a mix of chassis gasoline or diesel and propane-fueled appliances, the Elora relies solely on gasoline to power both the Promaster and all its non-electrical onboard hardware, eliminating the need for filling and handling multiple types of fuel. Simply fill up the gas tank at the pump just like a regular passenger vehicle, and the gas appliances fuel directly from there. The fill-up door is even located right next to the driver's door so you don't even have to take extra steps to get there.

The Elora interior remains newcomer-friendly but will also appeal to seasoned road-dwellers with its flexible feature set, particularly the spacious rear lounge. It includes vis-a-vis sofas with cushioned backrests split by two removable pedestal tables. The dual-table setup eliminates the need for four grown adults to hunch over each other around a single lunch tray-sized tabletop. The four sofa seating spots also come equipped with seatbelts so the Elora can carry up to six total people.

Looking back inside the Winnebago Elora
Looking back inside the Winnebago Elora

At night, those two sofas drop down to create a proper 60 x 80-in (152 x 203-cm) queen bed stretching the width of the motorhome. The sofa benches pull out into the center to meet and the backrests drop flat.

Flip your gaze upward, and the second bed is right there, nestled up against the headliner. This powered bed lowers down on airline-grade cables, working as an upper bunk bed measuring 54 x 75 in (137 x 191-cm). Instead of a lower bed-blocking ladder, Winnebago smartly installs a structurally integrated flat step for hoisting oneself up to the top bed.

The sofas fold into a queen bed, and the power-lowered upper bed offers two more berths
The sofas fold into a queen bed, and the power-lowered upper bed offers two more berths

Beyond dining and bed layouts , the rear lounge also folds out of the way entirely. The two pedestal tables store in pouches on the underside of the sofas, and the sofa benches themselves fold up and back against the wall. This clears out a large garage floor for storing all kinds of gear and cargo. The hatch door delivers clear loading access from the outside.

Fold the sofas out of the way, and the rear offers a capacious gear garage loadable through the tailgate door
Fold the sofas out of the way, and the rear offers a capacious gear garage loadable through the tailgate door

The Elora bathroom boasts the type of hybrid wet/dry layout that has become increasingly prevalent in Europe and gained a little steam in the US. In fact, the Elora borrows its bathroom design directly from Winnebago's Ekko all-terrain B+ motorhome lineup.

Winnebago foregoes the floor-to-ceiling sliding or rotating wall (or entire room) some manufacturers install in favor of a partial wall that swings the sink over top the toilet to clear out the shower. The sink and toilet are out of the way, and the shower user enjoys a cleaner, less cluttered space more like a dedicated shower room.

The kitchen block across the way is pretty conventional and relies on a portable single-hob induction cooktop that can be used on the counter or outside via the AC electrical outlet. Also included is a stainless steel sink and an overhead microwave/air fryer/convection oven. The tall, skinny 150-L fridge/freezer is across the way, tucked between the bathroom and front cabinetry.

The refrigerator is narrow but offers plenty of space
The refrigerator is narrow but offers plenty of space

The Elora electrical system is built atop a 5-kWh EcoFlow battery hooked up to EcoFLow's 5-in-1 PowerHub with inverter and 200 watts of solar charging. An integrated 2,800-W gasoline generator is available optionally and comes complete with an on/off switch in the driver's cab. Climate control comes by way of a Coleman air conditioner and the gasoline-fueled Combi G air/water heater Truma introduced in 2024. Fresh water stores in a 114-L tank.

Winnebago introduced the Elora this week for a base price of $153,772, which makes it one of the marque's lowest priced motorhomes of any size.

Source: Winnebago

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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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